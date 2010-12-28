Wilcenski's 3 at buzzer wins it for Southold

Winston Wilcenski made a half-court heave at the buzzer to lift Southold over Westhampton, 57-56, in the opening round of the Coaches vs. Cancer boys basketball tournament Tuesday at Hampton Bays.

Wilcenski, a junior, scored a career-high 39 points and had six rebounds for Southold (3-1). Alex Conway added nine points and nine rebounds.

Michael Corrigan scored 31 points for Westhampton. Southold will face Hampton Bays in the final at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Hampton Bays 45, Comsewogue 27: Luke Mercurio had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for tournament host Hampton Bays (2-3). Cameron Booth added nine points and five assists. Ken Scotland had 11 points for Comsewogue.

St. Mary's 65, Bishop Kearney 45: Charles McCann had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Chauvaughn Lewis had 17 points to lead St. Mary's (8-0) in a semifinal of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament in Elmira, N.Y. Dante Agnew added 14 points and six assists. St. Mary's will face an opponent to be determined in the final at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Bellport 53, Center Moriches 46: William Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bellport (2-3) in the Eastern Long Island Officials Tournament at St. Joseph's. Armand Correa added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Travis Correa had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists. Maleek Harris and Miles Bell each scored 11 points for Center Moriches. Bellport will face the winner of the Longwood-Riverhead game in the final at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Floyd 58, Sachem North 43: Anthony White had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead Floyd (4-0) in the opening round of the Kings Park Kiwanis Tournament. Aaron Willis added 15 points and three steals for Floyd, which will play Kings Park in the final at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Kings Park 59, Babylon 42: Craig Jeudy scored 17 points, 13 in the second half, and Kevin Gurlides had eight points and 14 rebounds for Kings Park (6-1).

Ward Melville 64, Centereach 60: John Edmonds had 19 points and six assists, and Tyler Hegarty had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Ward Melville (2-1) in non-league. James Tuccillo had 15 points for Centereach.

Shoreham-Wading River 48, Rocky Point 38: Kevin Davis scored a game-high 17 points and had nine rebounds and three assists for Shoreham-Wading River (4-2) in non-league. Brandon Warner and Ryan McAlary each had nine points, and C.J. Higgins had 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kodi Lubkeman scored 12 points for Rocky Point.

Sachem East 66, Bay Shore 38: Dan Candemeres had 23 points to lead Sachem East (4-1) in non-league. Randall Colson added 14 points and Brian Corbett had nine.

Central Islip 67, Amityville 54: Reginald Augustus scored 15 points, and Derrick Franklin had 12 points and nine assists to lead Central Islip (2-3) in non-league. Tim McKenzie added 10 points and eight rebounds. Darien Croft scored 27 points for Amityville.

Kellenberg 64, Farmingdale 49: Shakir Moore-Ellis had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Kellenberg (2-3) in the first round of the South Side Tournament. Matt DiCarlo scored 11 points for Farmingdale. Kellenberg will face South Side in the final at 7 p.m. Wednesday.South Side 71, MacArthur 55: Kevin Waxon scored 21 points, and Ryan Spadaford had 19 points and 13 rebounds for South Side (4-2). Gerald Cunningham had 19 points for MacArthur.

Wheatley 47, Mepham 44: Andrew Nourmand scored 13 points to lead Wheatley (2-2) in non-league. Adil Husian added 12 points, and Chris Gould had 11 points and six rebounds. Kyle Wechsler scored 22 points for Mepham.