Suffolk football team-by-team previews for fall 2024

Division I

1. Floyd (10-2)

Coach: Paul Longo (30th year)

Key players: Sr.; Aaron Fisher, OT/DT, Sr.; Geo Alvarez, WR/DB, Sr.; Derek Amato, OT/DT, Sr.; A.J. Cannet, QB, Sr.; Josh Jordan, WR/DB, Sr.; Kris Watkins, WR/CB, Sr.

The Colonials have won a record 14 Division I playoff titles. Three year starter Cannet has electrifying receivers in Alvarez and Jordan. Fisher and Amato are standout linemen on both sides of the ball.

2. Sachem North (8-3)

Coach: Dave Caputo (seventh year)

Key players: Lucas Singleton, RB/LB, Sr.; Angelo Portillo, OL/DL, Sr.; Nasisr Altes, RB/LB, Sr.; David Santiago, RB/LB, Sr.; Jack Pittman, QB/DN, Sr.; Brayden Tappin, WR/DB, Sr.;

Sachem North lost to Floyd in the Division I final after beating them in the regular season last year. Singleton is a special back who recently committed to Army. Sachem North has a powerful line anchored by Portillo, Ryan Friel, and Jack McCarty.

3. Longwood (6-4)

Coach: Sean Kluber (fourth year)

Key players: Clint Chichester, OL/DT, Sr.; Jordan Gibbs, RB/WR/DB, Sr.; Davien Benjamin-Sheffey RB/OLB, Sr.; Ryan Mandaro, QB/S, Sr.; Anthony Fraser, WR/CB, Sr.; Daniel Blank, K/P, Sr.

The Lions return nine starters on both sides of the ball and believe they will contend for the Division I title. Mandaro moves from WR to the quarterback position. Chichester, Ryan Morrissey, Jordan Bennett, Michael Duarte and Gregory Princivil Jr. all return as starters on the offensive line.

4. Ward Melville (7-3)

Coach: Chris Boltrek (11th year)

Key players: Brennan Kurtz, OT/DT, Sr.; Joe Massaro, WR/LB, Sr.; Pat Vasquez, OG/DT, Sr.; Devon Larsen OT/DE, Sr.; Tyler Blasco, RB/SS, Sr.; Victor Bergamaschi, OT/DT, Jr.

The Patriots have reached the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. Another deep playoff run is possible if the skill players develop including junior running back Joe Benedetto and sophomore quarterback Hudson Philbrick.

5. SACHEM EAST (5-4)

Coach: Ray Pickersgill (third year)

Key players: A.J. Vurchio, QB, Sr.; Gianni Spinelli, WR/S, Sr.; Joe Christie, WR/CB, Sr.; Ryan Lane, OL/LB, Jr.; Jack Martines, OT/DE, Jr.; Jack Ventura, C/DT, Sr.

Sachem East returns every starter on the O-line and most the line on the defensive line. The boys up front will be the key to success. Vurchio passed for 1,294 yards and 18 touchdowns last season

6. Whitman (4-5)

Coach: Robin Rosa (15th year)

Key players: Xavier Ali, OL/DL, Sr.; Dylan Koller, QB, Sr.; Mike Mannino, K, Sr; Ryan Downes, RB/DB, Sr.; Matt Gervasio, RB/LB, Sr.; Jack David, WR. DB, SB.

The Wildcats have qualified for the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. Ali is a returning All-Long Island player and a rare four-year starter. Junior skill payers Gevonne Henderson (RB) and wide receivers Jordan Churchman and Aiden Jorgensen give the Cats plenty of speed.

7. Lindenhurst (4-5)

Coach: Mark Frole (first year)

Key players: Tarrin Mussillo, OL/DL, Sr.; Christian Aquino, WR/DB, Sr.; Chase Frole, OL/DL, Sr.; Josh Tarte, OL/DL, Sr.; Martin Pusey, TE/LB, Sr.; MJ Eribo, OL/DL, Sr.

The Bulldogs are huge on the O-Line and the front seven on defense. Reece Washington steps in as the starter at quarterback. His development will go a long way in helping the Dawgs reach the playoffs where they have been in eight of the last nine years.

