Nassau football team-by-team previews for fall 2024

Conference I

1. Farmingdale (7-2)

Coach: Buddy Krumenacker, 32nd year

Key players: Dennis Finkel, QB, Sr.; JJ Collins, WR/S, Sr.; Gavin Gatchalian, WR/DB, Sr.; Rocco Martillotti, LB/RB, Sr.; Matthew Ippoliti, LB/RB, Sr.

Farmingdale, which lost in the county semifinals last season, looks to recapture the magic from its undefeated 2022 season when it won the Long Island Class I crown. Over a dozen starters return, led by Finkel, a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection last season after completing 66.1% of his passes for 1,310 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

2. Oceanside (6-4)

Coach: Rob Blount, 16th year

Key players: Dylan Bender, LB/TE/WR, Sr.; Dylan Kakareko, OL/DL, Sr.; Luke Villella, QB/LB, Sr.; Andrew Dato, SS/RB, Sr.; Shane Harmon, QB, Jr.

Oceanside is primed to compete at the top of the conference, returning 18 starters from a team that won a playoff game. The Sailors will use two quarterbacks in Villella (six career starts) and Harmon (15) who will play behind a veteran offensive line that returns everyone.

3. Massapequa (12-0)

Coach: Kevin Shippos, 14th year

Key players: Tyler Villalta, RB/WR/DB, Sr.; Joey Diesso, QB, Sr.; Frank Romano, WR/DB, Sr.; Tristan Tarasi, OL/DL, Jr.; Cole Villalta, WR/DB, Jr.

Massapequa had a perfect 2023 campaign, winning its four postseason games by an average margin of 32.8 points en route to the Long Island Class I title. Thirty players graduated, but Newsday All-Long Island picks in Villalta, who had 26 touchdown runs, and Diesso, who threw for 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns, lead the quest to repeat.

4. Syosset (7-4)

Coach: Paul Rorke, 31st year

Key players: Conrad Zheng, LB/OL, Sr.; Will Cawley, RB/LB, Sr.; Jackson Adler, DL/WR, Jr.; Jack Monaco, WR/DB, Sr.; Adam Marvin, WR/DB, Sr.

Syosset returns a strong core of seniors from its 2023 county finalist group. Zheng should be a force on both sides of the ball, and Cawley and sophomore Austin Cohen lead a powerful running game.

5. Port Washington (4-5)

Coach: Kevin Cloghessy, seventh year

Key players: Harry Behan, QB/WR/DB, Sr.; Dominick Placa, OL/DL, Sr.; Ryan Shanahan, TE/DE, Sr.; Ryan Abend, OL/DE, Sr.; Christian Sarchese, RB/DB, Sr.

Port Washington bounced back from a season-opening four-game losing streak last season, winning four straight to sneak into the playoffs before a first-round exit. Behan, who suffered a season-ending injury in their third game in 2023, leads an impactful group of 29 seniors.

6. East Meadow (7-2)

Coach: Keith Lizzi, first year

Key players: Anthony Montealegre, RB/LB, Sr.; Ryan Michel, RB/LB, Sr.; Yiannis Kakavas, OL/DL, Jr; Eric Garcia, WR/DB, Sr.; Emmanuel Martinez, OL/DL, Sr.

East Meadow enters a new era followinghead coach Vinny Mascia’s retirement after 21 years. The Jets, who had a 7-1 regular season in 2023, return their leading tackler in Michel and a strong offensive line headlined by Kakavas and Martinez.

7. Freeport (4-4)

Coach: Jimmy Jones, first year

Key players: Jayden Gordon, WR/DB, Sr.; Kelvin Abreu, QB/DB, Jr.; Glen Person, RB/DB, Jr.; Curtis Ealy, OL/DL, Sr.; Tobias Fitzsimmons, OL/DL, Sr.

Jones takes over as head coach after working as an assistant under Russ Cellan, the winningest coach in Freeport history who retired after 38 years. Freeport finished the 2023 regular season one game over .500 to make the playoffs.

8. Herricks/Wheatley (4-4)

Coach: Tom Graef, fourth year

Key players: Aziz Kamran, WR/DB, Sr.; Jaime Sanchez, DL/OL, Sr.; Troy Madden, QB, Sr.; Aaron Oommen, RB/DB, Sr.; Hugh Santosus, OL/DL, Sr.

