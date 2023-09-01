Carey's goal in return to Conference II: Make a title run

Carey rejoins Nassau Conference II with some big expectations.

The Seahawks are the second seed after spending 2022 in Conference III and losing in the semifinals to Plainedge. They believe that loss isn’t a reflection of their talent.

“We had to have some backups step up at the last minute due to injury and they just weren’t prepared to fill such a big gap,” Will Tolliver said. “Everyone’s really stepping up this year and we feel we have multiple guys that can come in and perform just as well if a starter goes down.”

Tolliver will be a key part of Carey’s attempt at success this year. The running back had 13 touchdowns last season, including a four-score, 161-yard effort against Division.

“Will is the most dynamic and explosive back we’ve ever had at Carey,” coach Mike Stanley said. “He’s fast and runs very strong; now this year he’s gotten even stronger.”

The run game is certainly a focal point of Carey’s attack. In that same game against Division, TJ Wakely rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Wakely caught three touchdowns last season and had 236 yards receiving, showcasing his ability in both roles.

Ben Rose is another weapon for Carey. He rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns last season.

“TJ is just as good of a runner as a receiver. He’s a big weapon for us,” Stanley said. “Ben has gotten better in the weight room, he’s a strong runner and an excellent linebacker. We’re relying on him to do big things.”

Not much has changed in Carey’s year away from Nassau II. Garden City was undefeated in 2021 and again was undefeated in 2022 (it also was unbeaten in the shortened 2020 season). Carey knows that to accomplish its goals, it will have to do something no team has been able to do the past three seasons.

“Obviously you want to take things one week at a time, but we’ll all be ready for that challenge,” Tolliver said. “Everyone in the conference knows that it runs through Garden City, but we’re confident and excited to test ourselves.”