8. Connetquot (4-4)

Coach: Mike Konsevitch Jr. (fourth year)

Key players: Lucas Weaver, OL/LB, Sr.; Javon Barnwell, RB/DB, Jr.; Vincent Feraca, QB, Jr.; Caden McLaughlin, WR/DE, Sr.; Kyle McLaughlin, WR/DE, Sr.; Michael Catera, WR, Sr;

Connetquot is very optimistic about this season after getting nudged out of the playoffs in the final week of the season last year. Senior Andrew Amarando (WR/FS) and junior lineman Camryn D’Ambrosio will contribute immediately on both sides of the ball.

9. Commack (5-4)

Coach: Joe Reggio (11th year)

Key players: Andrew Riggs, WR/DB, Sr.; Brady Curry, R/LB, Sr.; Tyler Burbatsky, OL/DL, Sr.; Carmine DiDomenico, OL/DL, Sr.; Keith Abruzzo, QB/DB, Jr.

The Cougars have reached the playoffs seven times in the last nine years. They are young but talented. Abruzzo will have two newcomers at the wideout spots to throw to including James Brusca and senior Josh Forti.

10. Bay Shore (4-4)

Coach: Andrew Nevitt (second year)

Key players: James Sobotaka, WR/RB/DB, Sr.; Jayden Jean, RB/LB, Sr.; Eriq Grham St. Louis, WR/DB, Sr.; Nehemiah Wilkinson, TE/LDE, Sr.; Xavier Hector, B, Jr.; Jayden Monserrat, OL/DL, Jr.

The Marauders won four game last season for the first time seven years. Sobotka is a play-maker and Jayden Jean is a dynamic runner. Hector has a big arm but is inexperienced. Casey Opatovsky will also get time at quarterback. Junior Layton Avinel is expected to be an impact player at both TE and OLB.

11. Brentwood (3-5)

Coach: Rich DeJesus (eighth year)

Key players: Chris Peralta, RB/LB, Jr.; Jameson Wargo, OL/DL, Sr.; Keenan Walls Jr., RB/WR/DB, Sr.; Malachi Baker, WR/DB, Sr.; Jayden Ramnarace, QB/DB, Sr.; Kenneth Walls, WR/CB, SO.

The Spartans have their most athletic team in five years according to coach DeJesus. Senior Adonis Singletary, a transfer from Tennessee, is expected to have an impact at WR and at CB. Junior Wisin Pereira will be a two-way lineman.

12. Riverhead (2-6)

Coach: Ed Grassman (third year)

Key Players: Karter Dolye, RB/LB, Sr.; Kavon Dennis, OL/DL, Sr.; Michael Gabriel, QB/DB, Sr.; Syris Serrano, OL/DL, Sr. Kevin Qualey, RB/LB, Jr.; Ragene Short, WR/DB, Sr.

The Blue Waves have had several players transfer to other districts and have a low turnout of players. Juniors William Healy (WR/CB) and William Stackevicius (RB/LB) will inject some life into the offense.

13. Patchogue-Medford (0-8)

Coach: Thomas Piccirillo second year

Key players: Thomas Kelly, WR/RB/DB, Sr.; Brett Rupolo, QB, So. Dominic Pertillar, OL/DL, Sr.; Jackson Wustenhoff, WR/KR, Sr.; Peter Campisi, OL/DL, Sr.; Javen Eason, OL/DL, Jr.

The Raiders return seven starters on offense. The O-line should be be a strength of the team including senior AJ Cesarino (OL/DL). Junior WR/DB Marc Compere will contribute on both sides of the ball.

14. Central Islip (1-7)

Coach: Eric Unverzagt (third year)

Key players: Jimmy Gaston, RB/DB, Jr.; Jeffrey Burris Kirton, OL/DL,Jr.; ElijahWellington, WR/CB, Jr.; Jasiah Gray, OL/DL, Sr.; Xavier Davy, WR/DB, Sr.

The Musketeers are a young team but have a strong running game led by Gaston. Juniors Camari McDonald (QB/DD), Aristides Holman (WR/LB), and Zequan Marrow (OL/DL) will all be two-way starters.

