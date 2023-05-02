HS roundup: Zach Marco wins it for Half Hollow Hills boys lacrosse; more lacrosse and flag football highlights

Zach Marco scored the winner off an assist from Andrew Cosentino with 1:02 left in overtime in Half Hollow Hills’ 10-9 win over Longwood in Suffolk Division I boys lacrosse on Saturday. Cosentino had four goals and three assists and Anthony Raio had two goals and one assist for Half Hollow Hills (10-2). Jayson Cardenas had two goals and four assists for Longwood (7-5).

Floyd 6, Riverhead 4: Jayden Bonner’s unassisted goal with six minutes left led Floyd (6-6) in Suffolk I. Luke Tiedman made 12 saves. Riverhead fell to 5-7.

Huntington 5, Sachem East 2: Anthony Annunziata scored three goals and Timmy McDonald added two for Huntington (7-4) in Suffolk I. Colin Dellomo made 12 saves for Sachem East (6-6).

Patchogue-Medford 13, Lindenhurst

6: Dylan Ruland had three goals and four assists and Jacob Faison added two goals and one assist for Patchogue-Medford (6-6) in Suffolk I. Andrew Provenz and Aaron Boccio each scored two goals for Lindenhurst (2-9).

West Babylon 18, Port Jefferson 8: Liam Henshaw had six goals and three assists and Thomas Raccomandato had three goals and five assists to lead West Babylon (4-7) in Suffolk II. Cameron Hovanec won 19 faceoffs, Drew McKittrick scored three goals and Brandon Lee added two. Ryan Filippi scored four goals for Port Jefferson (1-10).

Ward Melville 14, South Fork 6: Andrew Belli had three goals and two assists for Ward Melville in Suffolk I. Nick Gaffney, Niko Barbero and Brody Morgan each scored twice and Charlie Giachetti made 10 saves for Ward Melville (10-2). South Fork is 6-6.

East Islip 10, Pelham 5: Matt Baldino had two goals and two assists for East Islip (8-3) in Suffolk II. Jack Kalinowski added two goals and Charlie Heffernan had two goals and one assist.

North Shore 11, Locust Valley 10: Cole Gibstein won 16 faceoffs and scored in overtime to lead North Shore (5-6) in Nassau C/D. Matthew D’Aversa scored seven goals and Jack Kaufman added five assists. Harrison Blair scored three goals for Locust Valley (7-4).

Freeport 12, Lawrence 11: CalebMann had five goals and two assists to lead Freeport (8-4) in non-league. Matt Drayton added three goals and three assists andMalik Groover made six saves. Quinn Kerins had six goals and four assists for Lawrence (5-8).

Valley Stream 13, West Hempstead 9: Stephen Pulsifer scored seven goals and Ian Heiss had four goals and six assists to lead Valley Stream (3-9) in non-league. Daniel Clark made 23 saves for West Hempstead (3-7).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hauppauge 10, East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson/ Ross 9: Ava Mansueto scored the winner off an assist from Hailey Kulesa with 1:37 remaining, completing a five-goal second half comeback for Hauppuage in Suffolk II. Mansueto finished with three goals and one assist and Mackenna Hogen scored three goals for Hauppauge (3-9). Lily Perello and Melina Sarlo each scored three goals for East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson/ Ross (1-8).

Mattituck 8, East Islip 7: Brynn Gardner scored the winner off an assist from Ella Suglia with three minutes remaining in Suffolk II. Suglia scored three goals and Aiko Fujita made 10 saves for Mattituck (8-5). Emily McIntee scored three goals and Amanda Manfredi made fives saves for East Islip (5-7).

Sayville 11, West Islip 8: Kelsey Restivo and Taylor Hoss each scored three goals to lead Sayville (10-2) in Suffolk II. McKenna Farrell and Abby Galaris each added two goals, and Julia Lillienthal made five saves. West Islip is 11-2.

North Babylon 12, Southampton 7: Kat Iudica had four goals and one assist and Liz Byrne made seven saves to lead North Babylon (2-8) in Suffolk II. Angela Taddeo and Ryleigh Zamora both added three goals and three assists for North Babylon. Juliette Archer scored four goals for Southampton (0-11).

Plainedge 20, Carle Place 16: Reagan Morra had five goals and four assists and Hannah Wise added five goals and three assists for Plainedge (2-9) in Nassau II. Paige Selhorn led Carle Place (1-8) with six goals and one assist.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Lynbrook 25, Roosevelt 0: Kaelynn O’Brien rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and threw a touchdown to Mimi Berkowitz to lead Lynbrook (4-3). Berkowitz added three sacks and O’Brien had two. Roosevelt fell to 0-8.

Bellmore/Merrick 28, Freeport 0: Sofia LaSpina completed 4 of 6 passes for 33 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Nassau I. Maddie Ryan rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half that gave the Chargers a 27-0 lead. Ryan also caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown for Bellmore/Merrick (5-3). Freeport is 2-5.