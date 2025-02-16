SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Long Island's wrestling county champions in 2025

Robert Burns of Locust Valley rides the back of Jake...

Robert Burns of Locust Valley rides the back of Jake Dephillips of Plainedge in their 160-pound matchup during the Nassau Division II wrestling championships at Cold Spring Harbor on Saturday. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Newsday Staff

A look at which Long Island wrestlers won county titles this winter season.

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

The finals are set for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Stony Brook.

NASSAU DIVISION I

The finals are set for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Hofstra.

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Clockwise, from top left: Thomas Matias, Shane Cowan, Aidan Lee,...

Clockwise, from top left: Thomas Matias, Shane Cowan, Aidan Lee, Tommy Aiello. Credit: George A Faella

101: Thomas Matias, Shoreham-Wading River

108: Shane Cowan, Shoreham-Wading River

116: Tommy Aiello, Glenn

124: Aidan Lee, Glenn

131: Justin D’Arce, Center Moriches

138: Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River

145: Cyrus Gutierrez-Tyler, Hampton Bays

152: Erik Desmond, Babylon

160: Matt Cuccinello, Mt. Sinai

170: Luca Sirico, Mattituck

190: James Felakos, Mattituck

215: Carmine Gerbino, Glenn

285: Elijah Porpora, Glenn

NASSAU DIVISION II

Top row, from left: Colden Friedman, Colton Schmiesing, Brendan Fox. Middle row, from...

Top row, from left: Colden Friedman, Colton Schmiesing, Brendan Fox. Middle row, from left: Connor Murphy, Devin Pellizzi, Joseph Filocamo. Bottom row, from left: Kyle Carter, Luke Nieto, Robert Burns. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

101: Colden Friedman, Seaford

108: Colton Schmiesing, Oyster Bay

116: Brendan Fox, Seaford

124: Connor Murphy ,Seaford

131: Devin Pellizzi, Cold Spring Harbor

138: Joseph Filocamo, Island Trees

145: Kyle Carter, Plainedge

152: Luke Nieto, Plainedge

160: Robert Burns, Locust Valley

Clockwise, from top left: Aidan Smith, Devin Downes, Daniel Haroon,...

Clockwise, from top left: Aidan Smith, Devin Downes, Daniel Haroon, Greyson Meak. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

170: Aidan Smith, Cold Spring Harbor

190: Devin Downes, Plainedge

215: Greyson Meak, Cold Spring Harbor

285: Daniel Haroon, Wheatley

By Newsday Staff
More on this topic

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME