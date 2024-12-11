Newsday's annual look at Long Island high schools' top boys wrestlers, listed in alphabetical order, as the season gets underway.

Tommy Aiello, Glenn, 116, Sr.

He won the Suffolk Division II title at 108 pounds for his third straight county crown. He took fourth place at the state tournament.

Logan Alfalla, East Islip, 160, Sr.

Returning from a shoulder injury that derailed his junior campaign, Alfalla figures to have a strong season. He was the Suffolk League V champion at 132 pounds in 2023.

Ethan Andreula, Long Beach, 108, Fr.

Andreula was the Nassau Division I champion at 101 pounds. He took third at the state tournament.

Bryan Araujo, Clarke, 190, Soph.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 170 pounds.

Peter Banculli, North Babylon, 145, Sr.

He won a 2-0 decision for fifth in Suffolk Division I at 152 pounds.

(Clockwise from top left) Ethan Andreula of Long Beach, Sebastian Barco of Clarke, Logan Alfalla of East Islip, Tommy Aiello of Glenn and Jack Barkley of Kellenberg.

Sebastian Barco, Clarke, 145, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 138 pounds.

Jack Barkley, Kellenberg, 160, Sr.

He was the Catholic state runner-up at 152 pounds.

Aidan Barry, Rocky Point, 190, Sr.

He placed third in Suffolk Division I and took eighth at the state tournament at 170 pounds.

Robert Burns, Locust Valley, 170, Sr.

Burns won a 7-5 decision for the Nassau Division II title at 160 pounds.

Elijah Carrington, Kellenberg, 138, Sr.

He was the NSCHSAA champion at 131 pounds then took third at the Catholic state tournament.

Justin Castillo, St. Anthony’s 131, Sr.

Castillo pinned his opponent in 1:00 for the 124-pound Catholic state title.

Luke Chernaski, Kellenberg, 190, Sr.

He won a 7-1 decision to take third place at 170 pounds at the Catholic state tournament.

Christopher Coleman, East Islip, 190, Sr.

He placed fourth in Suffolk Division I at 170 pounds.

Tyler Conzo, Smithtown West, 108, Fr.

He was the Suffolk Division I runner-up and took eighth at the state tournament at 101 pounds.

Brett Crawford, St. Anthony’s, 124, Jr.

Crawford pinned his opponent in 1:13 for the NSCHSAA championship and was the Catholic state runner-up at 116 pounds.

Matt Cucciniello, Mt. Sinai, 160, Sr.

He was the Suffolk Division II runner-up at 152 pounds.

Niason DaCosta, St. John the Baptist, 116, Sr.

DaCosta needed just 20 seconds to win the NSCHSAA league championship via pinfall, then took third place at 108 pounds in the Catholic state tournament.

Chase Davis, Port Jefferson, 124, Jr.

He won a 7-4 decision for the Suffolk Division II championship at 116 pounds.

Justin DePietro, Sewanhaka, 190, Soph.

He was the Nassau Division I runner-up at 170 pounds, losing to eventual state champion Devin Downes of Plainedge.

(Clockwise from top left) Rocco DeStefano of East Islip, Devin Downes of Plainedge, Christopher Coleman of East Islip, Joseph Filocamo of Island Trees, Colten Ford of Smithtown West and Tyler Conzo of Smithtown West.

Rocco DeStefano, East Islip, 108, Jr.

He won a 2-1 decision for third place in Suffolk Division I at 101 pounds.

Joel Diaz, Seaford, 108, Fr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 101 pounds.

Jack DiBenedetto, Smithtown East, 138, Sr.

He won a 5-2 decision for third place in Suffolk Division I at 131 pounds.

Devin Downes, Plainedge, 190, Jr.

He defeated Leo Venables via 6-4 decision to win the Division I state title at 170 pounds. The Maryland commit also won the Nassau Division I crown.

Antonio Faldetta, Mt. Sinai, 108, Jr.

He pinned his opponent in 1:32 for the Suffolk Division II title at 101 pounds.

James Felakos, Mattituck, 215, Sr.

He won a 6-4 decision for the Suffolk Division II crown at 190 pounds.

Joseph Filocamo, Island Trees, 145, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division II champion at 138 pounds and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Colten Ford, Smithtown West, 131, Jr.

He pinned his opponent in 2:16 for third place in Suffolk Division I at 124 pounds.

Jonathan Fox, MacArthur, 138, Sr.

He pinned his opponent in 2:15 for third in Nassau Division I at 131 pounds.

Brody Franklin, Long Beach, 131, Jr.

He won an 18-13 decision for third place in Nassau Division I at 124 pounds.

Chase Frole, Lindenhurst, 285, Sr.

Frole pinned his opponent in 59 seconds for third place in Suffolk Division I at 285 pounds.

Carmine Gerbino, Glenn, 215, Sr.

He won a 9-3 decision for the Suffolk Division II title at 215 pounds.

Justin Gonzalez, Clarke, 160, Sr.

Gonzalez won the Nassau Division II title at 152 pounds by pinfall in 65 seconds.

