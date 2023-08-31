Suffolk Division II team-by-team football preview 2023

1. WEST ISLIP (5-4)

Coach: Steve Mileti, 15th year

Five key players: Chris Piropato, RB/TE/LB/S, Sr.; Anthony DeCristofaro, OG/DL Sr.; Rocco Carpinello, RB/WR/LB/FS/, Sr.; Bobby Richardson, QB/MLB/FS, Sr.; Shaun Boyle, WR/RB/FS/K, Sr.

The Lions: They have qualified for the playoffs 34 times since 1972 and expect to make a title run again. Seniors Angelo Christadora and Jordan Fileti will team with DeCristofaro to form formidable lines on both sides of the ball. Piropato is a standout anywhere on the field.

2. HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST (6-4)

Coach: Alex Marcelin, third year

Five key players: Jordan Heyman, QB/DB/WR/KP, Sr.; Max Kullberg, LB, Sr,; Shakie Bethea, RB/OLB/SS, Sr.; Max Futter, K/WR/P, Sr.; Lucas Martin, WR/DB, Jr.

The Thunderbirds: They have had outstanding talent for several years. Is this this the year the T-Birds make their first appearance in a Suffolk final? Senior Elias Floroppoulos is one of a talented group of receivers that Heyman will throw to. Futter is an outstanding kicker.

3. NORTH BABYLON (5-4)

Coach: John Rowland, third year

Five key players: Joel Lomax, FB/LB, Sr.; Jake Miele, OL/DL, Sr.; Benju Registre, OL/DL, Sr.; Alex Seger, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Stumpf, QB/LB, Sr.

The Bulldogs: They have a massive line, including junior Daniel Martinez. Junior Jawara Keahey will be a featured running back in the Dogs’ great tradition of ground and pound with the Wing-T offense.

4. BELLPORT (10-2)

Coach: Jamie Fabian, sixth year

Five key players: Caleb White, QB/LB, Sr.; Tatum Cipp, C/DL, Sr.; Trey’von Holland, OL/LB,Sr.; Jahaden Oldums, RB/LB, Sr.; Marcine Allen-Boutwell, TE/LB, Sr.

The Clippers: They are the two-time defending Division II champions and expect to make another run at the title. Bellport has a mix of veterans in senior WR Michael Frankie and newcomers in sophomores Braydon Cipp (QB/FS) and Nazir Turner (OL/DL).

5. NORTHPORT (8-3)

Coach: Pat Campbell, sixth year

Five key players: Mike Campoli, RB/DB, Sr.; Matt Lugo, TE/LB, Sr.; Calvin Blisset, WR/DE, Sr.; Giancarlo Valente, RB/LB, Sr.; Connor Hennigman, OL/DL, Jr.

The Tigers: They are inexperienced but talented. The lines will have to develop in a hurry in order for Northport to reach the playoffs. Junior Enrique Hernandez (quarterback), Christian Campoli (running back), and Tommy O’Brien (running back) will have significant roles in the offense.

6. CENTEREACH (2-6)

Coach: Adam Barrett, 10th year

Five key players: LaRawn Robinson, RB/LB, Sr.; Jason Zaita, RB/MLB, Sr.; Joseph Prokop, OT/DE, Sr.; Emanuel Martinez, RB/OLB, Sr.; Anthony Prince, RB/OLB, Sr.

The Cougars: They will rely heavily on Robinson to make plays on offense and defense. Junior OT/MLB Noah Preciado steps in as a two-way starter. The running game should be much improved.

7. HUNTINGTON (2-6)

Coach: Ron Wilson, first year

Five key players: Christian St. John, RB/LB, Sr.; David Dorilus, RB/DB, Sr.; Jimmy McDonald, RB/LB, Jr.; John Genova, OL/DL, Sr.; Carmine Carusone, OT/DT, Sr.

The Blue Devils: They have a new coach, new outlook, and twice the amount of players from last season. Senior quarterback Joey Zink leads the spread offense. St. John, Dorilus, and McDonald will share the ball carrying duties along with junior Thomas Smith and sophomore Ethan Lawless.

8. NEWFIELD (3-5)

Coach: Nick Adler, fifth year

Five key players: Kenny Petit-Frere, WR/FS, Sr.; Mike Kierzkowski, OT/DT, Sr.; Chris Mastres, FB/TE/LB, Jr.; David Spooner, WR/RB/LB, Jr.; Luis Fernandez, RB/LB, Jr.

The Wolverines: They will rely heavily on Petit-Frere, who had over 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored eight touchdowns last season. Newfield has qualified for the playoffs in the odd years every season since 2011.

9. WEST BABYLON (3-5)

Coach: Kevin Delaney, fifth year

Five key players: Anthony Borawski, OL/DL, Sr.; Elijah Outlaw, QB/DB, Jr.; Nick Serrano, RB/LB, Sr.; Carmine Apuzzo, TE/LB, Sr.; Kendrick Mohan, RB/LB, Jr.

The Eagles: They were one away from qualifying for the playoffs last season. Veterans Borawski and Outlaw lead a powerful offense. Senior Matthew Cella (three-year starter) and four-year starter Borawski lead an experienced line. Outlaw passed for 1,186 yards and 13 scores a year ago.

10. DEER PARK (4-5)

Coach: Dan Bowker, fifth year

Five key players: Hayden Lovinsky, WR/CB, Sr.; Hunter Lovinsky, RB/S, Sr.; Roony Elmon, WR/LB, Sr.; Nadal Charles, OL/DL, Sr,; Chris Pittas, OL/DL, Sr.

The Falcons: They return to Division II after three years in Division III. A third straight trip to the playoffs is in reach if the line develops and the team stays healthy. The Lovinsky brothers accounted for 21 touchdowns last season, 15 by Hayden and six by Hunter.

11. SMITHTOWN EAST (2-6)

Coach: David Bennardo, first year

Five key players: Jake Fields, QB, Sr.; Cormac Ryan, DE, Sr.; Charlie Tomasino, DT, Sr.; Aiden Igoglia, C, Sr.; James Tedeschi, WR/DB, Sr.

The Bulls: They will throw often with Fields. He has many options in Tedeschi and senior Charlie Higgins (five receiving scores last season). Ryan had 62 tackles and will lead the defense. Sophomores Cillian Ryan and Logan Arbeeny will start on both lines.

12. COPIAGUE (0-8)

Coach: Ken Rittenhouse, 15th year

Five key players: Jemuel Alexander, OL/DL, Sr.; Michael Mais III, WR/DB, Sr.; Santanah Singleton, OL/DL, Sr.; Fabrice Cormier, RB/LB, Jr.; Cody Tiringer, QB/DB. Jr.

The Eagles: They are on a 28-game losing streak but there is optimism for them to win a few games this season. Tiringer and Cormier are talented juniors in the backfield. Alexander and Cormier lead an experienced line. Sophomore Yasir Jones will have a starting role as a running back.