—Andy Slawson

Division II

1. North Babylon (10-2)

Coach: John Rowland (fourth year)

Five key players: Jawara Keahey, RB/CB, Sr.; Alexander Griffith, TE/DE, Sr.; Jordan King, RB/LB, Sr.; Tristan Garcia, QB/CB, Jr.; Peter Banculli, FB/LB, Sr.; Daniel Martinez, OL/DL, Sr.

They are the defending Division II champions and return a bevy of talent in the backfield. Keahey was Long Island’s leading rusher last season with 2,069 yards and 37 touchdowns. Juniors Tristan Wojt (TE/DE) and Sean Staley (OL/DL) are expected to fill starting spots on both the offensive and defensive lines.

2. East Islip (10-2)

Coach: Sal J. Ciampi (24th year)

Five key players: Thomas Costarelli, QB/DB, Sr.; Ryan Parker, RB/LB, Sr.; Dylan Bayer, OG/DT, Jr.; Jack Kalinowski, WR/DB, Sr.; Glendon Kinnear, OT/DE, Sr.; Tyler Cato, OG/DT, Sr.

The team moves up to Division II after playing in Division III the past nine seasons. The program, which made its 39th playoff appearance last season, won the Long Island Class III title. The team believes they have enough returning talent to capture the Class II title this season. Senior Alex Ciampi (WR/DB) and junior Niko Myers (HB/DB) will contribute on both sides of the ball.

3. Half Hollow Hills East (8-2)

Coach: Alex Marcellin (fourth year)

Five key players: Daniel White, RB/DB, Jr.; Lucas Martin, WR/DB/KR, Sr.; Tyler Sanders, WR/DB/KR, Sr.; Trevon Cole-Jenkins, OL/DL, Jr.; Akio Johnson, RB/FB/LB, Jr.; Logan Solar, WR/TE/DE/LB, Sr.

The team has a new nickname (Red Hawks) and a wealth of talent. White is a dynamic running back who ran for 1.542 yards and 12 scores last season. Senior James Bruno and Junior Nick Sevilla will split the quarterback job s Hills East tries to win its first county title.

4. West Islip (9-2)

Coach: Steve Mileti (16th year)

Five key players: Jack Harvell, TE/LB, Sr.; Stephen McDermott, OT/DT, Sr.; Jovan Brewster, RB/CB, Jr.; Nick Klimitis, RB/CB, Sr.; Connor Keneflick, WR/SS, Jr.; Christian Martinez, OG, Sr.

This is a tradition-rich team, which opens the season against rival and perennial power East Islip. West Islip has qualified for the playoffs a Suffolk record 40 times since 1972.The Lions will rely on a strong running game that will be bolstered by juniors Jayson Carlson (TB/LB) and Jack Chopin (OL/DL).

5. Northport (4-5)

Coach: Pat Campbell (seventh year)

Five key players: Gio Valenti, TE/DL, Sr.; Ben Pipolo, OL/DL, Sr.; Luke Campbell, RB/LB, Sr.; Enrique Hernandez, QB/DB, Sr.; Reid Johansen, RB/LB, Sr.; Connor Henigman, OL/DL, Sr.

They've reached the playoffs 11 of the last 12 years. Defense should be a strength of this team with nine returning starters. Juniors Greyson Cabrera (RB/DB), Danny Miller (TE/LB), and Luke Loiacono (RB/DB) will all be two-way starters.

6. West Babylon (7-3)

Coach: Kevin Delaney (sixth year)

Five key players: Elijah Outlaw, QB/DB, Sr.; Jah’rece Matthews, OL/DL, Sr.; Sha’Brece Fuller, OL/DL, Sr.; Jahavi Reyes, WR/DB, So.; Jalen Campbell, OL/DL, Jr.; Kendrick Mohan, RB/LB, Sr.

They scored a school-record 346 points last season led by Outlaw who can run and pass. He threw for 1,430 yards with 17 touchdowns. He ran for 685 yards with 16 scores. Jah’rece Matthews, a standout two-way lineman, is a transfer from Roosevelt. Seniors Justin Baldwin (RB/LB) and Alex Aleen (WR/CB) will contribute on both sides of the ball.

