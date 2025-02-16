Long Island's wrestling county champions in 2025
A look at which Long Island wrestlers won county titles this winter season.
SUFFOLK DIVISION I
The finals are set for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Stony Brook.
NASSAU DIVISION I
The finals are set for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Hofstra.
SUFFOLK DIVISION II
101: Thomas Matias, Shoreham-Wading River
108: Shane Cowan, Shoreham-Wading River
116: Tommy Aiello, Glenn
124: Aidan Lee, Glenn
131: Justin D’Arce, Center Moriches
138: Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River
145: Cyrus Gutierrez-Tyler, Hampton Bays
152: Erik Desmond, Babylon
160: Matt Cuccinello, Mt. Sinai
170: Luca Sirico, Mattituck
190: James Felakos, Mattituck
215: Carmine Gerbino, Glenn
285: Elijah Porpora, Glenn
NASSAU DIVISION II
101: Colden Friedman, Seaford
108: Colton Schmiesing, Oyster Bay
116: Brendan Fox, Seaford
124: Connor Murphy ,Seaford
131: Devin Pellizzi, Cold Spring Harbor
138: Joseph Filocamo, Island Trees
145: Kyle Carter, Plainedge
152: Luke Nieto, Plainedge
160: Robert Burns, Locust Valley
170: Aidan Smith, Cold Spring Harbor
190: Devin Downes, Plainedge
215: Greyson Meak, Cold Spring Harbor
285: Daniel Haroon, Wheatley