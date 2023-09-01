Healthy and hungry, Cold Spring Harbor's ready to go

Cold Spring Harbor is on a mission to bounce back.

After graduating a large senior class that competed for a county title in 2021, injuries within the first three games caused the Seahawks to dip to a 2-7 record last fall.

Three senior starters on both sides of the ball were hit with season-ending injuries, which meant the sophomore class had little choice but to see significant time in major roles as well as added pressure.

That didn’t discourage the team’s youngest players. Actually, it made them hungrier.

“It was like losing six of your best guys. It definitely impacted us,” coach Jon Mendreski said. “The kids’ attitudes and mindsets this season have been great. They’re not afraid of anybody, that’s for sure. I look at last year as a good thing for them. They’ve gained experience that will only help them this season. It’s all trending upward.”

Cold Spring Harbor started seven sophomores, one of whom was quarterback Sam Bruno.

“He has a high football IQ and is an excellent athlete,” Mendreski said. “He was the right guy to take over the quarterback position from CJ Reilly. With a big junior class, we’re expecting him to take a leadership role on that side of the ball this season.”

And the difference-maker in this Seahawks defense?

Said Mendreski: “Reagan Reilly is our biggest weapon. He has the ability to take over the game for us when he wants to.”

“We have a lot of returners on defense. That’s our strong point,” said Reilly, the center and middle linebacker who made 43 tackles and three sacks last season. “But I think collectively, we’re going to have to work as a team to reach our potential.”

As the sixth seed in Conference IV, Cold Spring Harbor will face top-seeded North Shore for its opening game on September 9.

Added Reilly: “We’re excited to play North Shore, but right now the focus is on us. We want to put our heads down and keep working and good things will happen.”