(L-R) Alex Keilitz of Babylon, Camryn Howard of Bellport, Carmine Gerbino of Glenn and William Grassini of Clarke.

William Grassini, Clarke, 138, Soph.

He won a 6-2 decision to win the Nassau Division II championship at 131 pounds.

Lucas Griffin, Chaminade, 108, Sr.

He pinned his opponent in 1:31 to win the Catholic state title at 101 pounds.

Dario Guglielmo, Ward Melville, 108, Jr.

Guglielmo won the Suffolk Division I crown at 101 pounds.

Daniel Haroon, Wheatley, 285, Sr.

He won a 3-1 decision for the Nassau Division II crown at 285 pounds.

Jonathan Hoffman, Kellenberg, 190, Sr.

He pinned his opponent in 2:54 to win the NSCHSAA title and was the Catholic state runner-up at 170 pounds.

Camryn Howard, Bellport, 145, Fr.

A Suffolk Division I champion, Howard finished in third place at the state tournament at 138 pounds.

Samuel Ilizarov, Roslyn, 285, Sr.

He took fourth in Nassau Division I at 285 pounds.

Mason Jacobellis, Patchogue-Medford, 124, Sr.

He pinned his opponent in 1:57 for fifth in Suffolk Division I at 116 pounds.

Alex Keilitz, Babylon, 285, Sr.

Keilitz won the Suffolk Division II championship at 285 pounds via major decision.

Dylan Kent, Longwood, 285, Jr.

Kent finished fourth in Suffolk Division I at 285 pounds.

Richard King, Clarke, 124, Jr.

He pinned his opponent in 3:12 for the Nassau Division II title at 116 pounds.

Jason Kwaak, Brentwood, 160, Sr.

This N.C. State commit won the Suffolk Division I title and took fourth at the state tournament at 152 pounds.

Anthony Lagala-Ryan, Longwood, 116, Soph.

He was the Suffolk Division I runner-up and took fifth at the state tournament at 108 pounds.

Aidan Lee, Glenn, 131, Jr.

He was the Suffolk Division II runner-up at 124 pounds.

Matthew Lichter, MacArthur, 131, Sr.

He took fourth in Nassau Division I at 124 pounds.

Chris Lotten, Port Jefferson, 160, Sr.

He won a 9-2 decision to win the Suffolk Division II title at 152 pounds.

Jared Marine, Oceanside, 215, Sr.

After placing third in Nassau Division I, Marine took eighth at 190 pounds at the state tournament.

Jason Martin, Mepham, 215, Jr.

He placed fourth in Nassau Division I at 190 pounds.

Reik Martocchia, Mattituck, 152, Sr.

He was the Suffolk Division II runner-up at 145 pounds.

Christian McCravey, Freeport, 108, Fr.

McCravey won an 8-4 decision for third in Nassau Division I at 101 pounds.

Matthew McDermott, Smithtown East, 124, Fr.

McDermott won a 3-2 decision for third in Suffolk Division I at 116 pounds.

Shareef McMillan, Wantagh, 190, Sr.

He won a 2-1 decision to place third in Nassau Division I at 170 pounds.

Raymond McNulty, Cold Spring Harbor, 152, Sr.

He won a 6-0 decision for the Nassau Division II title at 145 pounds.

(Clockwise from top left) Jason Kwaak of Brentwood, Shareef McMillan of Wantagh, Greyson Meak of Cold Spring Harbor, Gavin Mangano of Shoreham-Wading River, Mason Mangialino of Comsewogue and Anthony Lagala-Ryan of Longwood.

Greyson Meak, Cold Spring Harbor, 215, Sr.

He won the Division II state title at 190 pounds, defeating Tavio Hoose (Southwestern) via 5-3 decision. Meak also won his second consecutive Nassau Division II crown.

Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River, 138, Soph.

He won the Division II state title at 131 pounds, pinning Jayden Duncansen (Tioga) in 5:52. Mangano also won his second straight Suffolk crown.

Mason Mangialino, Comsewogue, 131, Sr.

Mangialino was the Suffolk Division I runner-up and took eighth at the state tournament at 124 pounds.

Gino Manta, Hauppauge, 116, Sr.

Manta took third in Suffolk Division I and placed seventh at the state tournament at 108 pounds.

Joseph Marotta, Sachem North, 145, Sr.

He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 138 pounds.

Sebastian Mejia, Clarke, 152, Jr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 145 pounds.

Parker Menechino, Mt. Sinai, 108, Jr.

He was the Suffolk Division II runner-up at 101 pounds.

Leo Mongiello, Sayville, 145, Sr.

Mongiello was the Suffolk Division I runner-up and took fourth at the state tournament at 138 pounds.

Chace Morris, Oceanside, 124, Soph.

He took fourth in Nassau Division I at 116 pounds.

Matthew Motamedian, East Meadow, 131, Sr.

He pinned his opponent in 3:08 for fifth in Nassau Division I at 124 pounds.

Dylan Mueller, Locust Valley, 116, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 108 pounds.

