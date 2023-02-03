Islanders' Brock Nelson will be an All-Star Game sharpshooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Brock Nelson saw his event assignment for Friday night’s NHL Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena and felt a sense of relief.

“I just didn’t want to be in the Fastest Skater,” the Islanders' All-Star center said on Thursday during media day. Instead, Nelson will participate in the Accuracy Shooting competition.

Nelson, 31, who has 19 goals and 27 assists as he’s played in all of the Islanders’ 52 games, is a first-time All-Star.

“People were asking me if I was excited,” Nelson said. “Obviously, a lot of excitement but I didn’t really know what to expect. For me, it’ll be special. My kids are here to enjoy it, some family has come in. I’m trying to take it all in. The weather, you can’t beat this spot.”

Nelson was speaking at a podium with his back to the Atlantic Ocean. As he spoke, Capitals All-Star left wing Alex Ovechkin walked by him to his podium. After Nelson joked about not wanting to be in the fastest skater event, he was asked which skills he would take from any of his fellow All-Stars.

“You could probably pick a few, right?” Nelson said. “You saw Ovi walk by. That goal-scoring shot there, that would be a nice touch.”

He said what?

Islanders All-Star goalie Ilya Sorokin and Rangers All-Star goalie Igor Shesterkin — good friends growing up in Russia — will compete in the Tendy Tandem. One goaltender will be assigned as a shooter and the other to tend the net.

Sorokin said he was the better shooter.

“No,” Shesterkin said, laughing. “Unfortunately, he is so bad. If you got a soccer net, maybe he can score.”

Selke candidate?

Rangers All-Star defenseman Adam Fox and Shesterkin both believe Mika Zibanejad, who was not selected to the Metropolitan Division squad, should be a Selke Trophy candidate as the NHL’s top defensive forward.

“He’s a smart player,” Shesterkin said. “Two-way forward. I still don’t understand why he didn’t get the Selke Trophy.”

Said Fox: “I think he’s definitely one of the better two-way centers in the league, for sure.”

Coming Friday

Travel issues delayed Artemi Panarin’s arrival in Florida so the Rangers' All-Star left wing did not participate in Thursday’s media day. But Panarin will also compete in the Accuracy Shooting event and is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday afternoon before the start of the Skills Competition.