Herricks ended last season with momentum, winning its final three games despite missing the postseason. Kamran had 10 touchdown catches last year and Madden steps in at starting quarterback after significant playing time as a junior.

9. Westbury (3-5)

Coach: Savalis Charles, 12th year

Key players: Emmanuel Exantus, LB/RB, Sr.; Djurabe Edmond, OL/DL, Sr.; David Monfort, RB/LB, Sr.; Brian Destrat, QB/DB, Sr.; James Elmonus, WR/DB, Sr.

With a healthy mix of seniors and underclassmen, Charles believes the Green Dragons can upset a couple of teams this fall. Edmond, Fritz Aurelus and Jason Clarke help form a steady offensive line.

10. Hempstead (5-4)

Coach: Matt Ali, third year

Key players: Jonathan Davis, WR/DB, Jr.; Nasir Motley, OL/DL, Sr.; Jayden Polite, OL/DL, Jr.; Christian Wright, OL/DL, Sr.; Calvin Dunbar, OL/DL, Jr.

Davis was Hempstead’s leading receiver and Motley had six sacks last year. The Tigers, who won their first four games in 2023, will play several freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

11. Uniondale (4-4)

Coach: Philip Coppola, ninth year

Key players: Jaden Lewis-White, OL/DL, Sr.; Jahiem Foote, RB/LB, Sr.; Ethan Thomas, OL/LB, Jr.; Xzavier Whyte, WR/DB, Sr.; Carlos Perez, OL/DL, Jr.

Uniondale finished ninth in Conference I last year and looks to make a run at the postseason this fall. Foote led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns and Lewis-White anchored both the offensive and defensive line in 2023.

12. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (1-7)

Coach: Brian Gurney, third year

Key players: Drew Retmanski, OL/DL, Jr.; Gavin Weisberg, OL/DL, Sr.; Justin Forman, WR/DB, Jr.; Ethan Brake, WR/QB, So.; Vir Patel, WR/DB, So.

POB JFK will feature plenty of sophomores and juniors this fall. Senior quarterback Zac Menkes looks to improve as a varsity starter in the Hawks’ pistol offense.

13. Hicksville (2-6)

Coach: Ron Modik, fourth year

Key players: Andrew Roa, RB/LB, Sr.; Kevin Vega, RB/LB, Sr.; Efthimios Tsikis, TE/LB, Jr.; Brendan Weih, OL/DL, Jr.; Matt Gonzalez, OL/LB, So.

Modik hopes to see increased production from Hicksville’s spread offense and a chance to contend for the playoffs. Roa had 52 tackles, including five for loss, last fall.

14. Valley Stream Central (0-8)

Coach: Thomas Schiavo, third year

Key players: Omarre Gantt, QB/LB, Sr.; Jayden Fox, WR/DB, Sr.; Nelson Frias, WR/DB, Jr.; Dion Hamilton, WR/DB, Sr.; Dennis Suazo, C/ILB, Sr.

Despite a winless 2023, Schiavo is optimistic about this year’s group, which should have more variety offensively. Gantt and Frias enter the season as the Eagles’ captains and team leaders.

—Ben Dickson

Conference II

1. Carey (9-2)

Coach: Mike Stanley, 18th year

Key players: Mike Verderosa, WR/DB, Sr.; Justin DePietro, RB/LB, Soph.; Christian Todaro, WR/DB, Sr.; Billy Koutsoumbaris, TE/LB, Sr.; Ali Jouida, OL/DL, Sr.

Carey reached the Nassau Conference II final last season before falling to Garden City, who is now in Conference III. Verderosa was an impact playmaker last season but after graduating some top talent, he’ll become a focal point in the offense. Despite only being a sophomore DePietro will be a defensive leader and showed that with his 10 tackles against Manhasset in a Nassau Conference II semifinal victory. Carey seeks its first county title since 2014.

2. MacArthur (4-5)

Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach. 26th year

Key players: Jesse Seder, RB/LB, Sr.; Jack Orlando, OL/DL, Sr.; Tom Bennett, RB/DL, Sr.; Chase Palma, QB/LB, Sr.; Dean Quitoni, OL/DL, Sr.

MacArthur only graduated 14 seniors from last season, bringing back an experienced squad led by Seder. The 6-foot Seder used his size to his advantage with 11 touchdowns and 743 rushing yards while leading the defense with 55 tackles. MacArthur has made three of the last five Nassau Conference II championship games and was the last team other than Garden City to win a Conference II title, winning in 2015.

