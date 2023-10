James Martino scored the winning goal off an assist from Gavin Reis with 25 minutes left to lead Smithtown West to a 1-0 win over Centereach in Suffolk V boys soccer on Tuesday. Nick Kondenar made six saves for Smithtown West (8-0-2). Antonio Catapano made five saves for Centereach (7-4-1).

Hauppauge 0, Eastport-South Manor 0: Rudy Reyes made 12 saves for Eastport-South Manor (5-7-2) in Suffolk VI. Nolan Crusi made six saves for Hauppauge (5-3-3).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Sewanhaka 3, New Hyde Park 1: Josel Castillo had a goal and an assist to lead Sewanhaka (5-4-2) in Nassau AA Central. Caleb Alvarracin and Jude David Amideke each scored a goal and Piero Parravicini made 10 saves. Mauricio Montero Mejia scored a goal for New Hyde Park (4-5-2).

Uniondale 0, Syosset 0: Hugo Alessandro made six saves for Uniondale (7-2-1) and Jacob Beekman made four saves for Syosset (6-2-4) in Nassau AAA.

Kellenberg 1, Floral Park 0: Luca Coschignano scored the winning goal with 18 minutes remaining to lead Kellenberg (7-2-3) in non-league. Mario Lombardo made five saves. Sean Hallock made two saves for Floral Park (8-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Locust Valley 2, West Hempstead 1: Ciara Coen had a goal and an assist to lead Locust Valley (5-1-3) in Nassau AB-III. Katie Nabet added a goal and Angelica Sheehan had an assist. Madison AbiAoun scored for West Hempstead (5-2-1) and Dani’aa Aruz made 11 saves.

New Hyde Park 4, Bellmore JFK 1: Maeve Downing and Grace Leonard each had a goal and an assist to lead New Hyde Park (5-3-1) in Nassau III. Julia Lopez and Sofia Poulos each added a goal and Lauren LoCascio made six saves. Hailie Siegler scored a goal and Sophia Leone made seven saves for Bellmore JFK (4-3-3).

FIELD HOCKEY

West Babylon 3, Copiague 1: Avery Filippone, Victoria Pawelski and Peyton Leach each scored to lead West Babylon (4-9) in Suffolk I. Julianna Milenas scored for Copiague (1-10) and Emma Luvera had 19 saves.

East Meadow 3, Great Neck South 0: Kayla Lederer, Elizabeth Levin and Maya DelRosario each scored a goal to lead East Meadow (6-1) in Nassau IV. Angelina Hu made nine saves, and Cecelia Ho made four saves for Great Neck South (0-9).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Locust Valley 3, North Shore 1: Grace O’Mahony, Samantha Amendolara and Alyssa Ciminiello each scored to lead Locust Valley (5-3-1) in Nassau II. Samantha Nelson scored a goal and Danielle DeMillio made 20 saves for North Shore (1-6).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Ward Melville0 3, Connetquot 1: Kyle Fagan had 22 kills and three aces to lead Ward Melville to a 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 win in Suffolk I. Shaun Mischler and Reed Bhella each added five kills for WM (5-6).

Bay Shore 3, Patchogue 1: Andrew Danowski had 17 kills and Aidan Kinirons had 45 assists to lead Bay Shore (10-1) to a 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19 win in Suffolk I. Max Debonis added 32 digs.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bellport 3, Centereach 0: Maddy Budris had seven kills and 28 assists to lead Bellport to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 win in Suffolk III. Andie Pedatella added 12 kills and 15 digs for Bellport (11-2).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Elmont 3, Port Washington 0: Megan Ortiz had 19 kills and Gabriella Williams had 41 assists to lead Elmont (8-2) to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 win in Nassau II. Angel Anderson had 10 digs and seven aces.