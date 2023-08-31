Can Farmingdale repeat in Nassau Conference I?

As incredible as last year was for the Farmingdale football team, it was just that: last year.

It’s a distant memory for the returning players from last year’s 12-0 Long Island Class I championship team. They are ready for what’s next.

“We really forget about what happened last year and we’re moving forward, keeping our heads down and grinding,” said Sal Posillico, a senior running back and linebacker. “We want to move past what happened last year. We’re very happy about what happened last year, but now it’s time for a new year, new team, new guys.”

Farmingdale graduated 22 seniors from its first Long Island championship team since 2001, including four of five starting offensive linemen. Daniel Canales is the lone returning starter on the line, but Farmingdale has a history of retooling on a yearly basis.

“The guys we have coming up have been very successful on the [junior varsity] and they just expect that these things are going to happen,” said Buddy Krumenacker as he begins his 31st year as the Farmingdale head coach. “But it’s something where you come and work and hopefully you get there. It’s an annual expectation.”

The path to another county and Long Island championship won’t be easy for Farmingdale in a competitive conference that includes Massapequa and Freeport. Posillico rushed for 735 yards (9.9 yards per carry) and six touchdowns last season, as well as being an impact linebacker with 52 tackles and two interceptions. The Dalers will rely on his leadership, which he’s experienced early in camp.

“I’m trying to lead the team by example and with my voice,” Posillico said. “People just follow me and use me as an example. We take a lot of pride in what we do at Farmingdale.”

The Dalers hope that translates to their fourth Nassau championship since 2012 and the chance to win their first back-to-back Long Island championships in program history.

“It would mean a lot to do it back-to-back,” Posillico said, “and to show that our new group of guys is just as talented as last year’s group of guys.”