3. Long Beach (4-5)

Coach: Scott Martin, 16th year

Key players: Wyatt Katzen, RB/LB, Sr.; Rafael Almonte, OL/DL, Sr.; Shea Mullarkey, OL/DL, Sr.; Leo Muskin, OL/DL, Sr.; Max Schimmel, RB/LB, Jr.

Long Beach has one of the most experienced offensive lines in the conference with Almonte, Mullarkey and Muskin all returning starters. Katzen will be a key two-way playmaker after totaling four touchdowns with 23 tackles, including three for a loss, last year.

4. New Hyde Park (6-4)

Coach: Colin Maier, ninth year

Key players: Nick Garofalo, RB/DB, Sr.; Tito Ruiz, WR/DB, Sr.; Andrew Notine, QB/DB, Sr.; Jeremy Delacruz, OL/DL, Sr.; Lucas Rinaldi, RB/LB, Jr.

Garofalo has big shoes to fill as the go-to running back after rushing for 214 yards on 6.7 yards per carry as a complementary back last season. Ruiz, a two-way starter, is set to make a key impact and Notine takes over at QB after starting at DB last year. New Hyde Park made its first semifinal appearance in 24 years last year and could return this fall.

5. Mepham (2-7)

Coach: Tom Mazeika, first year

Key players: Owen Heller, QB/S, Sr.; Jake Classie, WR/CB, Sr.; Nick Gampero, WR/S, Sr.; Mario Corrao, OL/DL, Sr.; Matthew Biscardi, RB/LB, Sr.

Heller takes over as the full-time QB after playing part of last year and his athleticism should be a huge asset this fall. Classie and Gampero will be two of his favorite targets as Mepham looks to return to the type of team that made the 2022 Nassau Conference II final.

6. Glen Cove (4-5)

Coach: Steve Tripp, sixth year

Key players: Jadyn Johnson, QB, Sr.; Devon Gonzalez, RB/LB, Sr.; Taha Waly, RB/LB, Sr.; Peter Satchell, WR/DB, Sr.; Josiah Mingo-Cooper, OL/DE, Sr.

Glen Cove has arguably the top QB in the conference this year. Johnson had 1,100 total yards and 16 touchdowns last season with elite athleticism. Gonzalez returns fully healthy after totaling over 400 yards in the first four games last year before suffering an injury. Waly added 500 yards and five touchdowns for Glen Cove, which moved up from Conference III.

7. Calhoun (4-4)

Coach: Nicholas Rawls, third year

Key players: Anthony Landolphi, QB/LB, Sr.; Domenic Di Rico, RB/LB, Sr.; Carter Tenenbaum, OL/DL, Sr.; Ryan Hanlon, OL/DL, Sr.; Paul Sansano, OL/DL, Sr.

Landolphi, a 6-2 strong-armed left-handed QB, is set to take over the offense this season and Di Rico will be a key offense playmaker to replace the production of dual-threat quarterback Joey Goodman from last year.

8. Roosevelt (5-4)

Coach: Joe Vito, 30th year

Key players: Tyler Giles, RB/LB, Sr.; Luciano Norman, ATH/LB, Jr.; Qamar McNeil, RB/WR/DB; Bryan Quero, OL/DL, Jr.

Roosevelt moves up from Conference III and will lean on the playmaking of Giles and Norman. Giles rushed for 523 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry and had 53 tackles. Norman had three touchdowns and led the defense with 58 tackles.

9. Sewanhaka (2-6)

Coach: George Kasimatis, 15th year

Key players: Braylon Metellus, WR/DB, Sr.; Jadon Lawson, WR/DB, Sr.; Kevin Dopwell, OL/DL, Sr.; Joe Gallardo, WR/DB, Sr.; Anthony Caliendo, WR/DB, Sr.Sewanhaka takes the field for the first time this season as the Ravens and hope to surprise teams with their speed and playmakers. The Ravens have seven three-year players this year, led by Metellus and Lawson.

10. Baldwin (1-7)

Coach: Mike Robinson, first year

Key players: Vaughdrea Johnson, QB, Sr.; Jelani Williams, WR/DB, Sr.; Jayden Young, OL/DL, Sr.; Prosper Prawl, WR/DB, Sr.; Christon Raysor, WR/DB, Sr.

Johnson, at 6-2, is a top dual-threat QB with size. He had three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) in a 21-14 win over Westbury last season. Williams leads the defense after recording 30 tackles last year and adding two touchdowns. Baldwin moves down from Conference I.

