Sayville football No. 1 in Big 10

1. SAYVILLE FOOTBALL Senior quarterback Jack Coan, a Wisconsin-commit, completed 10 of 13 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-14 win over Kings Park. He added 99 yards on eight carries, including a 66-yard scoring run. The win extended the Golden Flashes’ win streak to 14 games.

2. CONNETQUOT GIRLS VOLLEYBALL The Thunderbirds played a non-league contest against Eastport-South Manor this week, but they continue to prove that they are Long Island’s top team. Taylor Konzen had seven kills in the straight-sets win.

3. MASSAPEQUA GIRLS SOCCER The Chiefs have outscored opponents 18-5 and are coming off a 6-1 win over Oceanside. Hope Breslin leads all Nassau AA players with seven goals and 10 points.

4. EASTPORT/SOUTH MANOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL Parker Bachisin had 36 assists and Ryan Byrne had 15 kills to lead the Sharks (4-0) to a three-set win over Whitman.

5. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER The Friars had a pair of shutout victories and have outscored opponents 7-1 this season. St. Anthony’s has had balanced scoring (five players with at least two points) with Sara McGiff leading with three points (one goal, two assists).

6. WARD MELVILLE FIELD HOCKEY Defending Long Island Class A champs beat Commack, Northport and Whitman this week by a combined score of 12-1.

7. MASSAPEQUA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Long Beach presented the Chiefs with their first true test, but Massapequa responded well with a 3-1 win. The rematch on Oct. 14 will have a playoff feel as a potential preview of the Nassau AA final.

8. BRENTWOOD BOYS SOCCER Since playing to a draw with Sachem North, the Indians have picked up solid wins against Commack and Floyd. Roberto Ventura, who has six goals and an assist, had the winner in the 2-1 victory over Floyd.

9. SACHEM NORTH BOYS VOLLEYBALL Jack Driscoll had 53 assists and Dan La Rosa had 15 digs to lead the reigning Long Island champions to a five-set win over Smithtown East. The Flaming Arrows improved to 4-0.

10. CHAMINADE BOYS SOCCER The defending CHSAA state champions played Whitman to a draw, defeated Hicksville, the preseason favorite in Nassau Class AA, and followed a loss to National Fab 50 No. 1 St. Benedict’s with a 3-0 win over St. Dominic.

LARGE SCHOOLS FOOTBALL

1. Longwood (2-0)

2. Farmingdale (2-0)

3. Garden City (2-0)

4. West Islip (2-0)

5. Floyd (2-0)

6. Freeport (2-0)

7. Lindenhurst (2-0)

8. North Babylon (2-0)

9. Elmont (2-0)

10. Half Hills West (1-1)

SMALL SCHOOLS FOOTBALL

1. Sayville (2-0)

2. Wantagh (2-0)

3. East Islip (2-0)

4. Miller Place (2-0)

5. Westhampton (2-0)

6. Lawrence (2-0)

7. Roosevelt (2-0)

8. Seaford (2-0)

9. Glenn (1-1)

10. Shoreham-Wading River (1-1)

BOYS SOCCER

1. Brentwood (5-0-1)

2. Chaminade (4-1-1)

3. Whitman (4-1-1)

4. St. Anthony’s (3-0-1)

5. Half Hollow Hills East (4-0-1)

6. Massapequa (5-1)

7. Glenn (7-0)

8. Glen Cove (7-0)

9. Hicksville (4-2-1)

10. Sachem North (3-0-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

1. Massapequa 4-0

2. St. Anthony’s 3-0

3. Islip 4-0

4. Northport 6-0

5. East Meadow 4-0-1

6. Commack 4-1-1

7. Smithtown West 5-1

8. Ward Melville 5-1

9. South Side 2-2-1

10. Sacred Heart 3-1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

1. Connetquot (3-0)

2. Massapequa (4-0)

3. Wantagh (8-0)

4. Smithtown East (2-0)

5. Hicksville (6-0)

6. St. John the Baptist (3-0)

7. Kings Park (5-0)

8. Commack (3-0)

9. Long Beach (2-1)

10. Ward Melville (3-1)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1. Eastport/South Manor (4-0)

2. Sachem North (4-0)

3. Massapequa (3-0)

4. Plainview JFK (3-0)

5. Smithtown West (3-0)

6. Bellmore JFK (4-1)

7. Northport (2-1)

8. Lindenhurst (2-1)

9. West Hempstead (4-1)

10. Hauppauge (2-1)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. St. John the Baptist

2. Smithtown

3. Manhasset

4. Sachem North

5. Northport

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Shoreham-Wading River

2. Bay Shore

3. Eastport/South Manor

4. Sachem East

5. Syosset

GIRLS TENNIS

1. Commack

2. Manhasset

3. Floyd

4. Cold Spring Harbor

5. Hills East

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Ward Melville (5-0)

2. Garden City (4-0)

3. Miller Place (4-0)

4. Eastport-South Manor (5-0)

5. Rocky Point (5-0)

6. Locust Valley (4-0)

7. Port Washington (3-0)

8. Sachem North (4-1)

9. Northport (4-1)

10. Smithtown East (4-1)