High school sports roundup

Brayden Stahl completed 14 of 19 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Smithtown West to a 41-7 win over Rocky Point in Suffolk Division III football Saturday night. Ethan Alvarado caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Jack Melore caught five passes for 81 yards and rushed for a 3-yard score. Melore had two interceptions and Brian Hope made eight tackles.

Max Nicholas caught a 36-yard touchdown pass, Jayson Antunes rushed for a 30-yard score and Jax Cascione had six carries for 55 yards and a TD for Smithtown West (2-3). AJ Aschettino rushed for a 30-yard touchdown for Rocky Point (0-6).

St. Anthony’s 41, Christ the King 0: Xavier Bala rushed four times for 69 yards and a touchdown and Christian Alfaro added 63 yards and a score on four carries to lead visiting St. Anthony’s in the CHSFL. Gary Merrill had two rushes for 58 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown. Ryan Aurigema ran for 35 yards and a score on six carries, Tyler Malek rushed five times for 45 yards and Dylan Smith had a 25-yard rushing touchdown for St. Anthony’s (5-1), which totaled 319 rushing yards on 30 carries. Kevin Moore had an interception and Cam Urso recorded a sack.

BOYS SOCCER

East Hampton 1, East Islip 0: Christopher Chimbo scored off an assist from John Bustamante in the first half to lead East Hampton in Suffolk VI. Nicholas Guerrero made five saves for East Hampton (8-2-1). Marcus Duncan made five saves for East Islip (8-2-2).

Ward Melville 2, Whitman 1: Elliot Burgueno had a goal and an assist to lead Ward Melville (8-2-2) in Suffolk II. Wilman Castellon added a goal and David McElroy made five saves. Thomas Kliampas scored a goal and Matthew Arce-Romero made six saves for Whitman (7-4-1).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Garden City 4, New Hyde Park 1: Tommy Poz scored three goals to lead Garden City (12-0) in Nassau AA Central. Travis Thompson added a goal and an assist and Ian Pupke made three saves. Kiriakos Koutsouros scored a goal and Arjit Nair made six saves for New Hyde Park (4-4-2).

North Shore 4, Clarke 0: Lino Leighton had a goal and an assist to lead North Shore in Nassau A East. Henry Cardoza, Jonathan Launer and Preston Samtani each had a goal and Henrique Malaco made four saves for North Shore (8-3-1). Bryan Araujo made four saves for Clarke (0-8-1).

Chaminade 3, Boston College High School 0: Fabio Sanchez opened the scoring three minutes into the second half to lead Chaminade (10-2-0) in non-league. Tommy Price and Antonio Ruffo each added a goal, Danny Tufano, Peter Leavy and Marco Iacono each had an assist and Andrew Marotta made four saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Carey 1, Roslyn 0: Christina Genovese scored in the first half for Carey (6-1-1) in Nassau IV. Vanessa DeCastro made six saves. Ava Voynovich made 12 saves for Roslyn (6-2).

Island Trees 2, Clarke 0: Mia D’Amico and Kayla Portes each scored a goal to lead Island Trees (2-5-1) in Nassau AB-II. Courtney Saposnick had an assist and Olivia Carbonaro made 12 saves. Juliet Cimaglia made nine saves for Clarke (0-7).

East Meadow 2, Great Neck North 0: Casey Henry had a goal and an assist and Alexis Chew added a goal to lead East Meadow in Nassau IV. Jennah Farooki made six saves for East Meadow (5-2-1). Juliet Burhoff made six saves for Great Neck North (3-5-1).

Wheatley 4, Mineola 0: Sydney Romano and Ashley Zeifman each scored twice to lead Wheatley in Nassau AB-II. Krista Burke and Abigail Thaler each had an assist and Julia DeGaetano made five saves for Wheatley (3-2-1). Marissa Krukowski made three saves for Mineola (2-5-1).

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 4, Babylon 1: Cameron Stanton scored two goals in the first 15 minutes to lead Mattituck/Greenport/ Southold (5-6-1) in Suffolk III. Casey Szczotka also scored two goals, including one on a 25-yard free kick. Page Kellershon, Rhianna Lutz and Madison Smith each had an assist. Grace Varley had a goal and Olivia Muller made five saves for Babylon (6-4-3).

FIELD HOCKEY

Huntington 1, Lindenhurst 0: Ella O’Heir scored the winning goal off an assist from Caroline Mitek with 22 seconds left to lead Huntington (3-10) in Suffolk I. Sophia Weiss made seven saves. Nina Tantillo made five saves for Lindenhurst (5-6).

Shoreham-Wading River 1, Harborfields 0: Haylie Abrams scored the winning goal on a penalty stroke with 10:15 left in the fourth quarter to lead Shoreham Wading River (11-1) in Suffolk II. Maggie Andersen made three saves. Lily Viscusi made nine saves for Harborfields (9-3).

Ward Melville 2, Eastport-South Manor 0: Alexa Kidd and Peyton Phillips each had a goal and an assist to lead Ward Melville (10-2) in non-league. Maggie Padavan made six saves. Madison Heaney made three saves for Eastport-South Manor (9-3).