11. Jericho (0-8)

Coach: Brendan Lahti, eighth year

Key players: Robert Dipadova, FB/DE, Sr.; Michael Moskalev, WR/S, Jr.; James Wang, FB/LB, Jr.; Elvin Wang, OL/DL, Sr.; Mason Spector, OL/DL, Jr.

Jericho plays its second season as a one-school program after being a merged team for the prior five years. Dipadova, at 6-0, 205 pounds, is an imposing force at the line of scrimmage for Jericho.

12. Roslyn/Friends Academy (1-7)

Coach: Kevin McKeown, second year

Key players: Ethan Yedvab, QB/DB, Sr.; Frank Moscati, RB/DB, Sr.; Winston Vance, WR/DB, Jr.; Joseph Skaf, RB/LB, Jr.; Chris Tsiolis, OL/DL, Jr.

Roslyn won its first game since 2016 last season and it’s a feeling the coaching staff believes the combined schools can achieve more this year. Yedvab, at 6-1, had two passing touchdowns in Roslyn’s 22-20 win over Jericho, including a 36-yard score to Moscati. Roslyn/Friends Academy looks to build off last year’s victory this fall.

—Owen O'Brien

Conference III

1. Garden City (12-0)

Coach: Dave Ettinger, 10th year

Key players: Michael Berkery, RB/DB, Sr.; Blake Cascadden, WR/RB/DE, Sr.; Daniel Medjid, WR/DB, Sr.; Daniel Morizio, OL/DL, Sr.; Zachary Olson, OL/DL, Jr.

Garden City has won three consecutive Class II Long Island Championships and is currently riding a Long Island record-tying 42-game winning streak. Ettinger, who is 97-3 in his Garden City career, is hoping to carry on the program’s tradition.

2. South Side (10-2)

Coach: Phil Onesto, 14th year

Key players: Justin Singh, RB/LB, Sr.; Jimmy Loud, OL/DL, Sr.; Brendan Vetter, DB/WR, Jr.; Ryan Healy, OL/DL, Jr.; Jack Boynes, WR/DB, Jr.

The defending Nassau III champions are coming off their first county title since 2001. They will look to their talented corps of offensive playmakers that feature Vetter, Boynes, Singh and sophomore running back A.J. Magaraci. Singh led the returning cast with 489 yards and six touchdowns last year.

3. Elmont (5-4)

Coach: Tommy Innes, second year

Key players: Nassir Edwards, WR/LB/DB, Sr.; Arlyn Brown, LB/WR, Sr.; Khalil Muhammad, WR/S, Sr.; Julius Sylvain-Jenkins, DL/FB, Sr.; Aiden Barnes, QB, Jr.

The 6-5 Edwards won the Pat Pizzarelli award last year after collecting 501 yards and six touchdowns on just 21 catches. Other than Edwards, Barnes will have several explosive targets to throw to, including Brown, Muhammad and senior wide receiver Dom Collins.

4. Floral Park (7-4)

Coach: Ron Pickett, eighth year

Key players: Eric Terwilliger, DL/OL, Sr.; Charles Leary, OL/DL, Sr.; John Segota, OL/DL, Sr.; Xavier O’Brady, LB/RB, Justin Mallon, QB, Jr.

With players like Terwilliger, Leary and Segota all returning, they will have the chance to control both sides of the line of scrimmage for most of this year. On the offensive side, that should benefit Mallon, a dual-threat quarterback who helped lead the team to a quarterfinal win over Roosevelt last year.

5. Hewlett (5-4)

Coach: John Palladino, eighth year

Key players: Matthew DeCicco, QB, Sr.; Gianni Griffith, DL/OL, Sr.; Christopher Maiorano, LB/OL, Sr.; Daniel Lankri, LB/TE, Sr.; Daniel Karadi, RB/DB, Sr.

DeCicco, one of the best signal-callers on Long Island, will look to guide the team to their preseason goal: finish higher than their preseason seeding. Griffith, Maiorano, Lankri and junior inside linebacker Elisha Frenkel are set to complement DiCicco by providing a strong defensive front.

6. Lynbrook (4-5)

Coach: David Yaker, third year

Key players: Frank Sirufo, DE/OL, Sr.; Dominic Fasano, OL/DL, Sr.; Bennett Votano, WR/DB, Sr.; Mason Cofer, OL/DL, Jr.; Joseph McHale, QB, Sr.

