North Shore's Bell scores big but no W's

Justin Bell has scored 381 points this season, and not one of them was a winner.

The player with the most points among Nassau County public schools also has the least wins - zero, to be exact. Yet the North Shore junior doesn't see the season as a lost cause.

Bell, whose 23.8-point average is fifth on Long Island (as of Friday night), said, "I wouldn't trade this season for anything."

Really?

Bell's Vikings are the only team in Nassau without a win and they've lost their 16 games by an average of 23.7 points - just a shade under Bell's scoring average.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"At times, it's embarrassing," Bell said. "But I'd rather have the bad now with another year to come. It's an experience everyone has to go through."

Not true, Justin. At some point, even the worst teams win a game - the Cleveland Cavaliers won Friday.

But North Shore has been the victim of a young roster, a tough league (Glen Cove is the only other Conference A-III team with an overall losing record) and, of course, an injury. Football standout Evan Vandoros was penciled in during the preseason as Bell's sidekick, but a knee injury on the gridiron kept him off the court this winter.

Vikings coach Paul Girolamo said of Vandoros: "He would have made a huge difference."

So basically, it's been up to Bell to do all the scoring. He has scored 30 points or more four times, and at least 20 points eight times. In a 69-56 loss at West Hempstead on Feb. 3, he had 35 points and 11 rebounds. Yet still no dice.

Critics say Bell's numbers are inflated because he's a ball hog. The 6-2 off-guard doesn't dispute the label, but he will argue the notion.

"Every team's game plan is to stop me," he said. "But no team has shut me down without me personally having a bad game.

"I'm the best option for our team to put the ball in the basket. I may take a lot of shots and force things, but that's my role on the team. If I could trade 10 points for five wins, I would do it in a second."

Often the target of double- and triple-teams because of the lack of a secondary scoring threat, Bell, a slasher who has also knocked down 21 three-pointers, consistently scores with a hand (or two) in his face. Many opponents play a box-and-one or triangle-and-two defense, both designed to shut down a dominant scoring threat.

"Me being the only good player, that's my responsibility," Bell said. "It gets frustrating, but it's on me to keep my team positive."

Added Girolamo: "We aren't in a position to capitalize on the imbalance on the floor. It's not like it's a big secret; they know he's our best player."

So even without a number in the win column, Bell has been able to garner respect.

"One on one, he really can take anyone off the dribble," said Nick Simone, coach of 14-2 Floral Park, which defeated North Shore by 50-plus points both times they played this season. "There's no question he can play."

So then why stay at North Shore? In a day and age when hot-shot high school ballers change schools often, why does Bell, an All County-caliber player with designs on playing at the next level, stay loyal to his home school?

"In my heart, winning here would be the best thing," the Sea Cliff native said. "I've had multiple opportunities to go to schools, and I'm probably not making the best move by being here. But my heart's here at North Shore."

On Thursday, Bell guaranteed a win in Friday's game against Glen Cove. North Shore lost by nine, matching its closest margin of defeat this season.

Tomorrow's game against 4-7 Valley Stream South is the Vikings' last chance to avoid going 0-for-the season. Yet the Vikings have taken an existential view on winning.

"The truth is they have a wonderful attitude about it," Girolamo said. "I just respect what they've done, and if they get no wins, they get no wins."