Injury may delay Alexander Romanov's start to Islanders training camp

Offseason shoulder surgery may keep Alexander Romanov off the ice for the start of Islanders’ training camp next week.

But president/general manager Lou Lamoriello on Monday expressed confidence in the physical defenseman’s recovery.

“He should be,” Lamoriello said when asked if Romanov would be ready for camp. “It’ll be close if he’s not.”

Lamoriello said Romanov was the lone Islander in danger of missing the start of camp. The first on-ice session will be Sept. 21.

Romanov missed seven games – five to end the regular season and the first two games of the Islanders’ six-game playoff loss to the Hurricanes in the first round – after injuring himself against the Lightning on April 1 when he got tangled with Corey Perry.

Even if Romanov misses the start of training camp, every indication is he will be ready for the start of the regular season against the Sabres on Oct. 14 at UBS Arena. The opener of the six-game preseason schedule is against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 26.

“He’s skating,” Lamoriello said. “He’s doing everything. We’ll be as cautious as we possibly can. If it was up to him, he would play with two broken legs.”

The New York Islanders will be opening rookie camp on Thursday, with Islanders president / general manager Lou Lamoriello stating on Monday that he was "extremely excited" about what he's seen his coaching staff do over the summer and the physical shape the players are in. NewsdayTV's Andrew Gross reports. Credit: Anthony Florio; Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac; Getty Images

PTO for Cates

Lamoriello announced center Jackson Cates, who turns 26 on Sept. 26, will attend training camp on a professional tryout offer after spending the previous three seasons in the Flyers’ organization. Cates, an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth, has one goal and one assist in 20 NHL games and compiled 11 goals and 12 assists in 65 games last season for the Flyers’ AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley.

Coaching crew

Lamoriello confirmed Lane Lambert’s entire coaching staff – assistants Doug Houda and John MacLean, director of goaltending Mitch Korn and goalie coach Piero Greco – will return intact.