McHale will run their fast-paced spread offense and try to feed Votano behind the protection of Fasano and Cofer. Sirufo (50 tackles, four sacks) and senior Omarion McClean will anchor their defensive line and try to guide them to their third-straight playoff berth.

7. Manhasset (7-3)

Coach: Jay Iaquinta, seventh year

Key players: Atif Heathington, RB/DB, Sr.; Brady Baulch, DT, Sr.; Drew Schwartz, QB, Sr.; Kyle Melkonian, WR/DB, Sr.; Eli Podraza, DE, Sr.

Heathington averaged 12 yards per carry last year while running behind current-senior offensive lineman Patrick McGinnes, and Melkonian gives Schwartz a deep threat in their flexbone triple option offense. As another team which dropped from Nassau II to Nassau III, they plan to throw the ball more this year in hopes of getting past the semifinal round, where their season ended last year.

8. Bethpage (3-5)

Coach: Peter Zito, third year

Key players: Ryan Tesler, RB/FB, Sr.; Jack Poppe, OL/DL, Jr.; Chase Holliday, RB/LB, Jr.; Anthony Petrucelly, RB/DB, Sr.; Anthony Guarasci, QB, Sr.

They are doing things differently this year. Guarasci is back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will be under center in their wishbone offense. With Guarasci healthy, last year’s starting quarterback, Holliday, will move to running back. Petrucelly, who started at defensive back, and Tesler, who started at inside linebacker, will also be moving to the backfield to fully form the wishbone offense.

9. Clarke (3-5)

Coach: Kevin O’Hagan, fourth year

Key players: Michael Iadevaia, RB/DB, Jr.; Nick Scully, TE/WR/LB, Sr.; Justin Gonzalez, G/DT, Sr.; Justin Montez, G/DE, Jr.; Christian Destine, WR/DB, Sr.

With both starting guards and Iadevaia returning to the field, they may be able to make junior quarterback Matthew Kurz’s job a little easier. They are a youthful team that is heavy on juniors and will look to catch people by surprise this year.

10. Valley Stream North (2-6)

Coach: Mike Paolillo, fifth year

Key players: Imran Paul, QB/RB/LB, Sr.; Tony Casoria, RB/LB, Sr.; Nate Smith, OL/DL, Sr.; Marco DiCostanzo, WR/DB, Jr.; Izaiah Hill, RB/DB/LB, Jr.

Paul is one of the most multifaceted athletes in the conference, as he compiled 680 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage last year while also making 33 tackles on defense. Now, he is listed as the team’s quarterback. With one of the youngest supporting casts in Nassau III, Paul and Casoria will look to run their squad back to the playoffs.

11. Division (1-7)

Coach: Joseph Hartman, second year

Key players: Jason Dooley, RB/OLB, Sr.; Louis Mejias, WR/DB, Sr.; Anthony Stanco, ILB/FB, Sr.; Aiden Rohman, G/DT, Sr.; Michael Brown, ILB/OT, Sr.

Dooley, Stanco, Rohman, Brown and junior defensive end Jack Escobar headline a defensive front that combined for 34 tackles-for-loss and eight forced fumbles. Dooley and Mejias are also useful weapons for junior quarterback Timothy Stanley to lean on while being protected by Rohman and junior center Joseph Angelletta.

12. Bellmore JFK (4-4)

Coach: Johnny McGuire, seventh year

Key players: Charlie Gampero, QB, Sr.; Jaden Celestin, FB, Sr.; Corey Abel, RB, Sr.; Donald Ayodele, WR/CB, Sr.; Tyler Power, DL/OL, Sr.

After ending last year on a 4-1 stretch and narrowly missing the playoffs, they will look to get over the hump this year. The team is young. It only retained three starters on offense and one on defense. With Abel, Ayodele, senior wide receiver Daniel Diaz and junior running back Zach Adelstein expected to play pivotal roles, the skill group’s speed has improved.

13. Mineola (0-8)

Coach: Tim Wienclaw, fourth year

Key players: John Cosgrove, TE/LB, Sr.; Besian Husiq, OL/DL, Sr.; Gavin McLaughlin, QB/DB, Jr.; William Massaro, RB/DB, Sr.; George Faccio, OL/DL, Sr.