7. Bellport (4-5)

Coach: Jamie Fabian (seventh year)

Five key players: Tre’von Holland, OL/DL, Sr.; Michael Frankie, WR/CB, Sr.; Braydon Cipp, QB/DB, Jr.; Nazir Turner, OL/DE, Jr.; Kingston John, RB/DB,Jr.

They return many starters on both sides of the ball. Juniors Ryder Bedell (QB/LB) and Jaheim Talfoird (RB/DE) are counted on to be major contributors on offense and defense. Bellport is tradition rich and has won Suffolk titles in each of the last five decades.

8. Centereach (3-6)

Coach: Adam Barrett (11th year)

Five key players: TJ Doyle, QB, Sr; Aidan Katz, OL/DL, Sr.; Dominic Sellitto, OL/DL, Sr.; Elija Adams, WR/DB, Sr.; Dylan Duran, RB/DB, Sr.; Noah Preciado, OL/LB, Sr.

This team can score but it will need to play better defense than they did a year ago to return to the playoffs. Doyle passed for over 1,100 yards and has some talented skill kids to throw to including juniors Jake Mikochik (RB/LB) and Zach Sandora (WR/LB).

9. Huntington (3-6)

Coach: Ron Wilson (second year)

Five key players: Thomas Smith, RB/LB, Sr.; Thomas Kline, WR/DB, Sr.; Timothy McDonald, RB/LB, Sr.; Keegan Malone, TE/LB, Sr.; Jacob Guzik, QB, Jr.; Jordan Thorbbourne, WR/DE, Sr.;

They return a wealth of talent, especially on offense including running backs Smith and McDonald. Junior running back Titan Elysee will also be in the mix. Guzik started as at QB as a sophomore. His experience could help Huntington return to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

10. Smithtown West (4-5)

Coach: Craig Perrino (third year)

Five key players: Jason Antunes, RB/OLB, Sr.; Nick Zins, RB/MLB, Jr.; George Siolos, WR/DB, Sr.; Gavin German, OL/DL, Sr.; Leo Zabbia, OL/DL, Sr.; Josh Hoffman, RB/DB, Jr.

This will be more of a running team after they aired it out the past several years. The Bulls are inexperienced having graduated 21 players. The O-line should be the strength of the team led by German.

11. Deer Park (4-5)

Coach: Dan Bowker (second year)

Five key players: Aaron Smith, QB/DB, Jr.; Anthony Almanzar, WR/DB, Sr.; Amir Delbridge, RB/LB, Sr.; Thomas Lusardi, OL/DL; Ryan Gotay, OL/DL, Jr.; Alex Moore-Brooks, OL/DL, Jr.

This is a very young team. More than half of their starters are underclassmen. Smith passed for 1,843 yards 16 touchdowns a year ago.

12. Newfield (1-7)

Coach: Nick Adler (sixth year)

Five key players: David Spooner, FB/LB, Sr.; Chris Mastres, TE/DE, Sr.; Gavin Smith, WR/CB, Sr.; Matt Evers, QB/DB, Sr.; Cole Clark, OT/DE, Sr.; Ajay Sullivan, WR/DB, Sr.

They have a senior laden team and are ready to make a playoff run. Sophomore linemen Carlos Silvestre Gomez and Brandon Cotty should help bolster both lines. Spooner will be a force on defense.

13. Smithtown East (3-5)

Coach: David Bennardo (second year)

Five key players: Vince Hardeena, OL/DL, Sr.; Logan Arbeeny OL/DL, Sr; Antonio Marrone, QB, Jr.; James Huxtable, WR/CB, Jr.; Joseph Fallon, WR/CB, Sr.; ColeBisca, Sr.

The team has great enthusiasm, as it opened its first practice at 12:01 a.m. on the first day. The strength of the team will be the passing game. Marrone has a strong group of receivers including senior Brian Develin.

14. Copiague (0-8)

Coach: Ken Rittenhouse (16th year)

Five key players: Fabrice Cormier, RB/LB, Sr.; Cody Tiringer, QB/DB, Sr.; Steven Olivo, OL/DL, Sr. Henry Romero, RB/LB, Sr.; James Frias Sanchez, TE/LB, Sr.; Frandi Fernandez, TE/LB, Jr.

