Nassau Conference IV games to watch

MUST-SEE GAMES

Oct. 7, Malverne at North Shore, 3 p.m.: The most highly anticipated matchup of the Nassau IV regular season between the top two seeds.

Oct. 13, North Shore at West Hempstead, 6:30 p.m.: North Shore shut down West Hempstead’s first chance at a county title since 1986 last season and handed the Rams their only loss of the regular season.

Oct. 14, East Rockaway at Locust Valley, 3 p.m.: Fifth-seeded East Rockaway will face sixth-seeded Locust Valley in this matchup that features two high-powered offenses.

Oct. 20, Seaford at Malverne, 7 p.m.: When these two teams met last October, Malverne lost to Seaford 34-33 in a double-overtime thriller. With both teams bringing the strength on offense this year, you won't want to miss this rematch.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW

Eddie Robinson was an All-Long Island wide receiver at Lawrence who recorded a school-record 51 catches for 1,156 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior before graduating in 2014. He also scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2014 Long Island Class III Championship against Sayville after a 30-yard interception return. Robinson received a scholarship to play football at Colgate and is currently a construction project engineer in the Boston area.

GOOD VENUE

East Rockaway couldn’t have chosen a more picturesque location to build its new artificial turf field. The field, which made its debut in 2021, features bright orange end zones and is located on the Mill River.

GREAT ENTERTAINMENT

Seaford’s cheerleading squad has won back-to-back state championships and puts on an exciting show on the sidelines during game days.

WHAT A CHARACTER

West Hempstead’s Ram is a staple at home games and loved by the roaring student section.

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Kito Lockwood has been coaching football for 24 years, but Malverne football has been in his blood since he was a youth player in the community. Lockwood graduated from Malverne in 1992, where he helped the team to an undefeated season, back-to-back conference titles and a Rutgers Cup. Lockwood is entering his 14th year as head coach of Malverne and is also the co-founder and athletic director of the Malverne Wildcats youth football program. His favorite part of coaching is “giving back to [his] community and helping mentor young men and women.”