They will look to the leaders in their senior class, such as Cosgrove, Husiq, Massaro, Faccio and tight end/linebacker Jayden Bodson, to try and ignite a turnaround season. McLaughlin will try to facilitate to his senior playmakers through their spread offense and hope to outperform their preseason expectations.

—Mike Anderson

Conference IV

1. Seaford (10-2)

Coach: Michael McHugh, first season

Key players: Kyle Bitton, WR/CB, Sr.; Brian Falk, RB/LB, Jr.; Michael Villeck, C/ILB, Sr.; Justin DiScala, RT/DT, Sr.; Ayden Das, WR/FS, Sr.

Seaford boasted a seven-game win streak in 2023 on the way to its first Nassau IV crown since 2019. Falk took 25 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the county championship and will be asked to be just as effective with Aidan Calvacca since graduated. That goal is more achievable with players like Villeck and DiScala blocking up front.

2. Wantagh (8-2 in Nassau III)

Coach: Keith Sachs, 31st season

Key players: Dylan Martini, RB/S, Sr.; Shareef McMillan, OL/DL, Sr.; Andrew Perez, OL/DL, Sr.; Cole Spinelli, TE/LB, Sr.; Chris Romano, C/DL, Sr.

This team is a deep one. Martini is one of the best overall athletes on Long Island, spending 2023 as a Thorpe finalist after posting over 1600 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 146 touches. Perez and McMillan also bring terrific size and burst on both sides of the line. There are also new names to watch as senior Ryan Conigliaro competes to start at quarterback and three-sport athlete Joseph Nicholson seeks for snaps at running back at 6 '0”, 190 lbs.

3. Plainedge (7-3 in Nassau III)

Coach: Rob Shaver, 29th season

Key players: Dylan Fella, RB/LB, Jr.; Alec Anderson, WR/LB, Sr.; Taylor Nitsch, WR/DB, Jr.; Bobby Westcott, OL/DL, Jr.; Jake Parpan, WR/DB, Sr.

Plainedge suffered an unlucky end to 2023 after losing three different quarterbacks to injury. Sophomore Jaxon Torres will start under center after coming on strong in injury relief, with coach Rob Shaver calling him an “outstanding player” at 6 '2”, 200 lbs. Fella will be one of the best running backs in the conference after posting 911 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 125 carries as a sophomore.

4. Locust Valley (6-4)

Coach: Michael Gilbert, third season

Key players: Aidan Buffa, RB/LB, Sr.; Nick Spampinato, OL/DL, Sr.; Jackson Hoban, FB/DE, Sr.; James Bifulco, OL/DL, Sr.; Kyle Hemosthene, K/WR, Jr.

With running back Michael DiLorenzo and wide receivers Owen Hickey and Mike Hancock graduating, much will be asked of Buffa this fall. Gilbert said the team’s goal “is to be the most physically and mentally in-shape team in the conference.”

5. Cold Spring Harbor (9-2)

Coach: Jon Mendreski, ninth season

Key players: Alex Bauer, RB/DB, Sr.; Sam Bruno, QB/LB, Sr.; Greyson Meak, OL/DL, Sr.; Hunter Yulico, OL/DE, Sr.; Brady McKean, RB/LB, Sr.;

The dynamic duo of Bauer and Bruno are back once again as Cold Spring Harbor searches for its sixth championship berth since 2017. Bauer ran for 1,146 yards and 18 touchdowns — scoring in every game he logged a carry — and projects to be the focal point of a team that holds a strong senior crop.

6. North Shore (4-5)

Coach: Dan Agovino, 23rd season

Key players: Chase Goldenberg, OL/DL, Sr.; Charles Godfrey, RB/LB, Sr.; Gianluca Sferrazza, RB/LB, Sr.; Ryan Lau, RB/LB, Sr.; George Manavazian, OL/DL, Sr.

The three-headed senior backfield of Godfrey, Sferrazza and Lau should provide a healthy rotation at running back, helping to replace the rushing ability of versatile quarterback Garrett Gates. Chaminade sophomore transfer James Camardella also adds plenty of intrigue under center as a first-year starter for a North Shore team that saw three of its four regular-season losses come within one possession.

7. East Rockaway (4-5)

Coach: Russell Pajer, 30th season

Key players: Anthony Grimaldi, RB/MLB, Sr.; Conor O’Hagan, RB/DL, Sr.; Antonio Buzzetta, RB/DB, Sr.; Nick Fioretti, OL/DEm Sr.; Joseph Ventura, TE/LB, Sr.

