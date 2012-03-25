Smithtown East again claims kickline trophy

With all the injuries and midseason struggles they overcame before hoisting a championship trophy, Smithtown East coach Laura Murphy compared her kickline squad to the New York Giants.

Slight differences here and there -- and the Whisperettes' clinching score was a little more graceful than Ahmad Bradshaw's -- but point taken.

Smithtown East captured a 13th consecutive kick title in the Contest of Champions at Disney World on March 4. The Whisperettes also won modern dance and took second in hip-hop. As well, their average score from the performances (272.3) was tops, earning the 16-member team its first small division championship.

"I might've jumped 10 feet," Murphy said. "I wasn't even thinking about the possibility of a classification title because we had gotten second in hip-hop."

It was the last, and most pleasant, in a year of surprises. The Whisperettes' season was marked by foot fractures, ankle sprains and bouts of the flu, which often limited the number of routines they could perform.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"They're used to being an elite team and it was tough to keep their spirits up when we're not winning local competitions," Murphy said. "But Nationals was our goal. I told them if we can get it together by then and give everything there, we'll be OK."

Led by captains Victoria Miro, Laura Russo and Veronica Rossi, Smithtown East was better than OK. Oh, and the championship was accompanied by an invitation to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Trophy in tow, Murphy announced her resignation after 19 years. "If there's a group I can leave, it's this one," said Murphy, who said she wants to spend more time with her three small children. "After all the challenges they overcame, they can definitely handle a new coach."