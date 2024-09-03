Gerardo Solorzano scored the winning goal on a second-half penalty kick to lead Bellmore JFK past Wantagh, 1-0, in non-league boys soccer Monday.

Gavin Herzog had two saves for Bellmore JFK. Luka Sumberac had three saves and Alex Jung had two for Wantagh.

Freeport 3, Lawrence 1: Emerson Molina, Jason Villeda and Angel Nativi each had a goal to lead Freeport in its non-league opener. Lucca Noboa had an assist and Kleybersson Corado and Edison Rios each made three saves. Brandon Moran-Flores scored and Andrew Rosales made eight saves for Lawrence.

Brentwood 1, North Babylon 0: Cristian Banegas scored the winner on a header, assisted by Nicholas Espitia, with five minutes remaining to lead Brentwood in its non-league opener. Brian Acosta made three saves for Brentwood.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eastport-South Manor 2, Patchogue-Medford 1: Gracie DiPalo had a goal and an assist and Gianna Da Cunha added a goal to lead Eastport-South Manor in its non-league opener. Maeve Gayer made four saves. Addison Rulan had a goal and Marie Cataldo made seven saves for Patchogue-Medford.