Grimaldi had a sensational 2023 season, rushing for 6.5 yards-per-carry with nine touchdowns and another 60 tackles with seven tackles-for-a-loss at middle linebacker. With O’Hagan next to him and three returning starting offensive lineman the Rocks enter 2024 with a clear offensive identity.

8. Malverne (7-3)

Coach: Kito Lockwood, 15th season

Key players: Isaiah Jolley, WR/DB, Sr.; Isaiah Smith, RB/LB, So.; Matthew Stephens, RB/LB, Sr.; Aaron Munoz, OL/DL, Sr.; Keshawn Pinnock, WR/LB, Sr.

Malverne suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau IV semifinal game despite losing Penn State commit Josiah Brown to injury in the first game of the season. Jolley’s ability with the ball in his hands allows for explosive plays, and Smith’s size at 6 '2”, 195-pounds stands out as a 10th grader.

9. Island Trees (5-4)

Coach: Ryan Vinberg, third season

Key players: Joseph Filocamo, RB/LB, Sr.; Anthony Saragossi, RB/LB, Sr.; Joe Mainente, RB/CB, Sr.; Giuseppe Mendola, OL/DL, Sr.; Max Dyckman, OL/DL, Jr.

It only makes sense to utilize Vinberg’s flexbone offense when you have a trio of rushers like Filocamo, Saragossi and Mainente. Island Trees seeks its fourth consecutive playoff berth this fall behind new junior quarterback Sean Navarrette II.

10. Oyster Bay (4-5)

Coach: Andrew Caramico, third season

Key players: Joseph Henry, QB, Jr.; George Henry, RB/LB, Jr.; Michael Olivero, OL/NT, Sr.; Patrick Kelly, OT/DE, Sr., Shaun Laurencon, RB/LB/QB, So.

Last fall was a tremendous success for Oyster Bay, which made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Joseph Henry boasted 1274 rushing yards with 17 all-purpose touchdowns in a breakout season and will help Caramico pursue “more of a spread triple-option look” on offense this fall.

11. West Hempstead (2-6)

Coach: Dom Carre, 15th season

Key players: Christian Dildy, RB/SS, Sr.; Jayden Bonilla, OL/DL, Sr.; Joe Suarez, OL/DL, Jr.; Riley Leddick, TE/LB, Sr.; Bryan Tator, QB/LB, Sr.

If West Hempstead has anything on its opponents, it’ll be size. All three of Bonilla, Suarez and senior Will Cruz weigh at least 250 pounds and will help pave the way for Dildy and new arrival junior RB/DB Kevin Rivera.

12. Valley Stream South (4-5)

Coach: Joe Guastafeste, 10th season

Key players: David Brooks, RB/LB, Jr.; Elijah Jack, OL/LB, Sr.; Aaron Daniels, OL/DL, Sr.; Jayshaun Woodward, WR/DB, Sr.; Daniel Casey, QB/LB, Jr.

Valley Stream South’s identity remains in the offense, with first downs likely to come through the rushing talents of Brooks and senior Gerick Joseph. Guastafeste described the team as a “young group with players that have to prove themselves.”

13. Carle Place (1-7)

Coach: Paul Selhorn, first season

Key players: Collin Driscoll, QB/SS, Sr.; Nick Moretta, RB/LB, Sr.; Greg Koutsogiannis, TE/DE, SR.; Max Ortega, OL/DL, Sr.; Alex Rothstock, OL/DL, Jr.

Carle Place has plenty of returning starters and a few new faces as well in Holy Trinity transfer Roman Sandonato. The 6’2”, 185-pound senior should make an impact at wide receiver and safety. Sophomore and first-year starter Justin Powers will take a starting role at center. The trio of Driscoll, Moretta and Koutsogiannis will factor heavily into the Frogs’ success in 2024.

14. Lawrence (0-7)

Coach: Melik Mavruk, second season

Key players: Eyad Karram, WR/DB, Sr.; Geo Richardson, RB/DB, So.; Junior Martinez, OL/DL, Sr., Justin Taveras, OL/DL, Sr., Micah Alexander, OL/DL, Sr.

Sophomore Khalil Brassel is set to take over at quarterback and looks to earn Lawrence its 550th win in program history, of which the Golden Tornadoes are just one victory away. Mavruk said he wants to load his offense with “young talent that can boogie,” and put it best when it comes to Lawrence’s goals this season: “Just win, baby.”

—Michael Sicoli