HS roundup: Lily Capobianco nets winner for Port Washington; more lacrosse, baseball, softball, flag football

Lily Capobianco scored the winning goal with less than five minutes left to cap off a 7-0 second half as Port Washington defeated Calhoun, 10-9, in Nassau Conference II girls lacrosse on Thursday. Espy Cassidy scored the tying goal for Port Washington.

Capobianco had four goals and an assist, Catherine Karman had three goals and an assist and Sienna Fox had six assists for Port Washington (2-3). Shannon Lewis had four goals for Calhoun (5-2).

Freeport 6, Hicksville 5: Cassie Smith scored the winning goal on a free-position with eight minutes left in the second half to break a tie at 5 for Freeport (3-3) in Nassau IV. Smith finished with four goals and capped off a 5-1 second half for Freeport with her goal. Pamela Collado made 12 saves. Emma Kennelly made 10 saves for Hicksville (2-7).

BOYS LACROSSE

Comsewogue 13, Eastport-South Manor 12: Justin Bonacci scored the winner 30 seconds into overtime for Comsewogue (5-3) in Suffolk II. Bonacci finished with four goals and two assists. James Krieg added three goals and two assists and Dylan Rocchio had two goals and three assists. Adam Wachholder made 17 saves. Mike Micena had four goals and one assist and Patrick Murphy had three goals for Eastport-South Manor (2-7).

BASEBALL

Connetquot 7, Newfield 3: Ryan Cerone hit a home run and Erick Duignan and Robert Page each went 3-for-4 to lead Connetquot (9-2) in Suffolk IV. Dylan Thomasson struck out six in four innings .

SOFTBALL

Massapequa 4, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 1: Annalise Lane had a two-run double to drive in Katie Stork and Emily Balducci to give Massapequa a 3-1 lead and highlight a four-run sixth inning for Massapequa (6-3) in Nassau I. Stork drove in Lauren O’Brien on a triple for the first run of the inning. Sophia Diaz allowed one run (none earned) scattering four hits with three strikeouts in a complete game. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK falls to 6-5.

Syosset 6, Mepham 3: Taylor Renny had a bases-clearing double to break a tie at 1 in the fourth inning for Syosset (3-6) in Nassau I. Nicollete Ferraro struck out 10 batters and scattered five hits in a complete game. Mepham falls to 3-7.

Seaford 2, Herricks 1: Skyler Secondino hit a walk-off double in the seventh inning for Seaford (4-4) in Nassau II. Gabrielle Bellamore added an RBI. Devin Shah went 2-for-3 for Herricks (10-1).

Shoreham-Wading River 12, East Hampton 0: Erin Cahill tossed a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a double for Shoreham-Wading River (5-3) in Suffolk Conference IV East. Katie Lahey went 4-for-4 with four RBIs.

FLAG FOOTBALL

MacArthur 7, Valley Stream District 6: Sofia Maris and Lauren Paulich combined to pressure the Valley Stream District quarterback and force an incomplete pass on a one-point conversion attempt following a touchdown with 55 seconds left to preserve the victory for MacArthur (3-1) in Nassau I.

Alyssa Santiago found Lauren Alvarez for a 4-yard touchdown before the conversion attempt.

Lexie Thompson found Ava Angiuli for a 40-yard touchdown late in the first half for MacArthur’s score. Angiuli finished with four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown and Thompson threw for 92 yards and a touchdown. Emma Hoesten had seven flag pulls, Maris had two sacks and Thompson had two interceptions.

Massapequa 23, Plainedge 19: Delaney Donato completed 13 of 23 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns for Massapequa (5-1) in Nassau I. Nikki DiOrio had three receptions for 79 yards, including touchdowns of 40 and 33 yards. Mia Napolitano rushed for 58 yards on six carries, including a 20-yard score.

Patchogue-Medford 12, Longwood 6: Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo found Marie Cataldo for two touchdowns for Patchogue-Medford (5-0-2) in Suffolk II on Friday. Cataldo had four recepions and Bulson-Cuozzo completed 12 of 20 passes for 100 yards.