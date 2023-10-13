High school sports roundup

Emma Shanahan scored twice and Delaney Bowen made one save to lead Bayport-Blue Point (12-1) in Suffolk II. Olivia Cerna made 16 saves for Smithtown West (5-9).

Harborfields 1, Sayville 0: Olivia Eusanio scored with 7:28 left off an assist from Kate Lysaght to lead Harborfields in a 1-0 win over Sayville in Suffolk II field hockey on Thursday. Lily Viscusi made one save for Harborfields (12-3). Ali Burke made 10 saves for Sayville (7-8).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

North Shore 2, Port Washington 1: Ashley Holden and Sydney Fitzpatrick scored to lead North Shore (2-7) in Nassau II. Nicole McGuire made 14 saves for Port Washington (3-7).

West Islip 1, Huntington 0: Cadence Catalano scored off an assist from Morgan Bellini to lead West Islip (8-6) in Suffolk I. Sophia Weiss made nine saves for Huntington (3-11).

BOYS SOCCER

Huntington 3, West Islip 0: Jerson Contreras, Jon Morales and Carlos Marroquin scored, and Carlos Gutierrez had three assists to lead Huntington (13-2-1) in Suffolk V. Shea Miller made five saves for West Islip (7-7).

Garden City 2, Carey 0: Travis Thompson had a goal and an assist to lead Garden City (14-0) in Nassau AA Central. Vasilios Dallas made 10 saves for Carey (4-6-2).

Rocky Point 1, Westhampton 0: Brody Kiernan scored with 20 minutes left off an assist from Matt Carroll to lead Rocky Point (2-11-1) in Suffolk VI. Matt Moran made 11 saves for Westhampton (1-11).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

North Shore 2, Wantagh 1: Matthew Cianciulli and Owen Jenson scored to lead North Shore (9-4-1) in Nassau A East. James Ackermann made six saves for Wantagh (5-5-3).

Lynbrook 1, Hewlett 0: Patrick O’Doherty scored off an assist from Michael Werzinger in the first half to lead Lynbrook (4-3-3) in Nassau A West. Jake Prince made three saves. Matthew Fridberg made three saves for Hewlett (1-7-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Bayport-Blue Point 4, Miller Place 0: Bella Juliano, Emma Karafantis, Mia McCormack and Marisa Alferi scored to lead Bayport-Blue Point (12-2) in Suffolk III. Alex Kaler made seven saves in the shutout. Mirabella Altebrando made 13 saves for Miller Place (5-8-1).

Port Jefferson 2, East Hampton 0: Caitlin Dickuth and Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich scored to lead Port Jefferson (3-12) in Suffolk III. Naayive Chapa made eight saves for East Hampton (1-7).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Wheatley 2, Cold Spring Harbor 1: Krista Burke and Ashley Zeifman scored to lead Wheatley (5-2-1) in Nassau AB-II. Megan Jasinski scored and Charlotte Madigan made five saves for Cold Spring Harbor (4-3-3).

Deer Park 2, West Babylon 0: Alexandra Geosits and Gladys Sanchez scored to lead Deer Park (6-3-3) in Suffolk II. Mollie Pellicano made 10 saves. Maddie Hoisik made 12 saves for West Babylon (3-5-2).