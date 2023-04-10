Isles' Zach Parise nominated for Bill Masterton Trophy

WASHINGTON – Zach Parise is the Islanders’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey as voted upon by the team’s chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, the PHWA announced on Monday.

Parise had 21 goals and 12 assists in 80 games entering Monday night’s game against the Capitals at Capital One Arena and has yet to miss a game in two seasons with the Islanders.

He has reached the 20-goal mark for the 11th time in 18 NHL seasons and for the first time since 2019-20, making him and the late J.P. Parise the fourth father-son duo in NHL history with 20 goals for the same franchise.

Parise, 38 and an impending unrestricted free agent, is on his second straight one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Islanders after being bought out of the final four seasons of a 13-year, $98 million deal with the Wild.

The Islanders have had three Masterton winners: Robin Lehner (2019), Mark Fitzpatrick (1992) and Ed Westfall (1977).

The award was inaugurated in 1968 to honor Masterton, who died on Jan. 15, 1968, as the result of an injury sustained in a game while playing for the Minnesota North Stars.