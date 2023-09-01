Nassau Conference I football games to watch in 2023

MUST-SEE GAMES

Oct. 6, Freeport at Massapequa, Berner Middle School, 6 p.m.: This is one of the most anticipated games and this year is no exception. It will have one of the best quarterback matchups with D’Angelo Gordon (Freeport) against Paul Dulanto (Massapequa). It’s the perfect matchup to be played under the lights.

Oct. 20, Oceanside at Syosset, 6:30 p.m.: This could be a pivotal game for playoff seeding. Mustafa Mozawalla will get to showcase his strong arm against the young but talented, Sailors.

Oct. 21, Massapequa at Farmingdale, 2 p.m.: The fact that it’s a rematch of last season’s Nassau I final adds another element to the schools separated by five miles.

Oct. 28, Baldwin at Freeport, 2 p.m.: This is one of the longest running high school football rivalries on Long Island, dating back more than 100 years.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Dr. Michael Masciello was a standout quarterback at Hicksville before playing tight end at West Point. Masciello played 22 games from 1968-1970 for Army and graduated in 1971. He is now one of the top heart doctors on LI.

GOOD VENUE

Freeport’s George Emma Field is nestled next to Sunrise Highway and gives a true, community high school football experience. The bleachers are located nearly right on top of the field to create an electric atmosphere.

THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT

The Farmingdale cheerleaders won their second county title and finished third in the state championship last season. Farmingdale puts together an incredible halftime show with a great marching band as well.

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Rob Blount begins his 15th season at Oceanside, where he’s turned the program into a consistent contender in Nassau I. He’s 96-41 over 15 seasons, making the playoffs 11 times and reaching the Nassau finals in four years. Oceanside has a young QB, but Blount has success in helping develop them

