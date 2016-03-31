Wantagh girls lacrosse opens atop Spring Big 10

1. WANTAGH GIRLS LACROSSE The Warriors started off a season of big expectations on a high note, defeating West Babylon, 17-7, and Long Beach, 11-6. Darcie Smith was a key factor in the win over the Marines, tallying three goals and an assist. Goalie Grace Beshlian made six saves.

2. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK Huntington’s 4 x 400 meter relay team did not lose in the winter season. That’s a tough task to repeat, but the squad, is led by defending state 400-meter hurdle champion Infinite Tucker. He ran a 52.29 at the state championships last June at SUNY-Albany.

3. CHAMINADE BOYS LACROSSE The Flyers are flying, with two victories to start the season, beating West Islip, 11-6, and Iona Prep, 10-3. The roster is dotted with Division I prospects, including goalie Jack Zullo, who made 11 saves against West Islip. Chaminade faces CHSAA rival St. Anthony’s on Tuesday.

4. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS LACROSSE The Friars began a quest for their ninth straight CHSAA title in convincing fashion, beating Kellenberg, 13-5, and Vero Beach (Florida), 7-5. Sabrina Cristodero has six goals and two assists through two games, while Charlotte Campbell compiled 23 saves.

5. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS TRACK The Friars are always a distance powerhouse. They showed as much in the winter when they set an indoor state record in the 4 x 1-mile relay at New Balance Nationals. Vincent Graziano won the discus throw at the post-Easter Classic, tossing it 127 feet, five inches.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6. SACHEM EAST GIRLS TRACK Sachem East has been the class of Suffolk since last spring. Lauren Harris returns after her national championship in the race walk over the winter season. Alexandra DeCicco is the defending spring county champion in the 800, 3,000, and 1,500 meters.

7. EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SOFTBALL The Rizzi twin battery of Marissa, who had an ERA of 0.69 last season, and Christina, who hit .500 in the postseason, look to lead the Sharks to a second straight Long Island title. Marissa tossed a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Bellport in the season opener, and Christina delivered a walk-off double in a 7-6 win over Deer Park.

8. UNIONDALE GIRLS TRACK Uniondale dominated Nassau this winter. Asia Jinks won three county championships and took gold in the 55-meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump at the Class A championships.

9. SMITHTOWN EAST BOYS LACROSSE What an opener for the Bulls, a thrilling 17-16 victory over Massapequa. Faceoff artist Gerard Arceri won 28 of 35. Dan Rooney scored the game-winner and has nine goals in the first two games.

10. SYOSSET GIRLS GOLF The two-time defending Long Island team champions are led by Malini Rudra, who finished in a tie for sixth place at last season’s state tournament.

On the cusp; Cold Spring Harbor boys lacrosse, MacArthur baseball and Chaminade baseball.