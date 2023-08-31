Nassau Conference I team-by-team football preview 2023

1. Farmingdale (12-0)

Coach: Buddy Krumenacker, 31st year

Five key players: Sal Posillico, RB/LB, Sr.; Daniel Canales, OL/DL, SR.; Adryan Jimenez, RB/LB, Sr.; Gianni Pangallo, OL/DL, Sr; J.J. Collins, WR/DB. Jr.

The Dalers: Farmingdale won its first Long Island championship since 2001 last season, claiming the Class I title. The Dalers graduated 22 seniors from that team but return Posillico, who rushed for 735 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 9.9 yards per carry last season .

2. Massapequa (8-3)

Coach: Kevin Shippos, 13th year

Five key players: Jason Kovaluskie, OL/DL, Sr.; Tyler Villalta, ATH/DB, Jr.; Paul Dulanto, QB, Sr.; Robby Nugent, WR/DE, Sr.; Ryan Wieczorek, FB/LB, Sr.

Massapequa: Massapequa returns the majority of last season’s starters that reached the Nassau Conference I final. Dulanto begins his second year as the starting quarterback after throwing for 1,432 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushing for 432 yards and three scores last season. He’ll be surrounded by a strong playmaking group, led by Villalta.

3. Freeport (4-5)

Coach: Russ Cellan, 38th year

Five key players: D’Angelo Gordon, QB/S/LB, Sr.; Jonathan Meza, OL/DL, Sr.; Jayden Gordon, WR/DB, Jr.; Christian Greene, OL/DL, Sr.; Juan Ramos, OL/DL, Sr.

The Red Devils: Gordon is one of the most athletic quarterbacks on Long Island. He begins his third full season as the starting quarterback and fourth year as a starting defensive back. Gordon threw for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 910 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and is helped by an experienced offense line, featuring Meza, Greene, Ramos and Dan Cruz.

4. Baldwin (7-3)

Coach: Ernie Blount, first year

Five key players: Vaughndrea Johnson, QB/DB, Jr.; Roosevelt Espert, WR/DB, Sr.; Jake Davidson, OL/LB, Sr.; Wilter Fils-Aime, OL/LB, Sr.; Anthony Mendoza, OL/DL, Sr.

The Bruins: Johnson returns for his second season as the starting quarterback after emerging as one of the most dangerous signal callers in the county with his legs last season. He rushed for 141 yards against Syosset and 107 yards in a playoff victory over Freeport last season.

5. Syosset (5-5)

Coach: Paul Rorke, 30th year

Five key players: Mustafa Mozawalla, QB, Sr.; Jake Cohen, OL/LB, Jr.; Nicholas DiBacco, OL/DL, Jr.; Sean Dillon, OL/DL, Jr.; Conrad Zheng, OL/DL, Soph.

Syosset: Syosset is led by one of the best quarterbacks on Long Island in Mozawalla, who won the second annual National Football Foundation Quarterback Challenge on July 23. His strong arm separates him from other top signal callers, and the young Syosset offense line hopes to form chemistry early in the season.

6. Hempstead (6-3)

Coach: Matt Ali, second year

Five key players: Dwayne Meadors, RB/LB, Sr.; Chris Lake, RB/LB, Sr.; Adrian Beltre, OL/DL, Sr.; Ziyair Jones, Ath, Sr.; Brandon Davis, Ath., Sr.

The Tigers: After a 6-2 regular season, Hempstead was upset in the first round of the playoffs by Syosset last season. Meadors and Lake form a strong duo in the backfield and at linebacker.

7. Oceanside (4-5)

Coach: Rob Blount, 15th year

Five key players: Shane Harmon, QB, Soph.; Brian Kraemer, WR/DB, Sr.; Andrew Dato, RB/DB, Jr.; Dylan Kakareko, OL/DL, Jr.; Brett Moshkovich, OL/DL, Sr.

The Sailors: They have one of the youngest squads in recent memory, but receive a boost from Nick Paris, who transferred from Hewlett. The 6-1 receiver will be a top option for Harmon, who takes over as the starting quarterback.

8. Port Washington (3-6)

Coach: Kevin Cloghessy, sixth year

Five key players: Harry Behan, QB/DB, Jr.; Bryson Bodner, OL/DL, Sr.; Anthony Iuorio, WR/DB, Sr.; Haiden Nadboy, FB/LB, Jr.; Andrew Neuwirth, FB/LB, Sr.

The Vikings: Cloghessy said the team has some of its best depth in recent years and that could be key for a team looking to return to the playoffs. Behan takes over as the full-time quarterback and his 6-3 size plays to his advantage.

9. Uniondale (4-4)

Coach: Philip Coppola, 10th year

Five key players: Luis Lizama, OG/LB, Sr.; Tristan Greenwood, WR/DB, Sr.; Jaden Acosta WR/DB, Sr.; Shawan Bradshaw, RB/LB, Sr.; Micheley Aurelien, RB/LB, Sr.

The Knights: Uniondale returns eight starters on a defense that significantly improved as last season went on. The Knights allowed 15 total points in their final two games and won four of their final five games. They hope to carry that success into the 2023 season.

10. East Meadow (4-4)

Coach: Vinny Mascia, 21st year

Five key players: Joseph Arbitello, OG/DE, Sr.; Matt Rodriguez, FB/LB, Sr.; Nick Longardino, TE/LB, Sr.; Kevin Canto, QB/FS/ Sr.; Antonio Montford, OT/DE, Sr.

The Jets: Arbitello, a four-year starter, sets the tone at the line of scrimmage for East Meadow. He had 32 tackles, including eight for a loss, last season.

11. Valley Stream Central (3-5)

Coach: Tom Schiavo, second year

Five key players: Kyle McCord, QB/LB, Sr.; Charlie Rivera, OL/DL, Sr.; Ezechiel Moise, OL/DL, Sr.; Ife Ahmed, RB/LB, Sr.; Jordan Jean Joseph, WR/DB, Sr.

The Eagles: They will get a huge boost from McCord, who missed last season with an injury. River and Moise started every game on the offensive and defensive lines last season and provide experience and stability.

12. Westbury (1-7)

Coach: Savalis Charles, 11th year

Five key players: Thomas Fletcher, RB/LB, Sr.; Jacques Camille, OL/DL, Sr.; David Monfort, RB/LB, Jr.; Donnell Lauriston, WR/DB, Sr.; Jose Gilbert, RB/DL, Sr.

The Green Dragons: Fletcher and Monfort form a strong duo in the backfield and at linebacker for a team hopeful to pull off a few upsets this season.

13. Hicksville (1-7)

Coach: Ron Modik, third year

Five key players: Frank Barravechia, QB/RB/LB, Sr.; Jayden Jagmohan, OL/DL, Sr.; Anthony Valentino, OL/DL, Sr.; Jalen McFarland, RB/LB, Sr.; Aidan Masterson, WR/DB, Sr.

The Comets: Barravechia led the team in tackles last season as well as being the focal point on offense. Jagmohan, at 6-4 and 315 pounds, and Valentino, at 6-0 and 230pounds, are imposing forces on the line.

14. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (2-6)

Coach: Brian Gurney, second year

Five key players: Joe Kim, OL/DL, Jr.; Gavin Weisberg, OL/DL, Jr.; Shakoor Khairzada, FB/LB, Sr.. Justin Forman, WR/DB, Jr.; Vir Patel, WR/DB, Soph.

The Hawks: They won two of their final three games last season and hope to carry that success into the 2023 campaign. Kim and Weisberg will set the tone at the line of scrimmage for a young team with a lot of sophomores and juniors.