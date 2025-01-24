High school sports roundup: Boys and girls basketball, wrestling and bowling

Aiden Ifill scored in the game’s final minute to put Newfield boys basketball up by three before Ranard Fields hit two free throws to seal a 55-50 win over North Babylon on Thursday in Suffolk III. Josh Hayes led all scorers with 21 points and Fields finished with 20 for Newfield (7-8). Cameron Serrano scored 18 points for North Babylon (9-8).

Wednesday’s games

West Babylon 49, West Islip 41: Danny Rose had 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for West Babylon (5-8) in Suffolk IV. Modesto Tapia added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jovan Brewster led West Islip (6-9) with 10 points.

Deer Park 56, Smithtown West 48: DiMaunte Gardner scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as Deer Park (8-6) outscored Smithtown West 13-5 on the way to victory in Suffolk IV. Michael Cascione had 18 points for Smithtown West (10-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Longwood 61, Floyd 57: Giselle Harris scored 26 points to lead Longwood (9-7) in Suffolk I.

Wednesday’s game

Mount Sinai 47, Islip 43: Down by three with two minutes to go, Lexi Cergol and Mia Betancourt hit back-to-back threes for Mount Sinai (13-2) in Suffolk VI. Ava DeMarco hit two free throws to seal the win. Betancourt finished with 18 and Cergol had 15. Teagan Rao had 13 points for Islip (7-7).

BOYS WRESTLING

Island Trees 52, Locust Valley 18: Maximus Dyckman pinned Liam Roberts in 4:40 at 190 pounds for No. 3 Island Trees against No. 6 Locust Valley in a Nassau II quarterfinal. Markus Bazelais added a pin at 170 pounds over Ryan Roberts in 3:32. Island Trees will face No. 2 Seaford in a semifinal at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at Clarke.

BOYS BOWLING

Half Hollow Hills 22, North Babylon 14: Alexander Greaves rolled a 274 in a 696 series to lead Half Hollow Hills (9-4) past North Babylon (13-1) in Suffolk I. Brendan Balcan added a 268 in a 654 series.