Connor Murphy, Seaford, 116, Jr.

Murphy won a 2-0 decision for the Nassau Division II title at 108 pounds.

Jake Nieto, Chaminade, 138, Soph.

He was the Nassau Division I runner-up at 131 pounds for Plainedge, lost a 4-2 decision to eventual state champion Joe Clem of Wantagh.

Luke Nieto, Plainedge, 145, Sr.

Nieto was the Nassau Division I champion and state runner-up at 138 pounds.

(Clockwise from top left) Dylan Mueller of Locust Valley, Luke Nieto of Plainedge, Jake Nieto of Chaminade, Vincent Orandello of MacArthur and Finnegan O'Brien of Chaminade.

Finnegan O'Brien, Chaminade, 131, Fr.

He was a Nassau Division II champion at 124 pounds and took third at the state tournament as an eighth-grader at Locust Valley.

Vincent Orandello, MacArthur, 108, Jr.

He was the Nassau Division I runner-up at 101 pounds. He took fourth at the state tournament.

Devin Pellizzi, Cold Spring Harbor, 124, Soph.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 116 pounds.

Michael Perez Palacios, Farmingdale, 116, Jr.

He won a 4-3 decision for third place in Nassau Division I at 108 pounds.

Chase Phillips, Ward Melville, 108, Soph.

He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 101 pounds.

Andrew Poh, Valley Stream North, 116, Jr.

He placed fourth in Nassau Division I at 108 pounds.

Matteo Porres, North Shore, 138, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 131 pounds.

Nicky Pugliese, Chaminade, 124, Jr.

He pinned his opponent in 3:52 for third place at 116 pounds in the Catholic state tournament.

Wilson Quintanilla, Farmingdale, 215, Jr.

He won in sudden victory for fifth place in Nassau Division I at 215 pounds.

Dylan Reinard, Smithtown East, 116, Sr.

He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 108 pounds.

Nick Rodriguez, Port Jefferson, 124, Soph.

He was the Suffolk Division II runner-up at 116 pounds.

Marcus Rosario, Clarke, 215, Jr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 190 pounds, losing to eventual state champion Greyson Meak of Cold Spring Harbor.

Jacob Ruiz, North Babylon, 215, Jr.

He won a 7-4 decision for fifth in Suffolk Division I at 215 pounds.

Will Russell, Manhasset, 116, Jr.

He was the Nassau Division I runner-up at 108 pounds.

Carlos Salazar, Hewlett, 124, Soph.

Salazar won the Nassau Division I title at 116 pounds and took eighth at the state tournament.

Anthony Sampogna, Wheatley, 131, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 124 pounds.

Eliezer Sanchez, Central Islip, 131, Jr.

He placed fourth in Suffolk Division I at 124 pounds.

Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez, Long Beach, 116, Jr.

He was the Nassau Division I champion and state runner-up at 108 pounds. The UNC commit won the 113-pound title at the prestigious Fargo national tournament in July.

(Clockwise from top left) Carlos Salazar of Hewlett, Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez of Long Beach, Will Russell of Manhasset, Anthony Severino of Lindenhurst and Connor Sheridan of Hauppauge.

Colton Schmiesing, Oyster Bay, 108, Fr.

He won the Nassau Division I title at 101 pounds and took eighth at the state tournament as an eighth-grader.

Anthony Severino, Lindenhurst, 124, Jr.

He won the Suffolk Division I title and was the state runner-up at 116 pounds.

Connor Sheridan, Hauppauge, 116, Sr.

After winning the Suffolk Division I title, Sheridan placed eighth at the state tournament at 108 pounds.

Aidan Smith, Cold Spring Harbor, 170, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division II runner-up at 160 pounds.

Nicholas Spano, St. John the Baptist, 131, Sr.

A 5-3 win in sudden victory landed Spano third place at 124 pounds at the Catholic state tournament.

Nahkin Stevens, Baldwin, 108, Jr.

He took fourth in Nassau Division I at 101 pounds.

Jake Strianese, Oceanside, 124, Sr.

He won a 3-1 decision for third place in Nassau Division I at 116 pounds.

Giorgio Valenzuela, Glen Cove, 160, Sr.

Valenzuela won a 9-3 decision for fifth in Nassau Division I at 152 pounds.

Kevin Vasquez, Kings Park, 152, Jr.

He won a major decision for fifth in Suffolk Division I at 145 pounds.

Anthony Velasquez, Freeport, 190, Sr.

He won a 4-3 decision for fifth in Nassau Division I at 170 pounds.

Gregory Walpole, Long Beach, 124, Sr.

He was the Nassau Division I runner-up at 116 pounds and took seventh at the state tournament.

(L-R) Nick Zins of Smithtown West and Gregory Walpole of Long Beach.

Eric Wolf, Farmingdale, 160, Sr.

Wolf pinned his opponent in 2:10 for third place in Nassau Division I at 160 pounds.

Nick Zins, Smithtown West, 190, Jr.

Zins pinned his opponent in 2:48 for fifth in Suffolk Division I at 170 pounds.