Holy Trinity replaces head football coach Kahmal Roy two days before season opener

Holy Trinity High School has replaced head varsity football coach Kahmal Roy due to "a concerning matter ... regarding administrative operations," according to a statement from the Diocese of Rockville Centre, which operates the school.

Roy, 44, confirmed he was removed as coach on Thursday, just two days before the season opener against LaSalle Academy (Rhode Island) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“The decision was made to part ways,” Roy said. “Holy Trinity has given me a lifetime of good memories. Holy Trinity has taught me many good life lessons and created opportunities for me that I can never speak negatively about .”

Roy will be replaced on an interim basis by Chris Hardardt, the school's director of athletics, according to the statement from Sean Dolan, the director of communications for the Diocese of Rockville Centre. The diocese founded the Hicksville school in 1966.

"Recently, a concerning matter was brought to the attention of the leadership of Holy Trinity Diocesan High School regarding administrative operations of the Holy Trinity High School football program," Dolan said in the statement. "Following a detailed inquiry, head coach Kahmal Roy and assistant coach Marc Towe are no longer part of the Holy Trinity Diocesan High School staff."

Hardardt declined to comment on the move.

Roy was heading into his fifth season as head coach and led the Titans to consecutive championships in the Catholic High School Football League’s Class AA, including last year’s 20-14 win over Moore Catholic. He directed teams to records of 10-0 and 9-1 in those two seasons. His overall record was 23-10.

“I believe I had a positive impact there on the students in the building and the athletes on the athletic field,” said Roy, who graduated from Holy Trinity in 1997.



“It is a very tough situation,” said Roy, who starred at Hofstra University. “There’s a lesson to learn here and an opportunity for growth and elevation for me.”