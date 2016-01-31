Long Beach wrestling rises to No. 1 everywhere

1. LONG BEACH WRESTLING The Marines (17-0) won their second consecutive Nassau dual meet championship with a 46-15 win over Massapequa. Joe Giorlando won the clinching bout for Long Beach with a pin at 170 pounds. The Marines won their ninth title since 1985. Long Beach finished the dual meet season as the No. 1-ranked team on Long Island and in New York State.

2. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING Ward Melville extended its winning streak to 138 with a 25-2 win over Whitman. The Patriots (14-0) already have secured a berth in the Long Island Championship, where they look to win a ninth straight title.

3. BALDWIN GIRLS BASKETBALL The Bruins’ aggressive defense and transition offense have led to easy points all season for Aziah Hudson. She has averaged 21.7 points in her last three games to raise her season mark to 18.8 per contest, ninth in Nassau. Jenna Annecchiarico had a big game in Baldwin’s 68-27 victory over Hicksville, tallying 13 points, seven assists and five steals.

4. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK Of the seven major individual track categories, Huntington held the top Long Island mark in four of them entering the weekend, according to the website milesplit. Kyree Johnson had the top times in the 55 meters (6.43) and 300 meters (34.03). Infinite Tucker had the top times in the 600 meters (1:20.54) and 55-meter hurdles (7.50). Tucker also has the best long jump distance (23 feet, 1 ½ inches). Huntington also had the top times in the 4 x 200 relay (1:29.81) and 4 x 400 relay (3:20.71).

5. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING Olivia Lopera finished the regular season with a 217 average, the second highest among Suffolk girls. Lopera, sisters Lyndsay and Melissa Mavrich, Julia Bocamazo and Jenny Murphy are all in the top 12 in county averages.

6. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL There’s more to LuHi than Indiana-bound guard Devonte Green. Charles Manning scored 19 points and Donatas Kupsas added 17 points and seven rebounds in an 81-54 rout of Immaculate Conception of New Jersey Saturday in the Lutheran Invitational. The Crusaders have won 10 straight.

7. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS SWIMMING St. Anthony’s handed five-time defending state champions Fordham Prep its first loss since 2010 in a 94-92 victory. Andrew Stange and CJ Arena broke school records in the 200 and 500 freestyles, respectively. The Friars trailed 88-84 before they placed teams first and third in the 400 free relay, the meet’s final event.

8. HALF HOLLOW HILLS BOYS SWIMMING Half Hollow Hills won its 10th consecutive regular-season Suffolk I title and swims for the overall Suffolk I championship Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Sachem East High School.

9. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN GIRLS BASKETBALL Sarah Mortensen continued her fine season in a 75-50 win over Nazareth, scoring 22 points and hauling in eight rebounds. She’s been stellar in seven January games, averaging 21 points and 8.4 rebounds.

10. BALDWIN BOYS BASKETBALL The Bruins made a strong case that they are the top public school team with a 70-48 victory over previously unbeaten Northport. The 1-2 punch of Shane Gatling (21 points) and Jared Rhoden (19) may be the best scoring tandem on Long Island.

On the cusp: Bethpage girls bowling, Brentwood boys basketball, Half Hollow Hills girls fencing, Sachem boys bowling, Wantagh wrestling, St. Anthony’s girls track and Bay Shore girls track.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. L.I. Lutheran (15-2)

2. Baldwin (14-2)

3. Brentwood (13-2)

4. Chaminade (14-1)

5. Northport (14-1)

6. Hills West (13-2)

7. Kellenberg (14-3)

8. St. Anthony’s (14-4)

9. Harborfields (13-3)

10. South Side (12-4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Baldwin (13-2)

2. Long Island Lutheran (10-3)

3. St. Anthony’s (13-3)

4. Commack (14-1)

5. Ward Melville (14-1)

6. Elmont (15-1)

7. Massapequa (14-3)

8. Kings Park (13-2)

9. Floral Park (15-1)

10. North Shore (12-3)

WRESTLING

1. Long Beach (17-0)

2. Massapequa (20-2)

3. Wantagh (22-4)

4. Rocky Point (21-2)

5. Hauppauge (14-2)

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

1. Massapequa

2. Plainview JFK

3. Sewanhaka

4. Wantagh

5. Bethpage

BOYS BOWLING

1. Sachem (13-1)

2. East Islip (12-2)

3. Patchogue-Medford (11-3)

4. Lindenhurst (12-2)

5. Middle Country (11-0)

GIRLS BOWLING

1. East Islip (10-0)

2. Bethpage (12-0)

3. Longwood (7-3)

4. Middle Country (9-1)

5. North Babylon (10-0)

BOYS SWIMMING

1. St. Anthony’s (8-0)

2. Half Hollow Hills (7-0)

3. Syosset (9-0)

4. Garden City (8-1)

5. Chaminade (6-2)

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (14-0)

2. Garden City (11-1)

3. Half Hollow Hills (13-3)

4. Commack (12-4)

5. Jericho (9-3)

GIRLS FENCING

1. Half Hollow Hills (15-1)

2. Ward Melville (12-2)

3. Great Neck South (12-1)

4. Commack (13-3)

5. Great Neck North (11-2)

GIRLS TRACK

1. St. Anthony’s

2. Bay Shore

3. Uniondale

4. Sachem East

5. Kellenberg

BOYS TRACK

1. Huntington

2. St. Anthony’s

3. West Islip

4. Hauppauge

5. Half Hollow Hills West