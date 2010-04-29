Szuster throws no-hitter for Great Neck North
Simon Szuster threw a no-hitter, walked four and struck out 11 for Great Neck North in an 11-0 win over Elmont Thursday in Nassau Conference A-III baseball. David Melnik went 4-for-5 with five RBIs for GNN (7-1).
Floral Park 9, Manhasset 8: Michael Brinn hit a walk-off single in the ninth for Floral Park (7-5) in Conference A-II.
Valley Stream Central 11, Port Washington 10: John Lebeck hit a two-out, two-run triple in the top of the eighth to give VSC (3-6) a 10-8 lead in Conference AA-II.
Seaford 12, Lynbrook 10: David Haraska singled in Mike Gallo (three RBIs) to give Seaford (6-5) an 11-10 lead in the top of the seventh in Conference A-II. Seaford trailed 10-7 entering the inning.
Locust Valley 4, Wheatley 3: Eamonn Boyd singled to score Tom McNamara in the bottom of the seventh to win it for Locust Valley (10-3) in Conference BC.
Sachem East 5, Patchogue-Medford 4: Dean Papakonstatis hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to win it for Sachem East (3-7) in League I.
Central Islip 7, Northport 6: Stephen Morales hit a two-run double in the sixth to give Central Islip (2-10) the lead in League II.
Mercy 14, Smithtown Christian 13: Chris Sachak hit a walk-off single to drive in Connor Stepnoski in the eighth for Mercy (5-3) in League VIII.
St. John the Baptist 2, Holy Trinity 0: Kevin Courtney threw a three-hitter, walked one and struck out 10 and Kevin McLaughlin hit a two-run homer for SJB (5-4) in CHSAA.
SOFTBALL
Whitman 12, Central Islip 0: Christine Lucido threw a five-inning no-hitter, walked three and struck out 13 and went 5-for-5 for Whitman (7-3) in League II. Lauren Alexander went 6-for-6 with six runs and five RBIs.
Glen Cove 4, South Side 1: Ashley Conklin hit a three-run triple in the top of the eighth to give Glen Cove (12-1) a 4-1 lead in Conference ABC-III. Carina Zupa had 16 strikeouts in eight innings.
Manhasset 8, Wantagh 7: Alex Wysota hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to win it for Manhasset (7-5) in Conference ABC-III. Katie Marsman hit a three-run homer with two outs to tie the score at 7 in the top of the seventh for Wantagh (9-2).
Sewanhaka 5, Carle Place 1: Monique Roberge hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th to give Sewanhaka (3-9) a 2-1 lead in Conference ABC-I.
Elmont 11, Malverne 8: Raven Brewington's two-run single in the top of the eighth gave Elmont (4-8), which trailed 8-4 entering the seventh, a 10-8 lead in Conference VI.
BOYS golf
St. Anthony's 7, St. Dominic 0: Chris Conroy shot a 2-under-par-34 on the front nine of Eisenhower Blue for St. Anthony's.