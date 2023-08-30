High school roundup: Season-opening action in boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, girls tennis
Anthony Galfano scored off an assist from Givanni O’Hara with 14:50 remaining to lead Miller Place to a season-opening 1-0 win over Rocky Point in non-league boys soccer Tuesday. Connor Draskin made seven saves. Ethan Normandin made four saves for Rocky Point.
West Babylon 2, Eastport-South Manor 0: Liam Henshaw scored two goals to lead West Babylon in non-league. Efe Kocak had one assist, Logan Verissimo made five saves and Sean Russell added two saves. Rudy Reyes made five saves and Bryan Cuzzone made four saves for Eastport-South Manor.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rocky Point 3, Miller Place 0: Anna Wood scored two goals to lead Rocky Point in non-league. Mary Koski added a goal and Cadence Adamo made five saves. Mirabella Altebrando made 10 saves for Miller Place.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Huntington 3, Comsewogue 1: Kate Barba had 18 kills and nine aces and Brianna Borenstein had 13 kills to lead Huntington to a 25-8, 23-25, 25-12, 25-11 non-league win. Lauren Donaghy added 36 assists and six aces.
Hampton Bays 3, Pierson/Bridgehampton 0: Tania Quiros had 10 kills and Mia Schoerlin had 10 aces in Hampton Bays’ 25-6, 25-10, 25-13 non-league win. Gianna Betta and Julia Brandes each added 10 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Half Hollow Hills East 5, Floyd 0: Sami Heyman and Emma Wilck defeated Lydia Van Cott and Olivia Phillips, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 at first doubles to lead Half Hollow Hills East in non-league Monday.