They are on a 36-game losing streak but there is optimism for them to win a few games. Junior linemen Jonathan Marine and Robert Smith, and junior wideout Roger Rowe will be expected two-way starters.

—Andy Slawson

Division III

1. Sayville (10-1)

Coach: Reade Sands, seventh year

Five key players: Kyle Messina, RB/S, Sr.; Mikey Sands, LB/HB, Sr.; Patrick Coan, QB, Jr.; Dylan Kent, WR/CB, Sr.; Tomas McCann, WR/DB, Sr.

Last year’s Suffolk III runners-up are ready for another strong year. Two-time returning All-Long Island first teamer Messina will once again lead a high-scoring offense and pair with Mikey Sands on a speedy defense. The 2022 Long Island Class III champions will look to reclaim their spot atop the division.

2. Half Hollow Hills West (7-3)

Coach: Gerald Filardi, sixth year

Five key players: Joseph Filardi, QB/DB, Sr.; Jesse Brooks, WR/DB, Sr.; Anthony Raio, WR/DB, Sr.; Mason Reisch, TE/LB, Sr.; Salvatore Santoro, OL/DL, Sr.

Syracuse commit Joseph Filardi led an offense that scored 41.4 points per game last season. His strong connection with receivers Brooks and Raio makes them arguably the best passing offense on Long Island. Loaded with seniors, the Colts will contend for their first county title since 2018.

3. Westhampton (6-4)

Coach: Bryan Schaumloffel, seventh year

Five key players: Brody Schaffer, RB/LB/K, Sr.; David Rankin, TE/DE, Sr.; Finn Drake, WR/LB, Sr.; David Salazar, C/DL, Sr.; James Sarno, LB/RB, Sr.

Schaffer is the only returning starter from last season and figures to have a dynamic year in all three phases of the game. He’ll run behind a strong offensive line, anchored by Rankin and Salazar. Inexperience could cause a slow start, but they expect to maintain their status as a perennial contender.

4. Harborfields (4-5)

Coach: Rocco Colucci, ninth year

Five key players: Jack Weiss, QB/S, Sr.; Ryan Olson, OL/DL, Sr.; AJ Chernack, OL/DL, Sr.; Collin Burke, WR/CB, Sr.; Luke Oonnoonny, OL/DL, Sr.

Weiss is expected to take charge of the offense after a solid junior campaign. The Tornadoes will look to control the trenches with several impact players on both the offensive and defensive line. This is their highest preseason seed since 2007.

5. Comsewogue (5-4)

Coach: Sean Tremblay, 13th year

Five key players: Shane Grant, RB/LB, Sr.; Lucas Shannon, RB/LB, Sr.; Doug Annicelli, WR/DB, Sr.; James Ward, OL/DL, Jr.; Carlo DiFazio, OL/DL, Sr.

A midseason injury to Grant – who rushed for 809 yards and seven touchdowns in six games last year – slowed Comsewogue’s offense down heading into the playoffs. He’ll look to dominate behind returning linemen Ward and DiFazio.

6. Hauppauge (3-5)

Coach: Chris Diesso, second year

Five key players: Cole Wood, WR/DB, Sr.; Alex Posillico, ILB, Sr.; Nick Lachapelle, QB/DB, Jr.; Joe Pistritto, WR/CB, Jr.; Gershon Diaz, RB/OLB, Sr.

They averaged nearly 31 points per game last year but lost five straight to end the season. Wood is an impact player on both sides of the ball and Posillico is a strong tackler. Can they finish strong this year?

7. Islip (2-6)

Coach: Jamie Lynch, 19th year

Five key players: Brady Nash, QB/DB, Sr.; Colin Haug, WR/DB, Sr.; Michael Vitale, WR/DB, Sr.; Christian Hall, TB/DE, Sr.; Matt Trovato, WR/DB, Jr.

They return to Suffolk III after a year in Suffolk IV that saw five starters suffer season ending injuries in the first three weeks. Nash had a solid junior season and is expected to have a breakout year. They hope for Haug to return from an ACL surgery in time for a playoff push.

8. Eastport-South Manor (3-5)

Coach: Guy Buckley, first year

Five key players: Max Ferraro, QB/LB, Jr.; Steve Gordon, OG/DE, Sr.; Aiden Westra, OT/DT, Sr.; Joe Hershey, RB/LB, So.; Cole Klein, WR/SS, So.

