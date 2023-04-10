Bo Horvat apologizes for postgame diss of Canucks

WASHINGTON — Bo Horvat’s line with Simon Holmstrom and Anders Lee entered Monday night’s must-win match against the Capitals at Capital One Arena off two straight productive games. But, first things first, Horvat wanted to apologize for a line about being in this playoff push that sounded like a dig at his former team.

“It was kind of a heat-of-the-moment thing where I didn’t mean any disrespect to the fans of Vancouver, or my teammates or the city of Vancouver,” Horvat said.

During an on-ice interview with MSG Networks’ Shannon Hogan following Saturday night’s 4-0 win over the Flyers at UBS Arena, Horvat, acquired from the Canucks on Jan. 30, was asked about the experience of playing in front of the Islanders’ fans.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Horvat said, with the interview being heard throughout the arena. “It’s a lot better than Vancouver, I’ll tell you that for free.”

The Canucks have long been out of playoff contention.

“It was just kind of one of those things where my emotions got the best of me,” said Horvat, who had two assists against the Flyers. “I was just really happy to be there. It might have come out the wrong way to a lot of people so I apologize for that. I’m just excited to be in this position right now. To be in a playoff push, to be right there.

“I really enjoyed my time in Vancouver. I’m sorry if it offended anybody.”

Horvat also had a goal and an assist in Thursday night’s 6-1 win over the visiting Lightning after going through a stretch of just one goal and two assists in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Holmstrom had a goal against the Lightning and two assists against the Flyers. That marked his first two assists in 47 games, dating to Nov. 25 and a solid two-game response after being a healthy scratch in favor of Josh Bailey for a 2-1 road loss to the Hurricanes on April 2.

“Last game was probably one of my best games so far,” said Holmstrom, the 23rd overall pick in 2019 who had six goals and three assists in 49 games entering Monday. “I’ve always been more of a playmaker so it’s nice to finally get those two assists. I waited a long time for it. It was a big relief and also such a nice win for us. I don’t know how many games [it had been], but it was nice to finally get them.”

Lee entered Monday without a point in five games and without a goal in eight.

But he did lead the Islanders with four shots against the Flyers and was one off the team lead with four shots against the Lightning. Lee was initially credited with the Islanders’ first goal against the Flyers as he created a screen in the slot for Scott Mayfield’s shot from the right point, though credit for the goal was quickly reversed to the defenseman.

“We’re getting our looks a lot over the last couple of weeks,” Horvat said. “It’s a matter of it going in for us.”

Lee had 27 goals and 22 assists in 80 games and coach Lane Lambert insisted the decline in offensive production is not an indication that the captain’s physical style around the crease and elsewhere has left him playing through an injury.

“He’s fine,” Lambert said. “In terms of the question about the toll and the physical game, that’s his game. His game is down below the tops of the circles. He does a real good job of that. He’s a big body. There isn’t anything that’s concerning whatsoever in that aspect.”