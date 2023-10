Lisa Heffernan scored three goals and added an assist to lead No. 10 Sachem North in a 4-0 win over No. 7 West Islip in the first round of the Suffolk Class A field hockey playoffs on Friday. Sofia Zumbrunn had a goal and two assists, and Kaylise McClure made 14 saves for Sachem North (8-8). Damiana Beige made three saves for West Islip (9-7). Sachem North will travel to face No. 2 Ward Melville at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Whitman 3, Connetquot 0: Kate Macaluso scored twice to lead No. 8 Whitman over No. 9 Connetquot in the first round of the Suffolk Class A playoffs. Emma Donovan added a goal and Leah LaMay made six saves for Whitman (11-5). Ava Catania made nine saves for Connetquot (8-7). Whitman will travel to face No. 1 Northport at 4 p.m. on Monday.

East Meadow 1, Oyster Bay 0: Gianna Ventura scored in the third quarter to lead East Meadow (9-1) in non-league. Sophia Guerrero made five saves for Oyster Bay (8-4).

BOYS SOCCER

THURSDAY’S GAMES

St. Anthony’s 3, Chaminade 2: Joseph Joannou scored with 19:20 left in the second half to lead St. Anthony’s (12-5) in the CHSAA. Kristopher Godoy and Andrew Wicik each added a goal, and Cole Lawrence made seven saves. Peter Leavy and Jack Veletanga scored, and Andrew Marotta made six saves for Chaminade (13-4).

Oceanside 2, Massapequa 0: Dylan Wassenbergh scored on a penalty kick and Giacomo Vacchio added a goal to lead Oceanside (8-3-1) in Nassau AAA. Joe Zweben made seven saves. Christian Marmo made three saves and Callum MacLeod made two saves for Massapequa (3-7-4).

Portledge 4, Stony Brook School 3: Ian Alper and Franklin Escobar each scored twice to lead Portledge (8-2-3) in the PSAA. Oliver Bahnik made 11 saves. James Fay scored twice and Erick Beausoleil added a goal for the Stony Brook School (5-5-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Sacred Heart 1, St. John the Baptist 1: Lila Vivona scored for St. John the Baptist (3-1-4) and Charlotte Cosgrove scored for Sacred Heart (6-3-2) in a CHSAA draw. Ireland Devine made seven saves for St. John the Baptist and Gabriella Sacco made seven saves for Sacred Heart.

Oyster Bay 3, Valley Stream North 0: Chiara Rutigliano had a goal and an assist to lead Oyster Bay (8-4-2) in Nassau AB-III. Genevieve Fallon and Savanna King each added a goal, and Ellie Mazur made eight saves. Adriana Rienzie made 12 saves for Valley Stream North (2-7-1).

Hicksville 1, Bellmore JFK 1: Hailey Kamler scored for Bellmore JFK (6-3-4) and Chrisie Papagiannis scored for Hicksville (3-9-4) in a Nassau III draw. Sophia Leone made three saves for Bellmore JFK and Marissa Price stopped 14 shots for Hicksville.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Westbury 1, Freeport 0: Andrea Liro Ino scored a goal in the 59th minute to lead Westbury (5-8-1) in Nassau V. Araceli Hernandez Guardado made eight saves. Sonia Chavez had six for Freeport (7-6-1).

Carey 3, Hewlett 0: Antonietta Flaherty had one goal and an assist for Carey (12-1-1) in Nassau IV. Christina Genovese and Laura Maya each scored one goal. Vanessa DeCastro made four saves in the shutout. Alyssa Reich had nine saves for Hewlett (8-6-1).

GIRLS TENNIS

THURSDAY

Hewlett 6, Manhasset 1: The third-seeded Bulldogs’ top three singles players — Nyla Gershfeld, Tiffany Lin and Sahara Ahmad — all won in straight sets en route to a Nassau Large Schools quarterfinal victory. Eva Karmazin and Mia Teplish added a 6-2, 6-1 win at first doubles for Hewlett (9-6) and will host No. 7 Garden City (16-0) in a Monday semifinal for a spot in Tuesday’s county championship match.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Side 3, Bethpage 0: Alex Vargas had 17 kills, 15 digs, three blocks and a pair of aces to lead South Side (13-1) to a 27-25, 25-11, 25-18 win in Nassau II-C. John Pericolosi had 10 kills and 19 assists. Ryan Kennedy had seven kills and three blocks.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

East Islip 3, Whitman 2: Travis Stockton had 22 kills, 12 digs and two aces to lead East Islip (7-6) to a 25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 24-26, 15-12 win in Suffolk I.

Sachem East 3, Northport 1: Cole Violi had 21 kills and five digs, and Tyler Rooi added 11 kills and 12 digs to lead Sachem East (8-6) to a 23-15, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 win in Suffolk I.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Clarke 3, Malverne 2: Maddy Millman had five assists and four aces to lead Clarke (5-9) to an 18-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12 win in Nassau V. Delaney Peeters added six digs and four aces.

Hicksville 3, Freeport 1: Amanda Sneyd had seven kills and seven aces to lead Hicksville (9-5) to a 25-16, 20-25, 25-9, 25-23 win in Nassau IV. Daniela Gutierrez added two kills and six aces.