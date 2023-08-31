Suffolk Division III games to watch

MUST-SEE GAMES

Sept. 8, East Islip at Half Hollow Hills West, 3 p.m.: Hills West opened last season with a shocking 47-31 upset over the 2021 Suffolk III champs. East Islip has a more experienced team this year and will have revenge on its mind in Week 2.

Sept. 13, Sayville at Smithtown West, 6 p.m.: If you like high-scoring games, this matchup is perfect for you. Brayden Stahl and Jake Tripptree each threw for more than 2,000 yards last year in offenses that regularly put up 30 points with ease. Stahl and Smithtown West have the firepower to keep up with Sayville, but can they slow Tripptree and Kyle Messina down?

Oct. 14, Westhampton at Sayville, 2 p.m.: The rematch of last year’s division title game should be much more competitive than Sayville’s 28-3 win at Stony Brook University. The Hurricanes have a strong senior class and one of the deepest rosters in the division.

Oct. 27, Half Hollow Hills West at Westhampton, 6 p.m.: When these teams met last October, Joseph Filardi threw six touchdown passes in a 45-33 Hills West win. Another matchup between these two heavyweights under the Friday night lights, what’s not to like?

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Dylan Laube was a three-time Newsday All-Long Island selection at running back for Westhampton between 2015-17. He was a co-winner of the Hansen Award in 2017 when he rushed for 2,680 yards and a Long Island-record 47 touchdowns. Laube is entering his senior season at New Hampshire, where he majors in kinesiology. He rushed for 1,205 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.

GOOD VENUE

Sayville plays some Friday night games at Depot Street Field, the school’s original field from the 1920s. Sayville has used Depot Street Field since lights and a new turf field were installed several years ago.

GREAT ENTERTAINMENT

Westhampton has a DJ that plays all kinds of music to pump up the crowd throughout the game. The students come up with a theme for every game and pack the stands in colors or costumes that fit the theme.

WHAT A CHARACTER

The Eagle patrols Rocky Point’s sidelines, hyping the crowd up throughout the game.

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Bryan Schaumloffel has been coaching football for 29 years and is entering his sixth year as head coach at Westhampton. He graduated from Wantagh in 1991 and was an All-Nassau selection as a senior. This summer, some of his players caught passes from Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, and he helped organize a Media Day for Suffolk III at Hauppauge in August.