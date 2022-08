Achraf Yacoubou scored 11 points with eight rebounds to lead Long Island Lutheran over Collegiate, 61-43, Sunday in the Collegiate Basketball Tournament. Yacoubou was named tournament MVP. Mike Florin and Shaun Lawton were named to the all-tournament team after scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively. Long Island Lutheran (21-4) will play in the State Federation Tournament in Albany on March 25.