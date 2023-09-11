Zach Parise not retired, but not attending Islanders training camp

Zach Parise will not attend Islanders’ training camp, but president/general manager Lou Lamoriello said on Monday thatthe veteran wing is not yet officially retired and the door is “always open” for his return.

Parise, 39, spent the past two seasons with the Islanders but Lamoriello said he had chosen to remain in Minnesota with his wife and children.

The first day on ice for Islanders’ training camp is Sept. 21.

“Zach Parise will not be here,” Lamoriello said in his pre-camp press conference. “Zach will be with his family. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes. But, right now, it’s important for him to be there. He’s spent a couple of years away.”

Parise signed with the Islanders after the Wild bought out the final four seasons of the Minnesota native’s 13-year, $98 million deal.

“The door will always be open,” Lamoriello said. “To my knowledge, he is not retired.

“I think everybody knows the relationship that I have with Zach from when he was 17 years old. I understand, appreciate and respect the decision where he’s at.”

Parise scored 21 goals with 13 assists last season. In his 18-year career with the Devils, Wild and Islanders, Parise totaled 429 goals and 450 assists in 1,224 games.

Lamoriello signed former Ranger Julien Gauthier, 25, to a two-year, $1.575 million deal on July 5, presumably to replace Parise on the Islanders’ third line.

Lamoriello reported defenseman Alexander Romanov, who is coming off shoulder surgery, may not be ready for the start of training camp.

“He’s close,” Lamoriello said. “He’s skating. We’ll be as cautious as we possibly can.”

Lamoriello also confirmed Lane Lambert’s entire coaching staff – including assistants Doug Houda and John MacLean, director of goaltending Mitch Korn and goalie coach Piero Greco – will return intact.