High school boys and girls basketball roundup: First-round playoff action

Katelyn Mullen scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half, including three three-pointers, to lead No. 8 South Side past No. 9 Manhasset, 51-37, in the first round of the girls basketball Nassau Class AA playoffs on Saturday. Charlotte Rathjen also had 15 points. Danielle Perfetto scored 13 points for Manhasset (12-9). South Side (16-5) will visit top-seeded Baldwin (18-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a quarterfinal matchup.

Mepham 68, Jericho 41: Sophia Beck had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Makayla Daube added 16 points and 21 rebounds to lead No. 5 Mepham over No. 12 Jericho. Sadie Krangle had 21 points, including her 1,000th varsity point, for Jericho (11-9). Mepham (16-5) plays at No. 4 MacArthur (16-4) on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Division 49, Sewanhaka 27: Emma Robins had 20 points to lead No. 6 Division past No. 11 Sewanhaka. Alexi Stewart had nine points for Sewanhaka (10-11). Division (17-4) will visit No. 3 East Meadow (13-7) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Malverne 48, Valley Stream North 42: Ty’zanae Reed scored 22 points and Hazel Whitfield added 12 points to propel No. 9 Malverne over No. 8 Valley Stream North in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Celeste Lyle had 16 points for Valley Stream North (10-9). Malverne (11-10) will visit top-seeded Lynbrook (18-2) on Thursday at 11 a.m. for a quarterfinal matchup.

Locust Valley 36, Mineola 22: Liz Vitale scored 12 points to guide No. 7 Locust Valley past No. 10 Mineola. Locust Valley (11-8) will visit No. 2 Wantagh (18-2) on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Riverhead 48, Commack 47: Liam Lennon had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Riverhead over No. 10 Commack in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs. Jonny Ehlers had 18 points for Commack (11-10). Riverhead (12-9) will visit No. 2 Bay Shore (20-1) on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. for a quarterfinal matchup.

Longwood 71, Sachem East 65: Danye Glenn scored 25 points and Adam Eljamali added 22 points as No. 5 Longwood defeated No. 12 Sachem East. AJ Vurchio had 28 points for Sachem East (10-11). Longwood (16-4) will visit No. 4 Smithtown East on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.

Lynbrook 64, Island Trees 48: Ismar Purisic had 26 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 6 Lynbrook defeat No. 11 Island Trees in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Lynbrook (11-10) will visit No. 3 West Hempstead (13-7) on Thursday at noon in a quarterfina matchup.

Seaford 70, North Shore 62: Kyle Britton scored 16 points to propel No. 9 Seaford over No. 8 North Shore. Seaford (8-13) will visit No. 1 Floral Park (16-4) on Thursday at noon.

Valley Stream Central 51, Calhoun 42: Logan Douglas scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as No. 8 Valley Stream Central defeated No. 9 Calhoun in the first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs. Jamin Legagneur added 15 points. Riley Bhunut scored 15 points for Calhoun (11-9). Valley Stream Central (15-6) will visit No. 1 Great Neck South (20-0) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

South Side 59, Manhasset 38: Ryan Schmitt had 16 points and Sean Arnott added 12 points to lead No. 4 South Side past No. 13 Manhasset. Pete Mastando had 14 points for Manhasset (9-12). South Side (18-3) hosts No. 5 Baldwin (14-7) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Baldwin 63, New Hyde Park 35: Chase Timberlake had 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals to help No. 5 Baldwin (14-7) defeat No. 12 New Hyde Park (12-9).

Roslyn 81, Hewlett 72: Jake Kenyon had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists to lift No. 6 Roslyn past No. 11 Hewlett (13-8). Zach Kuppersmith added 21 points and eight rebounds for Roslyn (16-5), which will visit No. 3 Garden City (18-2) on Wednesday at 1 p.m.