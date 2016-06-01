Dowling closure sends high school playoff games to Stony Brook, Holtsville

The closure of Dowling College caused quite a scramble to find new sites for seven high school playoff games that had been scheduled to be played at the school’s Brookhaven campus.

Three girls lacrosse championship games scheduled for Sunday have been moved to Stony Brook University and four baseball games — one Thursday and three on Saturday — moved to the Police Athletic League’s stadium on Furrows Road in Holtsville. Game times were not affected.

“It is a terrible situation that affects a lot of people,” said Don Webster, the executive director of Section XI, the governing body for Suffolk high school sports. “It’s a beautiful facility at Dowling that’s being shut down. We were very lucky that some of our neighbors were helpful in rescheduling our championship events.

“I can’t say enough about the PAL baseball director Jon Zaturn and the local league that moved all of their games to accommodate our needs,” Webster said. “It speaks volumes about those people and it made things easy for us.”