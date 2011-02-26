Lutheran's Yacoubou could be Mr. Basketball

Long Island Lutheran star and Villanova-bound guard Achraf Yacoubou is one of four nominees for the prestigious New York State Mr. Basketball award, presented by the Basketball Coaches Association.

Yacoubou, also a McDonald's All-American nominee, is averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Crusaders. The other Mr. Basketball nominees are also from the metropolitan area - Jabarie Hinds (Mount Vernon), Jermaine Sanders (Rice) and Shaquille Stokes (Lincoln). The winner will be announced during the state Federation tournament March 25-27, which this year has been moved from Glens Falls to Albany.

Tobias Harris of Half Hollow Hills West was voted Mr. Basketball in 2009. Jason Fraser of Amityville (2002) is the only other Long Island winner of the award, presented to the state's outstanding player since 1986.