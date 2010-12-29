Edmund, Clement lead Riverhead in tournament

Ben Edmund's free throws gave Riverhead a four-point lead with eight seconds left in its 51-49 win over Center Moriches last night in the consolation game of the Eastern Long Island Officials boys basketball tournament at St. Joseph's (L.I.). With 45 seconds left and Riverhead leading 49-47, Rodney Rollins drew a charge to regain possession for the Blue Waves and set up Edmund's free throws.

Tim Clement had 12 points and 17 rebounds to lead Riverhead (2-3). Alex Sakhno added 12 points and eight rebounds and Elwood Lamb scored 11 of his 14 points in the second quarter for the Blue Waves.

"He carried us in the first half," coach John Rossetti said of Lamb. "He knocked down three threes in the second and that gave us momentum going into halftime."

Riverhead led 31-26 at the half, but Center Moriches tied the score at 35 by way of a 9-0 run in the third quarter. Sakhno and Clement answered with a bucket each to regain the lead.

Maleek Harris scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter for Center Moriches (3-3). George Williams and Miles Bell each added 10 points.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It was a good win for our last non-league game and hopefully it carries over," Rossetti said. "I think it's going to propel us and give us some confidence. Our best shooter [Lamb] knocked down some big shots and our big men did their part down low. We have a good inside-outside combination going now."