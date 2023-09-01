Suffolk Division II football games to watch

MUST-SEE GAMES

Sept. 14, West Islip at Bellport, 3:30 p.m.: These teams have developed a not-so-friendly rivalry over the last 34 years. West Islip had won seven straight in the series before Bellport won last year, 28-10. Bellport leads the all-time series 16-15-1.

Sept. 29, North Babylon at West Islip, 6 p.m.: These neighbors first met in 1960. The Lions have dominated the series (33-17-4), including winning six of the last seven meetings. But can West Islip stop the Bulldogs’ vaunted running game?

Sept. 30, Bellport at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30 p.m.: The road to the Division II title goes through Bellport. The Clippers are the two-time defending champs and have won all 11 games between these teams.

Oct. 13, Half Hollow Hills East at West Islip, 6 p.m.: These are the preseason top two seeds in the division. The winner could earn the top seed for the playoffs. The teams split their two games last season with Hills East winning the playoff semifinal, 9-7.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Elijah Riley played at Newfield from 2013-15. Riley won Newsday’s Hansen Award, given to Suffolk’s most outstanding player. In 2015, he rushed 89 times for 1,012 yards and 19 touchdowns. Riley also caught 26 passes for 715 yards and 12 touchdowns. Riley was superb on defense as a lockdown cornerback and had 66 tackles and three interceptions. After a stellar career at Army, Riley has spent the last five years in the NFL with three teams, including the Eagles, Jets and Steelers.

GOOD VENUE

Joe Cipp Field at Bellport is a good place to watch a game because the field sits up on a hill. The Clippers get big crowds and are very loud and proud.

GREAT ENTERTAINMENT

The Huntington marching band has won numerous awards and is considered one of the most prestigious bands in the state. The Blue Devils band has marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. They put on a terrific halftime show!

WHAT A CHARACTER

West Islip has a lion as its mascot patrolling the sideline and leading the cheers for home games. The Lion has been a staple at West Islip games for over 60 years.

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Kevin Delaney, West Babylon is in his fifth year as the head coach of the Eagles. Delaney, 47, is a 1994 West Babylon graduate, where he was an All-Suffolk quarterback and an All-League baseball player. Delaney has coached football for 22 seasons at various levels in three school districts, including Babylon and Deer Park. His favorite part of coaching is building relationships with his student-athletes.