McNeil wins 80th straight, second title

ALBANY - Huntington senior Nigel McNeil found himself on deck, one match away from making it 80 wins in a row, waiting in the contained warm-up area roughly 50 feet from center stage.

He paced back-and-forth and up-and-back. After the 112- pound finals concluded, McNeil made the long walk around the floor seats and the scorer's table at the Times Union Center.

It was time to get down to business.

McNeil won the 119-pound Division I State Wrestling Championship, his second state title in a row, with an 8-3 decision over Fox Lane's Danny Ventura Saturday.

Like most of the wins during this 80-match streak, McNeil did it with ease.

"I worked too hard for anything to stop me," McNeil said. "I worked too hard, and I knew I was going to win. I refused to lose."

McNeil had not lost since 2009, a stunning streak of longevity made possible by unmatched consistency. The state champion at 112 last year, he entered this season as one of the state's favorites at 119 and didn't falter.

"It's amazing to have a streak of two years and never let anything bother you," Huntington coach Kieran Mock said. "He has never really been challenged the entire year."

This year has consisted of league and county titles in addition to the state title. His closest match this season was two points, and among his 40 victories this season, there have been 19 pins and seven major decisions.

But it is his immunity to pressure that impresses Mock most. No matter the stage or stakes, McNeil wins.

And as he paced before the finals, he muttered motivational sayings under his breath, pumping himself up for one final Albany triumph.

"Basically, I just told myself that he is not better than you and that I worked so hard," McNeil said. "He's not going to beat me. I worked too hard for anybody to come close to me."

While McNeil is without peer in New York, his win equaled the number of state titles won by his cousin, former Huntington wrestler Gene McNeil. Gene won the 98-pound state title in 1984 and the 119-pound crown in 1986.

Now, there is a little something extra to discuss at family gatherings

"I'm very proud," McNeil said of matching his cousin. "It's another thing to joke about and reflect on."

But McNeil, his high school career over and legacy secure, savored the fruits of two in a row.

"It's just as sweet," McNeil said. "That feeling . . . it feels like I'm on top of the world.