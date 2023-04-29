Bo Horvat takes his share of blame for Islanders' ouster in first round

Top-line center Bo Horvat accepted his share of the blame for the lack of consistent production in the Islanders’ six-game, first-round loss to the Hurricanes.

But Horvat, the Islanders’ marquee in-season acquisition, was far from alone in having offensive struggles among the team’s top nine forwards. Only Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, who had two goals and three assists apiece, had more than two points in the series among the nonet. Fourth-line center Casey Cizikas, with a goal and two assists, was the next highest scoring forward after Nelson and Palmieri.

The Islanders’ season ended with a 2-1 overtime loss in Friday night’s Game 6 at UBS Arena.

President/general manager Lou Lamoriello tried to bolster the Islanders’ inconsistent offense by acquiring Horvat from the Canucks on Jan. 30 for top forward prospect Aatu Raty, top-nine wing Anthony Beauvillier and a first-round pick in 2023 and then importing left wing Pierre Engvall from the Maple Leafs on Feb. 28 for a third-round pick in 2024.

Engvall, a pending unrestricted free agent, had five goals and four assists in 18 regular-season games for the Islanders and a goal and an assist against the Hurricanes.

Horvat had already matched his career high of 31 goals to go with 23 assists in 49 games for the Canucks when he was acquired and quickly signed to an eight-year, $68 million extension that begins next season. He finished with seven goals and nine assists in 30 regular-season games for the Islanders then fizzled with one goal and one assist against the Hurricanes.

“This is a special group,” Horvat said after Friday’s final defeat. “I’m sure a lot of guys have said that. I’m proud to be here. I’m proud to be a New York Islander. Obviously I hold myself a little bit accountable. You want to produce. At the end of the day, I would have liked to have been the scoresheet a little bit more and help the team offensively. It just wasn’t the case. It stinks that way.”

Horvat was also on the first power-play unit as the Islanders’ 1-for-18 (5.5%) showing on the man advantage was another key factor in their elimination.

“I definitely take ownership in having to be better,” Horvat said.

Again, Horvat was far from alone in struggling.

His line with Mathew Barzal, who returned to the lineup for Game 1 following a 23-game absence because of a knee injury, and captain Anders Lee combined for four goals and one assist. Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third-line with Zach Parise and Hudson Fasching managed to compile just one assist.

Nelson’s line with Palmieri and Engvall finished with five goals and seven assists.

“They were battling,” coach Lane Lambert said of his top nine. “They gave it absolutely everything they had. There wasn’t much ice out there for either team. That’s just the way the series went. It wasn’t easy.”