Ferraro enters his second year as the starting quarterback and is expected to make a jump. Gordon (6-4, 250 pounds) and Westra (6-4, 265 pounds) bring incredible size to the trenches. After graduating 26 seniors, the Sharks will rely heavily on their youth.

9. Kings Park (4-5)

Coach: Mark O’Brien, 30th year

Five key players: Nick Paliotta, WR/TE/DE/OLB, Sr.; Alex Squillacioti, K/P, Sr.; Michael Haeberle, OT/DT, Sr.; Anthony Lobasso, WR/DB, Sr.; Nick Vicinanza, C/DT, Sr.

With just eight seniors on the team, Paliotta is the Kingsmen’s only returning defensive starter and Vicinanza is their only returning offensive starter. Squillacioti is a consistent kicker who will take on punting duties this year. Their skill positions are loaded with talent but not much experience.

10. Rocky Point (1-7)

Coach: Anthony DiLorenzo, 14th year

Five key players: Thomas Doran, RB/LB, Sr.; Grayson Marmol, RB/DB, Sr.; Collin Gerace, WR/DB, Sr.; Zach Gennaro, OL/DL, Sr.; Dylan Colon, OL/DL, Sr.

Doran, Marmol and junior Christian Romero will be relied on heavily in the backfield, with hopes of opening up play-action passes for Gerace. Sophomore Peyton Reisinger will take over as the team’s quarterback.

11. East Hampton (3-5)

Coach: Joe McKee, 10th year

Five key players: Alex Davis, RB/LB, Jr.; Bowie Pipino, OL/DL, Sr.; Adam Beckwith, OL/DL, Sr.; Henry Butler, WR/DB, Sr.; Jai Feaster, RB/LB, Jr.

Davis and Feaster make up an athletic backfield. The basketball standouts will be asked to carry the load offensively behind Pipino and Beckwith. They’ll need to fill the shoes left behind by dual-threat quarterback Charlie Corwin.

12. Amityville (0-8)

Coach: Jason Epps, fourth year

Five key players: Jacob Billinger, RB/LB, Jr.; RJ Barrea, WR/DB, Sr.; Amari Alcindor, WR/LB, Sr.; Matthew Bean, QB/DB, Sr.; Matthew Victor, OT/DE, Sr.

Injuries were a big problem in Amityville’s winless season. Billinger is expected to have a big year alongside the shifty Bean in the backfield. With nine starters returning, a new coaching staff and new schemes, Amityville will be more competitive this year.

—Matt Lindsay

Division IV

1. Bayport-Blue Point (12-0)

Coach: Mike Zafonte, ninth year

Five key players: Dylan Spano, OL/DL, Sr., Ryan Bachmore, OL/DL, Sr., Patrick Ahern, TE/DL, So., Cooper Fuller, QB/RB/DB, Sr., Sean Coffey, RB/LB, Sr.

The Phantoms: The Phantoms have a perfect record over the last two seasons (23-0), securing back-to-back Long Island championships. After graduating some key players, the Phantoms will look to Fuller and Spano to lead them.

2. Babylon (8-3)

Coach: Rick Punzone, 22nd year

Five key players: Aidan Winter, QB/LB, Jr., Alex Keilitz, OL/DL, Sr., Lorenzo DiNapoli, OL/DL, Sr., Savion Milner, OL/DL, Sr., Dan DeBetta, RB/LB, Sr.

The Panthers: QB Winter will be the focal point of both the Panthers' offense and defense. They lost by just one point in the county semifinals last season and they’ll rely on their strong offensive line, made up of seniors Keilitz, DiNapoli, and Milner to propel them through this competitive division.

3. Glenn (7-2)

Coach: Dave Shanahan, 30th year

Five key players: KaRahn King, RB/DB, Sr., Cole Madden, QB, Sr., Carmine Gerbino, OG/DE, Sr., Dave Rafiq, LB, Sr., Joe Matranga, OL/DL, Sr.

The Knights: After losing just one game during the regular season, they fell to Mt. Sinai in the county quarterfinals. With multiple returning players, Glenn hopes to run and pass effectively this season.

