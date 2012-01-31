Yambo, SJB bowlers roll over St. Mary's
Cyle Yambo bowled a 661 series with a 268 in Game 2 and No. 2 St. John the Baptist defeated St. Mary's, 3-0, yesterday in a CHSAA boys bowling quarterfinal at Babylon Lanes. Chris Hall rolled 259 in the first game of a 672 series as the Cougars (10-2) prevailed, 1,289-728, 1,304-698, 1,038-785.
St. John the Baptist will play Holy Trinity in a semifinal tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Farmingdale Lanes.
Holy Trinity 3, St. Dominic 0: Zachary Glass bowled 217 in Game 2, Tom Jakubowski 215 in Game 2 of a 615 series, and Anthony Brusseler 213 in Game 2 to lead No. 3 Holy Trinity in a 1,012-848, 1,149-919, 1,017-981 win in a CHSAA quarterfinal.
St. Anthony's 2, Kellenberg 1: Alex Corbisiero rolled 247 in Game 3 of a 648 series for No. 4 St. Anthony's (7-6) in a 1,046-1,062, 1,106-1,032, 1,188-995 win in a CHSAA quarterfinal. St. Anthony's will play No. 1 Chaminade Wednesday in a semifinal at 3:30 p.m. at Farmingdale Lanes.GIRLS BOWLING
St. John the Baptist 3, St. Mary's 0: Caroline Herrera rolled a 215 in Game 3 of a 553 series to lead St. John the Baptist (8-0) in CHSAA. Colleen DeGraff had a 183 in Game 1 of a 414 series in the win.BOYS BASKETBALL
Farmingdale 64, Syosset 50: Curtis Jenkins had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Farmingdale (7-1) in AA-I. Dalique Mingo (five assists) scored 11 of his 18 points in the 20-11 fourth quarter.
Greenport 60, Stony Brook 45: Sean Charters scored 19 points, Austin Hooks had 12 points and nine rebounds and Gavin Dibble 12 points and eight assists for Greenport (7-1) in League VIII.
Riverdale (Bronx) 55, Lawrence Woodmere Academy 46: Josh Wetzler scored 12 points to lead Riverdale in non-league. Trent Parrish had 19 points and nine rebounds and Rokas Lapsys added seven points and 12 rebounds for Lawrence Woodmere Academy (14-2).GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elmont 56, St. Dominic 33: Bria Fisher had 26 points and nine rebounds and Goldie Harrison 11 points and four steals to lead Elmont (8-4) in non-league
Kellenberg 52, St. Francis Prep 41: Candace Belvedere had 16 points and Carly O'Boyle chipped in 14 points to lift Kellenberg (9-6) in non-league.
Waldorf 35, Solomon Schechter 25: Victoria Jones had nine points and five assists, and Isabella Fraim eight points and 10 rebounds to lead Waldorf (11-1) in IPPSAL.GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Bethpage 164.2, Sewanhaka District 155.1: Alexis Fraher took first in the all-around with a 35.3, winning floor (9.45) and beam (8.8), to lead Bethpage (9-0). Teammate Sarah Ciresi was third in the all-around with 33.55. Sewanhaka District's Stephanie Jennings took second in the all-around with 34.75, and won vault (9.05) and bars (8.7).
Long Beach 152.15, Hicksville 141.8: Eighth-grader Meghan Maquet won every event, including the vault (8.2), the bars (7.6), the beam (8.8), the floor (8.7) and the all-around with a 33.3 to lead Long Beach (3-4).
Hewlett 136.9, Lawrence 107.3: Ali Bezalel won every event, including the all-around with 34.9 to lead Hewlett (3-6)BOYS SWIMMING
Port Washington-Roslyn 54, Hempstead 24: Will Smith won the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.14) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.39), and Derek Moss won the 1-meter dive (134.14) as Port Washington-Roslyn (8-0) clinched the Nassau Conference III title.Wantagh 103, Massapequa 87: Mike Stewart won the 200 freestyle (2:00.00) and 100 butterfly (1:00.10) to lead Wantagh (5-1). Jared Herrmann won the 100 backstroke (1:01.23).BOYS FENCING
Oyster Bay 17, Cold Spring Harbor 10: Matt LaRosa (sabre), Jack Greenfield and Dan McCartney (epee) each went 3-0 to lead Oyster Bay (11-1).
Wheatley 18, Great Neck North 9: Li Ting went 3-0 in sabre and Kwan Yu and Charles Yu each went 3-0 in foil for Wheatley.
Huntington 15, Half Hollow Hills 12: Jackson Cohen went 3-0 in foil to lead Huntington (4-7).GIRLS FENCING
Oyster Bay 22, Cold Spring Harbor 5: Jill Murray (sabre) and Lauren Burke (epee) each went 2-0 to lead Oyster Bay (10-3).
Great Neck South 16, Valley Stream 11: Michelle Niederman went 3-0 in sabre and Jackie Bai went 3-0 in epee for Great Neck South.