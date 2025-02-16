Long Island's wrestling county champions in 2025

A look at which Long Island wrestlers won county titles this winter season.

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

The finals are set for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Stony Brook.

NASSAU DIVISION I

The finals are set for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Hofstra.

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Clockwise, from top left: Thomas Matias, Shane Cowan, Aidan Lee, Tommy Aiello. Credit: George A Faella

101: Thomas Matias, Shoreham-Wading River

108: Shane Cowan, Shoreham-Wading River

116: Tommy Aiello, Glenn

124: Aidan Lee, Glenn

131: Justin D’Arce, Center Moriches

138: Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River

145: Cyrus Gutierrez-Tyler, Hampton Bays

152: Erik Desmond, Babylon

160: Matt Cuccinello, Mt. Sinai

170: Luca Sirico, Mattituck

190: James Felakos, Mattituck

215: Carmine Gerbino, Glenn

285: Elijah Porpora, Glenn

NASSAU DIVISION II

Top row, from left: Colden Friedman, Colton Schmiesing, Brendan Fox. Middle row, from left: Connor Murphy, Devin Pellizzi, Joseph Filocamo. Bottom row, from left: Kyle Carter, Luke Nieto, Robert Burns. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

101: Colden Friedman, Seaford

108: Colton Schmiesing, Oyster Bay

116: Brendan Fox, Seaford

124: Connor Murphy ,Seaford

131: Devin Pellizzi, Cold Spring Harbor

138: Joseph Filocamo, Island Trees

145: Kyle Carter, Plainedge

152: Luke Nieto, Plainedge

160: Robert Burns, Locust Valley

Clockwise, from top left: Aidan Smith, Devin Downes, Daniel Haroon, Greyson Meak. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

170: Aidan Smith, Cold Spring Harbor

190: Devin Downes, Plainedge

215: Greyson Meak, Cold Spring Harbor

285: Daniel Haroon, Wheatley