Suffolk Division III team-by-team football preview 2023

1. SAYVILLE (12-0)

Coach: Reade Sands, sixth year

Five key players: Kyle Messina, RB/S, Jr.; Jake Tripptree, QB/DB, Sr.; Jackson Neugebaurer, LB/OT, Sr.; Luke Hansen, WR/CB, Sr.; Anthony Contaldi, FS/WR, Sr.

The Golden Flashes: The reigning Long Island Class III champs return several key players. Messina and Tripptree headline a high-scoring offensive attack that scored 33 points against Plainedge, one of the toughest defenses on the island, in the Long Island title game last season. They have a legitimate shot at a second straight undefeated season.

2. WESTHAMPTON (8-3)

Coach: Bryan Schaumloffel, sixth year

Five key players: William Gambino, QB, Sr.; Kevin Smith, WR/CB, Sr.; Jordyn Brown, DE/TE, Sr.; Andrew Mensch, OG/DT, Sr.; Brody Schaffer, RB/LB/K, Jr.

The Hurricanes: After graduating just four players, Westhampton will look to get back to the county title game, where it fell to Sayville last season. Gambino enters his fourth year as a starting quarterback and will be protected by an offensive line with an average weight of 260 pounds.

3. EAST ISLIP (5-4)

Coach: Sal J. Ciampi, 23rd year

Five key players: Sebastian Regis, OL/DL, Sr.; Matt McIntee, WR/DB, Sr.; Andrew Cooper, RB/LB, Sr.; Ryan Parker, RB/LB, Jr.; Thomas Costarelli, QB/DB, Jr.

East Islip: Regis is one of the best linemen on Long Island and will have a huge impact on both sides of the ball. Last year was a bit of a rebuilding season for the 2021 Suffolk III champs, but they will be back in the mix for another title.

4. SMITHTOWN WEST (5-4)

Coach: Craig Perrino, second year

Five key players: Brayden Stahl, QB, Sr.; Jack Melore, WR/FS, Sr.; Martin Schook, OL/DL, Sr.; Brian Hope, RB/LB, Sr.; Nick Zins, RB/LB, Soph.

The Bulls: Moving from Suffolk II, the Bulls are immediately one of the top teams in Suffolk III. Led by Stahl and Melore, the Bulls have a prolific passing attack that averaged almost 300 passing yards per game last season.

5. HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST (8-2)

Coach: Gerald Filardi, fifth year

Five key players: Joseph Filardi, QB/DB, Jr.; Jesse Brooks, WR/DB, Jr.; Anthony Raio, WR/DB, Jr.; Elijah Kongolo, OL/DE, Sr.; Michael Redd, WR/DB, Sr.

The Colts: Joseph Filardi had a breakout year as a sophomore and will continue to lead a high-scoring offense. They will have to fill a handful of holes left by key players who graduated last season, but the Colts should build off of last year’s success.

6. HARBORFIELDS (8-2)

Coach: Rocco Colucci, eighth year

Five key players: Ethan Appolon, OL/DL, Sr.; Vinny Bolognino, RB/CB, Sr.; Michael Ferranti, RB/S, Sr.; Jack Poller, WR/CB, Sr.; Andrew White, RB/LB, Sr.

The Tornadoes: Bolognino is a great playmaker and Appolon is a force on both sides of the ball. They earned their first home playoff win since 2001 last season, but junior quarterback Jack Weiss has big shoes to fill in his first year as the starter.

7. KINGS PARK (7-2)

Coach: Mark O’Brien, 29th year

Five key players: Kyle Weeks, QB/FS, Sr.; John Flynn, RB/WR/CB, Sr.; Brandon Hauk, TE/ILB, Sr.; Declan O’Melia, WR/FS, Sr.; Ryan Bubeck, OT/DT, Sr.

The Kingsmen: They make the transition to Division III after reaching the Suffolk IV semifinals last season. Weeks and Flynn are effective runners and make for an explosive backfield. They may struggle to find gaps early on, as Bubeck is the only returning offensive lineman with experience.

8. COMSEWOGUE (1-7)

Coach: Sean Tremblay, 12th year

Five key players: Kaeden West, QB, Sr.; Matt Nowlan, DE/OT, Sr.; Kevin Schupp, WR/DB, Sr.; Shane Grant, RB/LB, Jr.; Lucas Shannon, TE/LB, Jr.

Comsewogue: Injuries plagued Comsewogue last season. West and Grant make up a rushing attack that will give defenses trouble. Comsewogue has a ton of speed on both sides of the ball.

9. EASPORT SOUTH-MANOR (2-6)

Coach: Chris Prokesch, first year

Five key players: Matt Pompei, OL/DL, Sr.; John Izzo, TE/LB, Sr.; Daniel O’Dell, RB/CB, Sr.; Aiden Murfit, WR/CB, Sr.; Alex Ruiz, OL/DL, Sr.

The Sharks: Under a new head coach, they will shift from a triple option scheme to a spread offense. Pompei and Ruiz anchor the offensive and defensive lines for the Sharks, who have 20 seniors this season.

10. HAUPPAUGE (4-5)

Coach: Chris Diesso, first year

Five key players: Christian Russo, RB/WR/S, Sr.; Cole Wood, WR/CB, Jr.; Andrew Sharrer, OL/DL, Sr.; Owen Dixon, TE/LB, Sr.; Alex Posillico, C/LB, Jr.

The Eagles: A strong senior class graduated in the spring, leaving Hauppauge with several new faces, including the head coach. They have solid playmakers in Russo, Wood and Dixon, but inexperience is a concern.

11. AMITYVILLE (3-5)

Coach: Jason Epps, third year

Five key players: DaJon Clinton, RB/DT, Jr.; Amari Alcindor, RB’DB, Jr.; Christian Jean Bart, OG/DE, Sr.; Jerimiah Luciano, C/MLB, Jr.; Jacob Billinger, WR/LB, Soph.

Amityville: After missing the playoffs by one game last season, Amityville returns nine starters as it attempts to make the postseason. Clinton is a big, physical back who will wear defenses down. Speed is the name of the game on both sides of the ball.

12. ROCKY POINT (4-4)

Coach: Anthony DiLorenzo, 13th year

Five key players: AJ Aschettino, QB/RB/DB, Sr.; Ryan Meyers, RB/LB, Sr.; Jeremy Graham, QB/DB, Sr.; Dylan Colon, OL/DL, Jr.; Brennan Protosow, TE/DL, Soph.

The Eagles: Meyers, who had 70 tackles last season, leads the defense. Aschettino and Graham will shoulder the load in a run-heavy offense. A lack of depth and experience could hold the Eagles back.

13. EAST HAMPTON (2-6)

Coach: Joe McKee, ninth year

Five key players: Charlie Corwin, QB/LB, Sr.; Eddie Cobb, RB/LB, Sr.; Nick Ward, OL/DL, Sr.; Jason Lester, WR/DB, Sr.; Will McGuire, OL/DL, Sr.

The Bonackers: Corwin can make plays with his arm and legs and will be the focal point of the offense. They lost several key players, but they sport an improved offensive line, which has been a weakness in recent years.