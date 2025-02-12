High school basketball roundup: Emma Robins becomes Division girls' all-time scoring leader

Emma Robins scored 17 points to become Division girls basketball’s all-time scoring leader in a 53-36 win over Bellmore JFK on Monday. Robins has 1,358 points, surpassing Emily Gillis’ record of 1,346, according to coach Stephen Robins, who is Emma’s father.

Alice Beckett added 10 points and eight blocks and Ashley Anderson had 10 points for Division (16-4). Ashley St. Surin had 11 points for Bellmore JFK (8-12).

Jericho 55, Great Neck South 53: Angela Tan had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists and made two free throws with 15.4 seconds left to seal the victory for Jericho (9-11) in Nassau AA-I. Sonia Ngai hit one free throw to give Jericho a 53-52 lead with 21.5 seconds left. Sadie Krangle had 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Adora Cho had 23 points for Great Neck South (9-9).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Great Neck South 62, Jericho 47: John Roggendorf scored 22 points in Nassau AA-III as Great Neck South (20-0) completed an undefeated regular season. Jesse Roggendorf scored 21 points, including 13 in the first quarter, and hit four three-pointers. Edwin Serpas added 11 points. Josh Rubin scored 17 points for Jericho (13-7).

Malverne 58, Wheatley 47: Bryce McIntosh had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Malverne (13-7) in Nassau A-VII. Isaiah Smith added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Lorenzo Maione had 10 points and eight assists. Timothy Song scored 14 points and Benson Wang added 11 points for Wheatley (5-14).