Yambo, SJB bowlers roll over St. Mary's

Cyle Yambo bowled a 661 series with a 268 in Game 2 and No. 2 St. John the Baptist defeated St. Mary's, 3-0, yesterday in a CHSAA boys bowling quarterfinal at Babylon Lanes. Chris Hall rolled 259 in the first game of a 672 series as the Cougars (10-2) prevailed, 1,289-728, 1,304-698, 1,038-785.

St. John the Baptist will play Holy Trinity in a semifinal tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Farmingdale Lanes.

Holy Trinity 3, St. Dominic 0: Zachary Glass bowled 217 in Game 2, Tom Jakubowski 215 in Game 2 of a 615 series, and Anthony Brusseler 213 in Game 2 to lead No. 3 Holy Trinity in a 1,012-848, 1,149-919, 1,017-981 win in a CHSAA quarterfinal.

St. Anthony's 2, Kellenberg 1: Alex Corbisiero rolled 247 in Game 3 of a 648 series for No. 4 St. Anthony's (7-6) in a 1,046-1,062, 1,106-1,032, 1,188-995 win in a CHSAA quarterfinal. St. Anthony's will play No. 1 Chaminade Wednesday in a semifinal at 3:30 p.m. at Farmingdale Lanes.GIRLS BOWLING

St. John the Baptist 3, St. Mary's 0: Caroline Herrera rolled a 215 in Game 3 of a 553 series to lead St. John the Baptist (8-0) in CHSAA. Colleen DeGraff had a 183 in Game 1 of a 414 series in the win.BOYS BASKETBALL

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Farmingdale 64, Syosset 50: Curtis Jenkins had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Farmingdale (7-1) in AA-I. Dalique Mingo (five assists) scored 11 of his 18 points in the 20-11 fourth quarter.

Greenport 60, Stony Brook 45: Sean Charters scored 19 points, Austin Hooks had 12 points and nine rebounds and Gavin Dibble 12 points and eight assists for Greenport (7-1) in League VIII.

Riverdale (Bronx) 55, Lawrence Woodmere Academy 46: Josh Wetzler scored 12 points to lead Riverdale in non-league. Trent Parrish had 19 points and nine rebounds and Rokas Lapsys added seven points and 12 rebounds for Lawrence Woodmere Academy (14-2).GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elmont 56, St. Dominic 33: Bria Fisher had 26 points and nine rebounds and Goldie Harrison 11 points and four steals to lead Elmont (8-4) in non-league

Kellenberg 52, St. Francis Prep 41: Candace Belvedere had 16 points and Carly O'Boyle chipped in 14 points to lift Kellenberg (9-6) in non-league.

Waldorf 35, Solomon Schechter 25: Victoria Jones had nine points and five assists, and Isabella Fraim eight points and 10 rebounds to lead Waldorf (11-1) in IPPSAL.GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Bethpage 164.2, Sewanhaka District 155.1: Alexis Fraher took first in the all-around with a 35.3, winning floor (9.45) and beam (8.8), to lead Bethpage (9-0). Teammate Sarah Ciresi was third in the all-around with 33.55. Sewanhaka District's Stephanie Jennings took second in the all-around with 34.75, and won vault (9.05) and bars (8.7).

Long Beach 152.15, Hicksville 141.8: Eighth-grader Meghan Maquet won every event, including the vault (8.2), the bars (7.6), the beam (8.8), the floor (8.7) and the all-around with a 33.3 to lead Long Beach (3-4).

Hewlett 136.9, Lawrence 107.3: Ali Bezalel won every event, including the all-around with 34.9 to lead Hewlett (3-6)BOYS SWIMMING

Port Washington-Roslyn 54, Hempstead 24: Will Smith won the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.14) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.39), and Derek Moss won the 1-meter dive (134.14) as Port Washington-Roslyn (8-0) clinched the Nassau Conference III title.Wantagh 103, Massapequa 87: Mike Stewart won the 200 freestyle (2:00.00) and 100 butterfly (1:00.10) to lead Wantagh (5-1). Jared Herrmann won the 100 backstroke (1:01.23).BOYS FENCING

Oyster Bay 17, Cold Spring Harbor 10: Matt LaRosa (sabre), Jack Greenfield and Dan McCartney (epee) each went 3-0 to lead Oyster Bay (11-1).

Wheatley 18, Great Neck North 9: Li Ting went 3-0 in sabre and Kwan Yu and Charles Yu each went 3-0 in foil for Wheatley.

Huntington 15, Half Hollow Hills 12: Jackson Cohen went 3-0 in foil to lead Huntington (4-7).GIRLS FENCING

Oyster Bay 22, Cold Spring Harbor 5: Jill Murray (sabre) and Lauren Burke (epee) each went 2-0 to lead Oyster Bay (10-3).

Great Neck South 16, Valley Stream 11: Michelle Niederman went 3-0 in sabre and Jackie Bai went 3-0 in epee for Great Neck South.