ALBANY — Bayport-Blue Point stared its season in the face, trailing by four goals to Rye 15 minutes into the Class C state boys lacrosse semifinals at the University at Albany.

“I knew if I wasn’t practicing tomorrow, I wouldn’t be a happy person,” senior captain Ben Morris said.

After coming back to win 9-8, it’s safe to say Morris is leaving Albany with a smile after sending Bayport-Blue Point to the state championship game against Jamesville-Dewitt 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hofstra.

“This team has a no-quit mentality,” Morris said. “I knew I had two more games to play in . . . I wanted to leave it all on this field.”

Bayport-Blue Point trailed 4-0 early in the second quarter, allowing a trio of goals to Rye’s Tyler McDermott, but managed to fight back trail 5-4 at halftime.

“We talk about fighting the lows and riding the highs,” coach Doug Meehan said. “Rye is an unbelievable team, we knew they would make a run but we knew we weren’t going to quit.”

Morris and senior Ryan Hannaford were as clinical as ever. The duo combined for eight points, with Morris assisting Hannaford on two of Bayport-Blue Point’s final three goals, with Morris scoring the other. Morris’ final assist to Hannaford with 1:08 was the game-winner and came after Morris left due to cramps, battling through the injury to assist the final goal.

Bayport-Blue Point didn’t hold a lead until 5:19 left in the fourth. Morris roared and pumped his fist after scoring from an impossible angle left of the goal off a pass from senior Connor Curran. Morris finished with two goals and three assists, including a laser of a shot off a terrific pass from senior Dan Aiello in the third quarter.

“I don’t think we have a weakness on this team,” Morris said. “I just trust my guys.”

Curran’s efforts shouldn’t be overlooked, with his goal and four assists keeping the Phantoms alive. He had four points by halftime.

“You had to be fearless, and you have to find the guys who are open,” Curran said. “I think that’s my best attribute, and I think I did it well today.”

“He got us started,” Morris added. “No quit in this team.”

The Phantoms threw helmets and sticks all over Bob Ford Field to celebrate in Albany. Now one game away from winning the first state title in program history, Bayport-Blue Point will look to write a final chapter in a dream-like season Saturday.

