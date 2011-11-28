North Shore cross country finishes on top of Big 10

1. NORTH SHORE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Congratulations to the Vikings, ranked second nationally in all classifications by ESPN Rise, who ran past the competition in their march to the state Class B title at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in Syracuse. Samantha Nadel won the state Class B race in 19:25.5, Brianna Nerud finished second in 19:45.9 and Jessica Donohue was third in 20:01.7. They are the BIG 10 Fall season champions.

2. ST. ANTHONY’S FOOTBALL

The Friars extended their winning streak to 29 with a 14-0 win over Stepinac in the CHSFL Class AAA championship game. The Friars set a Long Island private school record of 29 consecutive wins winning their 10th title in 11 years.

3. SAYVILLE FOOTBALL

Quarterback Steven Ferreira set the Long Island career record for touchdown passes with 73, including two when he led the Golden Flashes to the Long Island Class III crown with a 78-61 win over Lawrence. Zach Sirico scored an LIC record six touchdowns.

4. GLENN GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

They did not a drop a game during the two-day state tournament in Glens Falls, sweeping Pelham on Sunday to win the Class B title. It is the Knights’ first state title since 2007 and fifth since 2003. Stony Brook University signee Melissa Rigo was named tournament MVP.

5. HICKSVILLE BOYS SOCCER

Hicksville won its first Long Island championship since 1983 with a 2-0 win over Brentwood in Class AA. The Comets won their first state championship since 1979 with a 1-0 win over Webster Schroeder in the state Class AA finals. Lucas Munoz scored the goal. Hicksville had five shutouts in six postseason games.

6. SACHEM EAST FIELD HOCKEY

It took two down-to-the-wire nail-biters, but Sachem East got it done in Cicero, winning its first Class A state title. Katie Trombetta, Jessica Caruana and Kristen Bagley delivered a 2-1 win (with a 3-0 round of strokes) in the semifinals, and Caruana scored in the sudden-victory second round of strokes to beat Mamaroneck, 1-0, for the title.

7. MACARTHUR GIRLS SOCCER

Katie Gerdes and Arianna Montefusco got MacArthur (18-2) to the title game with two late goals in the a 2-1 semifinal win over Brockport and Jill Mulholland brought home the first state title in program history by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Arlington.

8. GARDEN CITY FIELD HOCKEY

Garden City captured its 17th straight Nassau championship and a seventh consecutive Long Island title this season. They were denied a Class B state championship in a loss 3-1 loss to Lakeland. Catherine McTiernan's overtime goal lifted them over Maine-Endwell, 2-1, in the state semifinal.

9. SYOSSET GIRLS TENNIS

The Braves won the Long Island championship for the third straight year. This time, they beat Half Hollow Hills East, the Suffolk champion, to remain undefeated. There is no state team tournament.

10. MASSAPEQUA BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Chiefs advanced out of pool play before losing to defending champion McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester) in the final of Saturday’s NYSPHSAA Division I state tournament. Christian Smith and Chris Husmann were named to the All-Tournament team. The Chiefs were 20-0 against Long Island teams this season, they won 60-of-62 sets before the state tourney.

On the outside looking in; Newfield football, Floyd football, Glenn football, Ward Melville girls swimming, St. Anthony’s boys cross country, Garden City girls swimming.

GIRLS TENNIS

1. Syosset (17-0)



2. HHH East (12-1)



3. HHH West (13-2)



4. Port Washington (13-3)



5. Westhampton (10-2)



6. Manhasset (9-6)



7. Roslyn (9-6)



8. Ward Melville (11-0)



9. Harborfields (9-3)



10. Islip (7-1)



FIELD HOCKEY

1. Sachem East (21-1)



2. Garden City (17-1-1)



3. Sayville (19-1)



4. Ward Melville (14-5)



5. Smithtown East (15-3)



6. Rocky Point (14-5)



7. Cold Spring Harbor (12-3-1)



8. Massapequa (12-3)



9. Manhasset (11-5)



10. Bay Shore (13-5)



11. Miller Place (11-6)



12. Shoreham-Wading River (13-4)



13. East Islip (12-5)



14. Clarke (10-4-3)



15. Friends Academy (10-7)



FOOTBALL LARGE SCHOOLS

St. Anthony’s (10-0)



Floyd (10-2)



Newfield (9-3)



Garden City (11-1)



East Meadow (10-2)



Freeport (9-2)



Sachem North (9-2)



Longwood (8-2)



East Islip (8-3)



Wantagh (9-2)



FOOTBALL SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Sayville (12-0)



2. Glenn (11-1)



3. Lawrence (10-2)



4. Roosevelt (9-3)



5. Bethpage (9-1)



6. Amityville (9-2)



7. Plainedge (7-4)



8. Westhampton (8-3)



9. East Rockaway (6-5)



10. Locust Valley (8-2)



BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1. Massapequa (20-0)



2. Lindenhurst (17-1)



3. Eastport-South Manor (17-1)



4. Northport (16-2)



5. Sachem North (10-6)



6. Plainview JFK (16-3)



7. Bay Shore (11-6)



8. Ward Melville (9-5)



9. Port Washington (15-3)



10. Sachem East (10-7)



GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

1. Glenn (16-1)



2. Smithtown East (19-2)



3. Massapequa (15-1)



4. Kings Park (20-2)



5. St. Anthony’s (14-2)



6.Wantagh (18-1)



7. Lindenhurst (16-3)



8.Kellenberg (13-3)



9.Ward Melville (13-3)



10.South Side (14-4)



BOYS SOCCER

1. Hicksville (18-1-2)



2. Brentwood (17-3-1)



3. St. John the Baptist (12-4-3)



4. West Islip (16-2-2)



5. Half Hollow Hills East (16-2-1)



6. Sachem East (15-2-1)



7. Ward Melville (14-3-1)



8. Half Hollow Hills West (16-1-1)



9. St. Anthony’s (14-6-1)



10. Jericho (16-2-2)



GIRLS SOCCER

MacArthur (18-2-0)



St. Anthony’s (16-1-4)



South Side (15-2-4)



Ward Melville (14-2-3)



Northport (15-2-1)



Calhoun (16-1-2)



Farmingdale (12-2-2)



West Islip (15-4-0)



Kellenberg (12-2-1)



Division (14-1-3)



BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. St. Anthony's 2. Smithtown



3. Harborfields



4. Port Washington



5. Northport



GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. North Shore



2. Garden City



3. Ward Melville



4. Northport



5. Sachem East



GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Ward Melville



2. Garden City



3. Bellmore -Merrick



4. Manhasset



5. St. Anthony’s

