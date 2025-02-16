High school boys and girls basketball roundup: First-round playoff action
Katelyn Mullen scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half, including three three-pointers, to lead No. 8 South Side past No. 9 Manhasset, 51-37, in the first round of the girls basketball Nassau Class AA playoffs on Saturday. Charlotte Rathjen also had 15 points. Danielle Perfetto scored 13 points for Manhasset (12-9). South Side (16-5) will visit top-seeded Baldwin (18-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a quarterfinal matchup.
Mepham 68, Jericho 41: Sophia Beck had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Makayla Daube added 16 points and 21 rebounds to lead No. 5 Mepham over No. 12 Jericho. Sadie Krangle had 21 points, including her 1,000th varsity point, for Jericho (11-9). Mepham (16-5) plays at No. 4 MacArthur (16-4) on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Division 49, Sewanhaka 27: Emma Robins had 20 points to lead No. 6 Division past No. 11 Sewanhaka. Alexi Stewart had nine points for Sewanhaka (10-11). Division (17-4) will visit No. 3 East Meadow (13-7) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Malverne 48, Valley Stream North 42: Ty’zanae Reed scored 22 points and Hazel Whitfield added 12 points to propel No. 9 Malverne over No. 8 Valley Stream North in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Celeste Lyle had 16 points for Valley Stream North (10-9). Malverne (11-10) will visit top-seeded Lynbrook (18-2) on Thursday at 11 a.m. for a quarterfinal matchup.
Locust Valley 36, Mineola 22: Liz Vitale scored 12 points to guide No. 7 Locust Valley past No. 10 Mineola. Locust Valley (11-8) will visit No. 2 Wantagh (18-2) on Thursday at 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Riverhead 48, Commack 47: Liam Lennon had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Riverhead over No. 10 Commack in the first round of the Suffolk Class AAA playoffs. Jonny Ehlers had 18 points for Commack (11-10). Riverhead (12-9) will visit No. 2 Bay Shore (20-1) on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. for a quarterfinal matchup.
Longwood 71, Sachem East 65: Danye Glenn scored 25 points and Adam Eljamali added 22 points as No. 5 Longwood defeated No. 12 Sachem East. AJ Vurchio had 28 points for Sachem East (10-11). Longwood (16-4) will visit No. 4 Smithtown East on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.
Lynbrook 64, Island Trees 48: Ismar Purisic had 26 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 6 Lynbrook defeat No. 11 Island Trees in the first round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Lynbrook (11-10) will visit No. 3 West Hempstead (13-7) on Thursday at noon in a quarterfina matchup.
Seaford 70, North Shore 62: Kyle Britton scored 16 points to propel No. 9 Seaford over No. 8 North Shore. Seaford (8-13) will visit No. 1 Floral Park (16-4) on Thursday at noon.
Valley Stream Central 51, Calhoun 42: Logan Douglas scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as No. 8 Valley Stream Central defeated No. 9 Calhoun in the first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs. Jamin Legagneur added 15 points. Riley Bhunut scored 15 points for Calhoun (11-9). Valley Stream Central (15-6) will visit No. 1 Great Neck South (20-0) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
South Side 59, Manhasset 38: Ryan Schmitt had 16 points and Sean Arnott added 12 points to lead No. 4 South Side past No. 13 Manhasset. Pete Mastando had 14 points for Manhasset (9-12). South Side (18-3) hosts No. 5 Baldwin (14-7) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Baldwin 63, New Hyde Park 35: Chase Timberlake had 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals to help No. 5 Baldwin (14-7) defeat No. 12 New Hyde Park (12-9).
Roslyn 81, Hewlett 72: Jake Kenyon had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists to lift No. 6 Roslyn past No. 11 Hewlett (13-8). Zach Kuppersmith added 21 points and eight rebounds for Roslyn (16-5), which will visit No. 3 Garden City (18-2) on Wednesday at 1 p.m.