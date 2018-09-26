Fall Big 10: St. Anthony’s girls soccer No. 1

1. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER

The defending state CHSAA champions are off to a 4-0 start, highlighted by a 2-0 victory over Sacred Heart with goals from Brianna Passaro and Emily Sanders. Passaro has four goals and three assists for St. Anthony’s.

2. SACHEM EAST FIELD HOCKEY

Flaming Arrows have recorded six consecutive shutouts, and a strong defense has allowed only one goal halfway through a 7-0 start. Kristen Shanahan is second on Long Island with 14 points (eight goals and six assists).

3. FLOYD FOOTBALL

The Colonials are off to a 3-0 start behind a ferocious defense led defensive end Keith Winfrey and linebackers Mack Driver and Nick Silva. But Floyd’s strength could be in Long Island’s most potent offense. The Colonials are averaging 44.0 points a game behind a rushing attack led by halfbacks Silva, Jordan Clinton and Zion Wellington.

4. SACHEM NORTH BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Flaming Arrows (5-0) are off to a hot start behind setter Jack Driscoll, who has recorded 72 kills and 19 aces.

5. PORT WASHINGTON GIRLS TENNIS

The defending Long Island champions won their 24th straight match on Sept. 25 when they defeated previously undefeated Syosset, 4-3. The Vikings are 7-0.

6. SMITHTOWN BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Smithtown won the Varsity A race with 40 points at the Bob Pratt Invitational at Sunken Meadow State Park. Nicholas DeFelice placed fifth in 16:56.53, Kevin Cawley sixth (17:00.22) and Michael Danzi seventh (17:10.18).

7. FREEPORT FOOTBALL

The Red Devils have beaten the three and four seeds in Nassau Conference I in the first three weeks behind QB Terrance Edmond and halfback Justin Lescouflair. They downed No. 3 Farmingdale, 42-12, and No. 3 Oceanside, 38-0.

8. LONG BEACH GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Decisive wins over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK and Massapequa put Long Beach at 5-0. The Marines win behind Grace Rosenberg, Emma McGovern and Kathleen Verastegui.

9. GARDEN CITY FIELD HOCKEY

The Trojans (4-0) have yet to lose a game this season and most recently defeated Suffolk I powerhouse Northport, 3-2. Grace Kelly and Liana McDonnell lead the team with seven points each.

10. GARDEN CITY BOYS GOLF

Four days after shooting a combined team score of 184 against East Meadow, the Trojans shot a 170 (10 under) against Mineola at Eisenhower Blue. Tom Engelke shot a 4-under 32 and Mark Vitels and Jack Muldoon each shot a 3-under 33 as the Trojans moved to 3-0.

On the outside looking in: St. Anthony’s boys cross country, Jericho boys badminton, Sacred Heart girls cross country, Smithtown West boys soccer.