4. Miller Place (3-5)

Coach: Adam St. Nicholas, sixth year

Five key players: Shane Kiernan, QB, Jr., Braeden Murphy, LB/TE, Sr., Kevin Washington, OL/DL, Sr., Russell Dada, OL/DL, Sr.,

DJ Williamson, WR/DB, Sr.

The Panthers: They'll look to use their experience, size, and athleticism to their advantage in this tough division. Kiernan will lead them on the offensive end.

5. Shoreham-Wading River (8-3)

Coach: Aden Smith, eighth year

Five key players: Sean Casey, WR/DB, Jr., Mike Casey, WR/DB, Jr., Michael Huebner, WR/DB, Sr., Jacob Carberry, OL/DL, Sr., Keegan Sellner, OL/DL, Sr.

The Wildcats: They lost to undefeated Bayport-Blue Point in the county championship game last season. As a young team, the Wildcats will focus on playing with enthusiasm, tenacity, and grit.

6. Mount Sinai (5-5)

Coach: Vin Ammirato, 27th year

Five key players: John Pramataris, QB/TE/OLB, Sr., Logan Geraghty, RB/LB, Sr., Youssef Elbahey, OL/DL, Sr., Dontae Spadaro, RB/LB, Jr., DJ Temple, OL/DL, Sr.

The Mustangs: Ammirato is excited about the addition of Port Jefferson-transfer Ryan Filippi and is looking forward to utilizing his speed and athleticism on offense. With multiple returners, the Mustangs come into this season with experienced playmakers.

7. Center Moriches (6-3)

Coach: Matt Millheiser, second year

Five key players: Brayden Hromada, FB/LB, Sr., Colin Casey, G/DT, Sr., Austin Faller, C/DE, Sr., Shane Gallagher, X/FS, Sr., Michael Gold, QB/LB, Jr.

The Red Devils: They finished last season with the best regular season record in school history (6-2). Their strengths will be on the defensive side and the run game.

8. Port Jefferson (3-6)

Coach: Josh Shields, third year

Five key players: Brandon Verruto, RB/LB, Sr., Owen Whiffen, WR/LB, Jr., Gavin Argyros, OL/DE, Sr., Albert Peterson, OL/DT, Sr., Chris Diot, OB/S, Jr.

The Royals: Verruto and Whiffen lead a strong defense that is forming an identity.

9. Wyandanch (1-7)

Coach: Dawhite Hines, second year

Five key players: Elijah Duncan, RB/CB, Sr., Franklin Ortega, OL/DL, Sr., Derrick Henry, QB/LB, Sr., Jelani Leake, WR/CB, Sr., Joseph Castro, OL/DL, Jr.

Wyandanch: Hines is back for his second season as head coach and he looks for a more successful outcome . Experienced seniors, like Duncan and Ortega, will make them a more competitive team.

10. Greenport/Southold/Mattituck (3-5)

Coach: Tim McArdle, fourth year

Five key players: Michael DeNicola, OB/S, Sr., Brady Woods, OL/DL, Sr., Matt McGunnigle, RB/LB, Jr., Kenny McGunnigle, OL/DL, Sr., James Felakos, OL/DL, Sr.

The Porters: DeNicola returns this season after suffering a season-ending injury early last year. The Porters’ strength on offense will be his running and passing ability, and the strong downhill running of the McGunnigle brothers.

11. Hampton Bays

Coach: Sean Gil, second year

Five key players: Nate Donahue, RB/LB, Sr., Matthew Seifert, WR/DB, Sr., Michael Single, WR/DB, So., Brayden Talmage, WR/DB, So., Agron Bytyqi, OL/DL, Jr.

The Baymen: After not having a varsity team for the last two seasons, Hampton Bays is looking forward to bringing the sport back to the school and community at the highest level.

12. Southampton (0-8)

Coach: Franklin Trent, second year

Five key players: Nicholas Beeker, QB, Sr., Jackson Garcia, G/T, Sr., Tyrese Reddick, WR/S, Sr., Liam Squires, RB, Jr., Cameron Gratton, WR, Sr.

The Mariners: Southampton struggled last season, but they are looking to make playoffs this year.

—Jolie Katzen