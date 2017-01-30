Ward Melville boys fencing earns top spot in this week’s Big 10

1. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING

The Patriots move into the number one spot this week. Jack Rohan went 3-0 in sabre to lead Ward Melville (13-0) to an 18-9 win over Whitman. The defending champions have won an incredible 154 consecutive dual meets.

2. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip finished the regular season as the only undefeated team in Suffolk. Sophomore Julia Bocamazo rolled a 268 in the first game of a 723 series and Julianna Spina bowled a 257 in the third game of a 690 series in East Islip’s final match of the season.

3. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK

The move to the Suffolk Large School Division hasn’t hurt the Blue Devils one bit. The Blue Devils captured the League III title as Kyree Johnson won the 55 meters (6.65 seconds), 300 (35.45) and long jump (21-11). Lawrence Leake won the 600 (1:23.84).

4. LONG BEACH WRESTLING

The Marines clinched their third consecutive Nassau dual meet title with a 32-30 win over Wantagh. Long Beach trailed 21-0 after five bouts but rallied to win a Nassau-record 11th title. Joe Giorlando trailed 6-3, but earned a pin with five seconds left at 195 pounds which turned the tide for the Marines. Long Beach has won 48 consecutive matches.

5. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS TRACK

Halle Hazzard won the 55 meters at the Yale Track Classic in 6.94 seconds. Hazzard also entered the weekend with the top 55 time in the state, a 6.94 at the Molloy Stanner Games. Alyssa Yeboah-Kodie won the 55 hurdles (8.20) and Samantha Stetz won the long jump (17-8) at Yale.

6. AMITYVILLE BOYS TRACK

Amityville looks poised for a run at the Suffolk Small Schools title next week. They won the League IV title as Kerron Gonzales won the long jump (21-2.5) and the 300 meters (37.38 seconds). Alijah Benymon won the 55 hurdles in 7.92 seconds and the triple jump, in 42 feet, 4 inches.

7. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL

The Crusaders won their fifth straight, knocking off another PSAL power, Curtis, 83-72, in the LuHi Invitational. Sophomore forward Essam Mostafa had a double-double (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Brandon Jacobs added 12 points and eight assists.

8. BAY SHORE BOYS BASKETBALL

The Marauders had a huge week. They knocked off Westbury, 64-57 in the LuHi Invitational and took down Hills East, 76-55, in a Suffolk League II showdown. Twins Jose Rivera (26 points, nine rebounds) and Angel Rivera (14 points, 10 rebounds) led the way against Westbury.

9. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS SWIMMING

The Friars secured their second straight undefeated dual meet season with a 101-85 victory over powerhouse Fordham Prep to improve to 8-0. The defending state champions are led by Andrew Stange, who won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 fly against Fordham Prep.

10. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS FENCING

Lauren Cappello (sabre) and Arianna Ferretti (epee) both went 3-0 to lead undefeated Ward Melville (13-0) to a 20-7 win over Whitman.

On the cusp: Baldwin girls basketball, Connetquot girls track, Middle Country boys bowling, Massapequa gymnastics, Rocky Point wrestling.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. L.I. Lutheran (15-2)

2. Bay Shore (14-2)

3. Westbury (12-2)

4. Half Hollow Hills East (13-3)

5. Baldwin (12-3)

6. Chaminade (12-4)

7. Uniondale (14-2)

8. Smithtown West (15-1)

9. Harborfields (14-2)

10. St. Anthony’s (13-4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Baldwin (10-1)

2. Long Island Lutheran (11-3)

3. Commack (16-0)

4. St. Anthony’s (7-0)

5. Elmont (8-0)

6. Ward Melville (12-2)

7. North Shore (14-1)

8. Hauppauge (14-2)

9. Sewanhaka (14-1)

10. Central Islip (14-2)

BOYS TRACK

1. Huntington

2. Amityville

3. Uniondale

4. St. Anthony’s

5. Sachem North

GIRLS TRACK

1. St. Anthony’s

2. Connetquot

3. West Babylon

4. Hempstead

5. Shoreham-Wading River

GIRLS BOWLING

1. East Islip (10-0)

2. MacArthur (12-0)

3. Sewanhaka District (12-0)

4. Middle Country (9-1)

5. Port Washington (12-0)

BOYS BOWLING

1. Middle Country (12-0)

2. Mineola (12-0)

3. Chaminade (11-0-1)

4. East Islip (13-1)

5. West Babylon (13-1)

BOYS SWIMMING

1. St. Anthony’s (8-0)

2. Half Hollow Hills (10-0)

3. Syosset (8-0)

4. Chaminade (6-1)

5. Long Beach (7-1)

GYMNASTICS

1. Massapequa

2. Wantagh

3. Plainview-Old Bethpage

4. Sewanhaka

5. Bethpage

WRESTLING

1. Long Beach (16-0)

2. Rocky Point (21-1)

3. Wantagh (25-5)

4. Hauppauge (16-2)

5. Mattituck 24-4

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (13-0)

2. Garden City (11-1)

3. Jericho (10-2)

4. Half Hollow Hills (11-3)

5. Commack (10-4)

GIRLS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (13-0)

2. Great Neck South (13-0)

3. Half Hollow Hills (12-2)

4. Commack (11-3)

5. Great Neck North (10-3)