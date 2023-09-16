Nassau Conference III football roundup

Matt DeCicco rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Hewlett to a 46-13 victory over host Mineola in Nassau Conference III on Thursday.

Mekhi Jean-Baptiste, Daniel Karadi, Luke Rochler and Peter Santos each had rushing touchdowns. Daniel Lankri had a sack and a fumble recovery for Hewlett (1-1).

Rusty Carr had two touchdowns — a 12-yard run and a 94-yard kickoff return — for Mineola (0-2).

Wantagh 56, Clarke 8: Jake Martini had seven carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and added a 90-yard kickoff return for a score to lead visiting Wantagh on Thursday. Dylan Martini and Ryan Conigliaro each scored two rushing touchdowns. TJ Carlo threw a 41-yard touchdown pass and had a 25-yard touchdown reception.

AJ Bardi had three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown and Joe Merro completed 3 of 3 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Tom Conway had seven tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

John Gendels and Jack Tate each had an interception and Niko Zervos went 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts for Wantagh (2-0).

Kern Joseph had a rushing score and ran in a two-point conversion for Clarke (1-1).

Lynbrook 41, Valley Stream North 21: Max Weiss completed 9 of 15 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Lynbrook on Thursday. Michael Hendrickson had 21 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns and Bennett Votano had nine carries for 122 yards. Amah Agwu caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown and Ramon Calderon totaled 80 yards and had a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion run.

Emmett O’Grady had eight tackles for Lynbrook (2-0). Nick Naumov threw for two touchdowns and ran in another for Valley Stream North (0-2).

South Side 38, Bethpage 0: Michael Melkonian caught five passes for 59 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting South Side (2-0) on Thursday. Owen West completed nine passes for 129 yards and four touchdowns and Pat Mullin caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Jack Lozito rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown and Patrick Sullivan rushed for 54 yards and a score. Charles Pickett had an interception. Bethpage is 0-2.

Roosevelt 20, Division 6: Arnez Garrell threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Lee and rushed for a 52-yard touchdown to lead visiting Roosevelt (1-1) on Friday. Kyle Munroe had a 5-yard rushing touchdown and Qamar McNeil had a successful two-point conversion run for Roosevelt. Justin Gesauldo had an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Division (1-1).